ROUNDUP: Herscher girls soccer kicks past Manteno; Beecher tops Rich Township

Wednesday

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 7, Manteno 0

Katelyn Borschnack erupted for five goals and one assist to lead the Tigers to a victory on their Senior Night. Gianni Jaime finished with one goal and a team-high four assists. Emma Haugen tallied one goal and one assist. Danica Woods grabbed six saves to earn the shutout.

Emily Horath hauled in 10 saves to pace the Panthers.

Beecher 7, Rich Township 0

Fabi Barraza, Ava Gaidar, Saoirse Loonam and Brooklyn Burdick each had one goal and one assist to collectively lead the Bobcats. Zamara Killis added two goals, which was one more goal scored than teammate Elaina Kelly.

High school SOFTBALL

BBCHS 9, Oak Forest 1

Libby Spaulding went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Boilermakers. Bristol Schriefer went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Bella Pusateri chipped in two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Lydia Hammond earned the win on the rubber, giving up one run on six hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Manteno 13, Shepard 2 (6 Innings)

Manteno improved to 21-0 on the season with a dominant win against Shepard. Ava Peterson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead the Panthers. Jaz Manau added two hits, three RBIs and one run scored. Alyssa Dralle collected two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Macy Iwanus claimed the win, surrendering two runs on six hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

Milford-Cissna Park 16, St. Anne 1 (4 Innings)

Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Jossalin Lavicka added two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Abby Storm chipped in one triple, three walks, three RBIs and three runs scored. Kami Muehling picked up the win on the mound, allowing three hits and one earned run in four innings.

Lily Fox paced the Cardinals with one single and one RBI. Alexis Hedges contributed one single in two plate appearances.

Iroquois West 8, Donovan 6

Cam Bork led the Raiders with two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Amelia Scharp added one hit and four stolen bases. Chloe Wagner went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored. Wagner also claimed the win in seven innings of work, giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits and five walks with 15 strikeouts.

Jenna Schermann paced the Wildcats with a pair of singles and team-high four RBIs. Laylah Lou Walters contributed two hits, one RBI and three runs scored.

Seneca 15, Coal City 0 (4 Innings)

Addison Harvey recorded Coal City’s only hit with a single to pace the Coalers.

GC-M-S 5, Watseka 0 (8 Innings)

Sarah Parsons and Abigail Neukomm each went 2-for-4 at the plate to collectively pace the Warriors. Parsons also surrendered five runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks in eight innings.

High school BASEBALL

Herscher 10, Watseka 0 (5 Innings)

Nash Brubaker fired a 1-hitter with two walks and six strikeouts in five innings of work to claim the win and lead the Tigers. Tanner Jones went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and one run scored. Brubaker added one double and two RBIs at the plate. Gaige Brown chipped in one single, one RBI and one run scored.

Myles Lynch paced the Warriors with one single.

Kankakee 14, Bloom 1 (6 Innings)

Trey Blanchette went 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and one run scored to lead the Kays at the plate. Byron Wills added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Clay Gadbois chipped in one single, two walks, one RBI and two runs scored. T.J. Prude tossed six innings, giving up one run on three hits and four walks with eight strikeouts to earn the win on the mound.

Reed-Custer 16, Momence 2 (5 Innings)

Brady Tyree led the Comets with a pair of singles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Ben Lepper added one single and one RBI. Landon Jankus went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Nolan Smith earned the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts in five innings.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Thursday

High school SOFTBALL

Beecher 4, Hanover Central 2

Ava Lorenzatti went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Ava Olson added one single. Taylor Norkus totaled one single and one RBI. Lorenzatti surrendered two runs on seven hits and four walks with 14 strikeouts in seven innings of work to claim the win.

Coal City 12, Lisle 2 (5 Innings)

Madalyn Petersen smacked a two-run homer to lead the Coalers. Makenzie Henline added three hits, three RBIs and one run scored. Makayla Henline went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Bri Combes picked up the win, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts in three innings of work.

