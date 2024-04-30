BOYS BASKETBALL: Longtime local coach Renchen hosting youth camp

Area boys basketball players entering grades six through nine next school year are invited to attend a summer basketball camp hosted by longtime local coach Alex Renchen at Bishop McNamara this summer.

Renchen will be hosting the 815 Development Camp in June for players entering grades six through eight Mondays through Thursdays from 8-9:30 a.m. June 10-27. Incoming freshmen will have camp from 9:45-11:15 a.m. June 14 and Monday through Thursday June 17-27.

The cost of the camp is $50. Registration is available on the Bishop McNamara Fightin’ Irish Go Irish app on bishopmcnamara.8to18.com or by email to arenchen@bmcss.org.

Renchen is a current assistant coach at Bishop McNamara and has previous experience as the head coach at Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais and as an assistant at Peotone and Kankakee Community College. The former Illinois Wolves AAU coach is now a coach for Meanstreets.