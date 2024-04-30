ROUNDUP: McNamara boys volleyball spikes past BBCHS; Wilmington softball walks off Peotone in extra innings

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

Bishop McNamara picked up a 25-18, 25-21 two-set victory against Bradley-Bourbonnais’ junior varsity team. Abner Garcia led the Fightin’ Irish with 10 digs and five kills. Carter Levesque finished with eight digs and five kills. Nik Acevedo had 13 digs and five kills. Eamon O’Brien chipped in eight kills.

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

High school SOFTBALL

Wilmington 3, Peotone 1 (13 Innings)

Wilmington improved to 13-3 after Keeley Walsh recorded an RBI single in the bottom of the 13th inning. Molly Southall led the Wildcats with a triple, walk and one run scored. Taylor Stefancic added two singles and one drawn walk. Alyssa Johnston went 2-for-5 with one run scored. Lexi Strohm tossed 7 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts to earn the win.

Ashley Veltman barreled a solo home run to pace the Blue Devils in defeat. Sophie Klawitter pitched all 12 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with four walks and an incredible 27 strikeouts.

Milford-Cissna Park 8, Iroquois West 3

M-CP improved its record to 15-3 on the season with a win against Iroquois West. Sydney Seyfert went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Addison Lucht added one hit, three walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Abby Storm went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kami Muehling collected three hits and allowed three unearned runs on four hits with six strikeouts in seven innings to claim the win.

Leah Honeycutt paced the Raiders with a pair of hits and one run scored. Aubrey Wagner chipped in a single and a run scored.

Trinity 27, Parkview Christian 16 (5 Innings)

Macy Monacelli totaled two inside-the-park home runs, one single, five RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Eagles at the plate. Molly Savoie collected three singles, three RBIs and four runs scored. Calleigh Moody went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three walks. Allison Savoie picked up the win, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of work.

High school BASEBALL

Dwight 15, Grant Park 0 (5 Innings)

Grant Park failed to record a single hit. Cole Overbeek paced the Dragons with a drawn walk.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilmington 5, Manteno 3

Alaina Clark led the Wildcats with four goals. Addison Van Duyne contributed one goal and one assist. Ella Banas tallied three assists.

Nicole Stevens paced the Panthers with two goals and one assist. Emily Horath grabbed 10 saves in net.