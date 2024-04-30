Beecher softball, baseball earn pivotal RVC wins against Central

CLIFTON — As teams prepare to head into the final two weeks of the regular season, many of them are jockeying for position at the top of their respective conferences with hopes to eventually be crowned conference champions.

In regard to the River Valley Conference, in both softball and baseball, Tuesday’s showdowns between Beecher and Central proved to be high stakes, as both matchups consisted of the top two teams in the conference in both sports.

Led by stellar pitching performances from Bobcats aces Ava Lorenzatti and A.J. Snell, Beecher managed to head home with a pair victories, with the softball team winning 4-0 in a pitcher’s duel and a dominant 10-2 win in baseball.

<strong>Beecher softball remains unblemished in the RVC</strong>

Entering the contest as the Illinois Softball Coaches Association’s top-ranked Class 2A team at 20-1 and 12-0 in the RVC, Beecher knew in order to potentially repeat as conference champs it would have to widen the gap over second-place Central, which came into the matchup 12-12, including a 10-1 record in the RVC.

Knowing the stakes with only three conference games remaining on their schedule, Bobcats head softball coach Kevin Hayhurst put his team’s fate into the hands of sophomore standout Ava Lorenzatti, who proved again why she’s one of the most feared hurlers not only in the area but the entire state.

Lorenzatti was nearly perfect on the day after she surrendered just three hits and zero walks with 18 strikeouts to earn the win in a shutout effort.

“We’ve been seeing the same stuff all throughout her career from last year to now,” Hayhurst said of Lorenzatti’s performance. “She’s been really consistent out there in the middle of the diamond, and it always gives us an edge usually when she’s on the mound.”

Beecher’s edge on the mound was evident early after the Bobcats jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Makenzie Johnson scored on a wild pitch in the top half of the first inning.

Lorenzatti then opened the first two innings with a pair of 1-2-3 innings, all by strikeout, which allowed her team to quickly add three runs in the top of the third inning.

After an error by the Comets’ defense to open the third inning that allowed Johnson to reach all the way to second base, the Bobcats managed to get runs by another wild pitch, an RBI single by Emma Tiltges and an RBI walk by Liliana Irwin.

Up 4-0 with three ducks on the pond and leadoff hitter Lorenzatti at the plate with two outs, Central’s ace Sydney Jemar managed to escape the inning with limited damage done after forcing Lorenzatti to pop out in foul territory behind the plate.

While Jemar wasn’t as dominant as Lorenzatti on the rubber, the Comets’ junior hurler did her best to keep her team in the thick of things. Between the fourth and fifth innings, Jemar allowed just two hits and zero walks to help conclude her evening surrendering four runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks with one strikeout in five innings of work.

Jemar’s performance during her final two innings along with two scoreless innings of relief action from Rayven Perkins allowed the Comets to shut out the Bobcats’ offense between the final four innings, leaving them to come away with a four-run loss, just the sixth time the Bobcats have had a game decided by less than five runs.

“Sydney [Jemar] pitched a really great game today over five innings,” Central head softball coach Kelli Wielgus said. “And then Rayven Perkins came in, and she throws a little slower, which I think caught Beecher off guard because they had to wait for the ball to get to them.

“I think today helped with both of their confidence going forward.”

Central’s best opportunity to score came in the bottom of the fifth inning after Ella Ponton opened the bottom half of the inning with a leadoff single. Blair Bottorff followed things up with a strikeout before Emma Koch notched a single of her own that helped set up runners on first and second base.

It was at this point Hayhurst took his first mound visit to calm his defense down. With the momentum potentially shifting, Lorenzatti quickly shut the door on the Comets after the brief pause in action with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

“Hayhurst just came out and told us to lock in,” Lorenzatti said of Hayhurst’s mound visit in the fifth inning. “I think we are normally really focused, but today we just didn’t come out our best, but it was still enough.

“Hayhurst knows that we have it in us, and so he came out just to reassure us that we were all on the same page.”

After escaping a potential jam in the bottom of the fifth inning unscathed, Lorenzatti retired her final six batters faced between the sixth and seventh frames to help put her team up two games over Central in the RVC.

“I was just happy that the kids are playing well,” Hayhurst said of the win. “We are getting good pitching and playing defense, and so anytime you can get a shutout along the way, we are very happy with that.

“I thought we have to clean up a few things on the offensive side, but it was a very good softball game today between Clifton and Beecher.”

<strong>Bobcats baseball leans on Snell to take control of the RVC</strong>

Entering the road RVC battle against the conference’s top team, Beecher quickly dispatched first-place Central to the tune of a 10-2 win.

“You can lose one game in conference and still end up winning the conference,” Bobcats head baseball coach Brandon DuBois said. “So, we lost a conference game early on, and so we just have to continue to win out. All games are important from here on out, and we have another big one with Central on Thursday.”

The Bobcats jumped out to an early 3-0 first-inning lead thanks to an RBI groundout by Quinton Allen, a sacrifice flyout by Chase Maher and an RBI single by Nathan Diachenko and never looked back after taking control.

Despite allowing two walks and one unearned run on a passed ball to open the bottom half of the first inning, Bobcats’ starting pitcher A.J. Snell was able to remain steady during his performance on the mound as well as at the plate.

Up 3-1 heading into the fourth inning, Beecher extended its lead with a five-run fourth inning, three of which came off a home run by Snell with two strikes and two outs.

“My approach was to just stay wide and don’t even do a leg kick,” Snell said of his three-run blast. “He hung me a curveball inside, and I like the inside, and so I turned on it and barreled it up.”

On the bump, Snell continued his no-hit bid by forcing a 1-2-3 bottom half of the fourth inning before going on to allow his first hit in the bottom of the fifth off an infield single by Ethyn Bailey.

Chase Maher wrapped things up with two scoreless innings of relief action, allowing one hit and three walks with three strikeouts to shut the door on any comeback attempt by the Comets.

With the win, Beecher (15-7, 8-1) moved within a half game back of the first-place Comets (13-7, 9-1), who will look to return the favor when the two teams meet again today in Beecher.

“We have to play better on Thursday,” Central head baseball coach Brian Kohn said. “When it comes down to it and a potential conference title is on the line, we have to get some hits and clean up our little things defensively because Beecher is Beecher for a reason.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Central baseball and softball will take a day off before they travel to Beecher for a rematch at 4:30 p.m. today.

Snell led the offense with a pair of hits, including a three-run blast. Diachenko added three singles and two RBIs. Quinton Allen collected two doubles and three RBIs. Snell claimed the win, allowing two runs on one hit and six walks with nine strikeouts in five innings.

Blaike Archer, Brayden Meents and Bailey each had one single apiece to collectively pace the Comets at the plate.

Tiltges led the Bobcats with an RBI single and one run scored. Johnson finished with one single and two runs scored. Taylor Norkus had one double and Irwin chipped in one RBI. Lorenzatti struck out 18 batters and allowed just three hits in a complete-game effort to earn the win.

Anna Winkel, Koch and Ponton each had singles to collectively pace the Comets’ offense. Jemar tossed five strong innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks with one strikeout in a loss.