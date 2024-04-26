Kankakee's Walters reclassifies, transferring to Skyline Prep in Arizona

It’s been about two months since Larenz Walters’ Kankakee High School basketball career ended, one of the most prolific careers in program history. While it won’t be with the Kays, Walters now will have another year to show out on the court and continue to catch the eyes of college coaches.

Walters, a senior at Kankakee who served as a starting guard on the basketball team the past three seasons and the football team’s quarterback the past two seasons, announced last week he will reclassify to the college recruiting class of 2025 and transfer to Skyline Prep in Phoenix.

As he looks to find a permanent four-year college basketball home, Walters said the idea came about shortly after the basketball season started, and with his senior school year coming to a close, the decision was made to transfer to the five-year prep school to have an extra year to develop.

“It takes a little bit off my shoulders, knowing I get an extra year for colleges to recruit me,” Walters said. “ ... We finished up the school year, talked to a couple coaches and asked them about it before we made the decision.

“After talking to my mom, we ended up making the decision.”

The 2022-23 Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year and two-time All-Area and All-Southland Athletic Conference pick earned back-to-back Kankakee Holiday Tournament MVP awards and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State nods, a second-team mention last year and first-team spot this year. After earning Illinois Associated Press honorable mention All-State honors as a junior, he made the Illinois Media second team this year.

As a senior, Walters wrapped up one of the most prolific scoring careers in Kankakee history this year, finishing in the top three in the career scoring record book with 1,262 career points, including averaging 18 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds per game for a Kays team that won a school-record 27 games and a regional title.

After seeing what a prep year did for some AAU teammates, as well as his former Kankakee teammate, current Kansas Jayhawk AJ Storr, Walters knew as he continues ascending, his stock can continue to rise and provide him a better opportunity to come into when he gets to college, especially as the transfer portal continues to leave coaches with plenty of seasoned options as opposed to fresh-faced high schoolers these days.

“The extra year [Storr] got from that prep school situation, he got bigger, stronger, faster,” Walters said. “I saw what that could do, and I’m just really excited for this journey.”

It’s been quite a time recently for Walters. In addition to his decision and the end of his time in high school approaching, Walters and several classmates are premiering their documentary “The Families and Faces Behind the Violence,” this weekend. The film centers around six Kankakee senior student-athletes, including Walters, who share their struggles outside of the classroom and athletic arena, and how sports, their teammates, friends and community helped them persevere.

“The stuff the young people in the community have been through and how we’ve stuck together through sports is just really a beautiful thing,” Walters said. “We’re one family through sports. Everyone’s going through something, some type of violence or losing a family member and the younger people in the community can see there’s another way in life.

“Sports can put you on a different path and just makes you happy,” he added. “It gives you a safe route when you’re at home with nothing to do.”

The person who sat with Walters and talked about his post-Kankakee options is his mother, Kankakee School District 111 superintendent Dr. Genevra Walters. With his mom retiring at the end of the school year, the stretch run of the school year means the stretch run of the family being synonymous with the school.

“It’s definitely an exciting time,” Walters said. “It’s all about to end for me and my mom. We’ve been at Kankakee for a long time, so the fact that we’re leaving together, I’ll really enjoy that.”

And although Walters is leaving Kankakee, his impact will long be felt, especially on the gridiron and hardwood. He quarterbacked the Kays to an undefeated regular season and Southland title in the fall, helping the Kays spend most of the season as the No. 1 team in Class 6A. In basketball, he owns the single-game school scoring record, helped the team to regional titles in 2022 and 2024, including a school-record 27 wins this year, and graduates as one of the most prolific scorers to ever don Columbia blue and maroon.

“I’m just grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had and the stuff I’ve done,” Walters said. “The players I had and my teammates, we just bought into the system and made it happen.”