ROUNDUP: Coal City baseball, softball win; Herscher girls soccer finishes third straight unbeaten ICE run

High school BASEBALL

Coal City 7, Reed-Custer 3

The Coalers (14-7, 9-2) recovered from a pair of nonconference losses to get back on the winning side of things in Illinois Central Eight Conference play, currently second in the conference. Tanner Wallace smacked a three-run double, and Danny Olson added an RBI double. Creide Skubic doubled and scored. Gabe McHugh went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Lance Cuddy had an RBI single and scored. Joe Watson picked up the win after allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits, a walk and eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Austin Davy allowed a hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Luca Trucano led the Reed-Custer (11-11, 3-8) offense with a single, a double and two RBIs. Jacob Reardon also doubled. Cameron Smith had a single and scored twice. Alex Biefeldt singled and scored at the plate. On the mound, he allowed seven runs (four earned) on seven scattered hits, seven strikeouts and three walks in a complete-game effort.

Herscher 6, Manteno 3

The Tigers (16-9, 6-5 ICE) turned three Manteno errors into three unearned runs, which proved to be the difference Tuesday, giving Herscher its first conference series sweep since 2013. Jarrett Wakey went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs. Nash Brubaker hit a two-run double, and Mason Roberts had an RBI single. Gaige Brown went hitless on the day but scored a pair of runs. Alec Nicholos earned the win, allowing three earned runs on nine hits, two walks and four strikeouts in six innings. Cam Baker got the save with a perfect seventh.

Ryan Young had a pair of doubles and scored to lead Manteno (15-4, 6-4). Josh Crane singled, doubled and scored. Jake Stevens had an RBI double and Tyler Buehler singled and scored. Nolan Canfield went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Bishop McNamara 11, St. Edward 1 (6 innings)

The Fightin’ Irish improved to 14-8 and 7-4 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference by jolting out to a 7-0 lead through the first two innings and slugging three homers on the day. Callaghan O’Connor was 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs. Mason McCue smacked a three-run blast from the leadoff spot in the lineup, and Jacob Lotz hit a two-run dinger. Max Rohr and Collin Barzantny each had two hits, with Rohr also driving in a pair and scoring twice. Colin Downs allowed an earned run on a hit, two walks and eight strikeouts in a complete game.

Wilmington 11, Peotone 0 (5 innings)

The Wildcats got a dominant one-hit, 10-strikeout, no-walk shutout from Lucas Rink and scored in every inning to improve to 15-1 on the year and an unblemished 9-0 in the ICE. Brendan Moran went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs. Cade McCubbin and Reid Juster each had two-hit days that included doubles. McCubbin scored three times and drove in a pair and Juster drove in three. Rink, Zach Ohlund and Shawn James each had a hit and scored, with Rink crossing the plate twice.

Joe Hasse had the lone hit for Peotone (4-14, 2-9).

Grant Park 4, Gardner-South Wilmington 1

The Dragons (6-14, 5-4 River Valley Conference) got a gem on the mound from Evan “Superman” Suprenant, who allowed an unearned run on two hits and nine strikeouts. He also hit a two-run homer and an RBI double, was hit by a pitch and scored. Cade Lacer had a pair of hits, scored and walked. Noah Sluis had an RBI single. Aiden Overbeek had a hit, scored twice and stole a base.

Cole Halpin went 1-for-2 with a walk and the lone run for G-SW (8-12, 7-5). Cole Hampson had a hit and was hit by a pitch, and Ayden Collom had an RBI. Bret Manzello had a hit. Nate States went five strong innings and allowed three runs (two earned) before Halpin allowed an unearned run in two innings.

Watseka 14, Cissna Park 0 (5 innings)

The Warriors improved to 5-12 on the year and picked up their first Vermilion Valley Conference win of the season by storming ahead with a seven-run first inning. Andrew Shoemaker paved the way, going 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Austin Marcier and Myles Lynch each had two-hit days with an RBI apiece. Lynch scored three times, and Marcier scored twice. James Newell and Frankie Shervino each scored twice as well. Marcier tossed three shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Aidan Morris twirled a pair of hitless innings.

The Timberwolves slid to 1-14, 0-8. Jream Renteria and Jace Comstock each had hits.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15, Milford 6

The Bearcats went to 8-8 on the year with Tuesday’s nonconference loss. Caleb Clutteur had a two-run double, and Colt Halpin doubled and scored. Gavin Schunke and Preston Janssen each had a hit, a run and an RBI. Aiden Frerichs had a pair of hits.

High school SOFTBALL

Coal City 11, Reed-Custer 1 (5 innings)

The Coalers locked up back-to-back 20-win seasons by improving to 20-6 and 9-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Bri Combes went the distance in the circle, allowing an unearned run on eight hits, a walk and a strikeout. Makayla Henline went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Makenzie Henline had a single, a double, three RBIs and a run. Kaycee Graf singled, doubled, drove in a pair and scored. Madi Petersen had an RBI double and scored. Addison Harvey had a two-run single and scored.

The Comets fell to 12-9, 3-8. Amber Syc had a pair of hits. Mya Beard singled and scored, and Mackenzie Foote doubled.

Bishop McNamara 13, Timothy Christian 1 (5 innings)

The Fightin’ Irish scored nine times in the first inning to comfortably improve to 12-8 on the year and a perfect 8-0 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. Teagan McCue doubled twice, singled, walked, scored four times and drove in three. Analeah Ramirez had an RBI triple and scored three runs. Bridget Bertrand had a pair of hits, four RBIs and a run. Dani White had a two-run single and scored. Victoria Torres allowed an unearned run in a four-hit complete game.