Coal City 18, Lisle 0 (4 Innings)

Darcy Ness went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Coalers with the sticks. Makayla Henline contributed three hits and two runs scored. Madalyn Petersen went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Naomi Rodriguez tossed a no-hitter with one walk and two strikeouts in three innings to earn the win.

Central 3, G-SW 1

Lia Prairie led the Comets with two singles and two runs scored. Rayven Perkins collected one single and one RBI. Blair Bottorff chipped in one RBI and one run scored. Sydney Jemar tossed seven innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits with nine strikeouts to pick up the win.

Nina Siano, Aubree Stein and Liv Siano each had one hit apiece to collectively pace the Panthers.

Grace Christian 5, St. Anne 3

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Lily Fox went 2-for-3 with one double and one run scored to lead the Cardinals. Sophia Romero added one single and one RBI. T’Ayla Crite-Jackson went 1-for-2 with one RBI.

Streator 2, Grant Park 0

Cheyenne Hayes paced the Dragons with one single in three plate appearances.

High school BASEBALL

Kankakee 6, Bloom 2

Byron Wills led the Kays with a pair of hits, one RBI and one run scored. Xander McPhail went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. T.J. Prude collected two hits and two runs scored. Trey Blanchette struck out 11 batters and allowed two runs on five hits to claim the win in seven innings.

Manteno 11, Iroquois West 1 (6 Innings)

Gannon Adamson went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Panthers. Ryan Young added one single and two runs scored. Aidan Dotson had one single and one RBI. Nolan Canfield earned the win, giving up one unearned run on one hit and four walks with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Mario Andrade paced the Raiders with one single and one run scored. Rylan Pheifer chipped in one single.

Herscher 13, Grant Park 7

Logan Egerton went 2-for-5 with one double and two RBIs to lead the Tigers. Mason Roberts contributed one single and two RBIs. Tanner Jones had one hit, two RBIs and one run scored. Jarrett Wakey picked up the win, surrendering six runs (five earned) on eight hits in four innings to claim the win.

Evan Suprenant went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Dragons. Aiden Overbeek collected three hits and one RBI. Noah Sluis had one double, one RBI and two runs scored.

Central 10, G-SW 0 (5 Innings)

Owen Palmateer went 1-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Comets at the plate. Blake Chandler collected one double and three runs scored. Brayden Meents had one hit, one RBI and two runs scored. Chandler also claimed the win on the mound, allowing four hits and zero walks with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Ayden Collom paced the Panthers with one double. Logan Conger and Bennett Grant each had one single apiece.

Beecher 15, Illinois Lutheran 3 (5 Innings)

Quinton Allen collected one double, two RBIs and one run scored to lead the Bobcats. A.J. Snell added a solo home run. Trevor Stout had one hit, two RBIs and one run scored. Chase Maher allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits with nine strikeouts in a complete game to earn the win on the rubber.

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 6, Thornwood 0

Grace Durante and Fabi Barraza each had hat tricks to collectively lead the Bobcats to a shutout win against Thornwood. Ava Gaidar finished with three assists, which was two more assists than teammates Saoirse Loonam and Zamara Killis. Taylor Killis grabbed four saves in net.

Peotone 3, Wilmington 1

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Bryn Bianchetta paced the Wildcats with one goal. Alaina Clark totaled one assist and Lilliana Zavala hauled in 15 saves.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Chicago Christian 2, Bishop McNamara 1

Bishop McNamara suffered a 25-21, 18-25, 17-25, three-set loss to Chicago Christian. Evan Rauwolf paced the Fightin’ Irish with 22 digs, nine blocks and seven kills. Carter Levesque tallied 13 digs, seven kills and three blocks. Nick Andrews had 20 assists and Nik Acevedo chipped in 30 digs.

BOYS TENNIS

Coal City 3, Streator 2

Jakob Boegershausen led the Coalers with a 6-0, 6-0, singles victory. Carson Hart/Will Thompson and Kaleb Reinart/Tanner Shain each had doubles wins.