Lincoln-Way West 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0

The Boilermakers scattered six hits but weren’t able to push a run across, falling to 19-7 and 5-4 in the Southwest Suburban Conference. Bella Pusateri, Tristin Woods, Ellie Haggard, Suttyn Hop, Lydia Hammond and Evelyn McIntyre each had hits. Hammond went all seven innings in the circle, allowing four earned runs on nine hits and 10 strikeouts.

Manteno 5, Herscher 2

The Panthers improved their season-long winning streak to 25 games, including a 12-0 mark in the ICE, largely in part to a four-run bottom of the first. Gabby Monterastelli went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBIs. Macy Iwanus had a double and single, finishing with two RBIs and a run. Adelyn Lubben tripled, and Kenzie Hespen doubled. Hespen also scored twice. Alyssa Dralle scattered 13 hits in a complete game but held the Tigers to just two earned runs for the win.

The Tigers now sit at 11-13 and 6-6. Addy Whitaker went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Kayna Nelson had an RBI double. Ayla Summers went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mary Kanak also had a pair of hits. Annistin Hackley went the distance and allowed five earned runs on eight hits, a walk and three strikeouts.

Wilmington 12, Peotone 0 (5 innings)

The Wildcats sit at 14-3 and 9-3 in the ICE after scoring in every inning Tuesday. Giana Stahulak went 2-for-2 with a double, a run and an RBI. Alee Delangel also doubled. Nina Egizio went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a pair of runs. Addison Billingsley had two hits, runs and RBIs apiece. Sammy Liaromatis had a pair of hits and RBIs apiece and scored a run. Lexi Strohm allowed two hits and struck out a pair in three shutout innings. Aly Allgood struck out four and allowed two hits in a pair of innings.

Ava Kosmos, Caelan Farmer, Emily Brown and Layla Johnson had a hit apiece for Peotone (6-12, 2-10).

Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Grant Park 3

Makaila McDaniel led the Panthers (8-11) with two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Maddie Simms had one hit and a pair of RBIs. Liv Siano went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Simms also picked up the win in a complete-game effort, allowing three runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts.

Cheyenne Hayes went 3-for-3 with one double and one RBI to pace the Dragons (10-10). Camryn Karstensen and Abigail Watson each had one single and one RBI apiece. Reegan Thompson recorded one single in two plate appearances.

Watseka 10, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3

Sarah Parsons finished perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored to lead the Warriors (12-4). Brianna Denault added three hits and three RBIs. Christa Holohan went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Parsons also tossed seven innings, giving up three runs on three hits and six walks with seven strikeouts to earn the win on the rubber.

Milford-Cissna Park 9, Oakwood 8

Hunter Mowrey went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored to help lead the Bearcats (16-3) with the sticks. Abby Storm collected a pair of hits and three runs scored. Lillie Harris totaled two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Kami Muehling surrendered eight runs (six earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts in seven innings of work to claim the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 6, Peotone 2

Herscher ended the regular season 16-4 and 7-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference to help claim the ICE title. It’s their third straight perfect ICE season and title. Katelyn Borschnack and Gianni Jaime each recorded a hat trick with one assist apiece to collectively lead the Tigers. Gianna High contributed three assists, and Danica Woods hauled in 12 saves.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils (11-4, 4-2).

Coal City 3, Manteno 0

No individual stats were available for the Coalers, who are 10-4-2 and 5-3 in the ICE.

Ava Derrico paced the Panthers (6-10-1, 1-5) with six saves and one goal allowed. Rylee Kennedy grabbed eight saves and allowed two goals.

Streator 6, Wilmington 1

Addison Van Duyne scored one goal off an assist by Alaina Clark to help pace the Wildcats (6-8-1, 1-6 ICE). Remi Thomas snagged six saves in net.

Beecher 5, Momence 0

Grace Durante scored three goals and had one assist to lead the Bobcats (15-5-2). Fabi Barraza and Teagan Claus had one goal apiece. Charlotte Farrar, Brooklyn Burdick and Zamara Killis each chipped in one assist. Taylor Killis grabbed two saves to earn the shutout.

No individual stats were available for Momence (2-12).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Watseka Triangular

Herscher 75, Watseka 66, Manteno 22

AJ Cotter swept the 100-meter (11.72 s) and 400-meter (54.16 s) dashes to lead the Tigers to a meet victory. Joshua Thorson added a victory in the 800-meter (2:13.08). Jackson Kruse picked up a win in the 1600-meter (4:54.66). Matthew Benoit placed first overall in the 3200-meter (11:05.60). Arthur Bauer finished first in shot put (12.06 m), and Henry Crain earned first place in the high jump (1.70 m).

CJ Murray swept the 110-meter hurdles (18.26 s) and 300-meter hurdles (47.32 s) to lead the Warriors. Zander Stano contributed a first-place finish in the 200-meter dash (23.87 s). Narciso Solorzano, Jack Combes, Samson Kassell and Stano won the 4-by-100-meter relay (46.18 s). Payton Schaumburg, Kassell, Stano and Solorzano placed first in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:37.67). Hagen Hoy, Briley Thompson, Kassell and Schaumburg also won the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:52.88). Evan LaBelle earned first in discus (34.70 m), and Dennis Goodman won the long jump (5.77 m). David Barwegan chipped in a victory in the triple jump (11.21 m).

Briggs Cann placed second overall in both the long jump (5.22 m) and triple jump (11.18 m) field events to pace the Panthers with their best individual finishes.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, St. Edward 0

Bishop McNamara picked up a 25-21, 25-15 two-set win. Evan Rauwolf led the Fightin’ Irish with seven kills, seven digs and two blocks. Abner Garcia added five kills, five digs and three aces. Justice Provost tallied 11 digs and five kills. Nick Andrews had a team-high 16 assists.