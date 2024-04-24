ROUNDUP: Reed-Custer softball powers past Peotone; Reed-Custer baseball swings past Peotone

High school SOFTBALL

Reed-Custer 3, Peotone 0

Mackenzie Foote went 2-for-3 with a two-RBI triple to lead the Comets. Mya Beard and Addison Hartman each had singles. Reese Brown struck out 10 batters and allowed just three hits and one walk in seven innings to earn the win on the rubber. Brown also totaled one double and one single at the plate.

Ashley Veltman and Ava Kosmos each had one single to collectively pace the Blue Devils. Sophie Klawitter surrendered three earned runs on seven hits with one walk and 15 strikeouts in seven innings in a loss. Klawitter also chipped in one single and one drawn walk in three plate appearances.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Lockport 2

Bella Pusateri went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored to lead the Boilermakers. Morgan Chimino added one single and one run scored. Ellie Haggard and Suttyn Hop each chipped in one RBI apiece. Libby Spaulding tossed a complete game, giving up two runs on four hits with five strikeouts to earn the win.

Bishop McNamara 6, Timothy Christian 0

Ana Ramirez led the Fightin’ Irish with two singles and one RBI. Bridget Bertrand added a single and one RBI. Teagan McCue chipped in two singles. Kirsten Clodi fired a 3-hitter with 11 strikeouts to claim the win in a complete game.

Wilmington 18, Lisle 3 (4 Innings)

Taylor Stefancic collected three hits, three RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Wildcats’ offense. Nina Egizio added a pair of hits, five RBIs and two runs scored. Molly Southall tallied two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Lexi Strohm allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts in four innings to pick up the win.

Manteno 15, Streator 2 (5 Innings)

Ava Peterson finished red-hot at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Panthers. Bella Gigiello collected two singles and one run scored. Kenzie Hespen went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Peterson also picked up the win, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings.

Coal City 18, Herscher 8 (6 Innings)

Jadyn Shaw recorded two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Coalers at the plate. Abby Gagliardo added a solo homer. Makenzie Henline went 4-for-5 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. Bri Combes earned the win on the mound, giving up eight runs (two earned) on 13 hits in six innings of work.

Kayna Nelson went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to pace the Tigers at the plate. Emma Powers finished with two hits and two runs scored. Allie Decman chipped in two hits, one RBI and one run scored.

Beecher 10, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 Innings)

Alexa Gilva led the Bobcats’ offense with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Makenzie Johnson added a single and one run scored. Taylor Norkus tossed a no-hitter with three walks and 13 strikeouts in a complete game.

Beecher 16, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 Innings)

Ava Lorenzatti went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Bobcats. Elena Kvasnicka collected two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Taylor Norkus chipped in two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Lorenzatti also picked up the win on the rubber, allowing one hit and one walk with 12 strikeouts in a complete game.

Central 12, Gardner-South Wilmington 6

Central outscored G-SW 8-1 in the seventh inning to earn a come-from-behind victory. Ella Ponton led the Comets with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Rayven Perkins tallied one triple and two runs scored. Audra Prairie went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Sydney Jemar claimed the win on the mound, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

Maddie Simms paced the Panthers with a pair of hits, one RBI and one run scored. Liv Siano went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jo Male drove in a run off of a single. Makaila McDaniel finished with one hit, one walk and two runs scored.

High school BASEBALL

Reed-Custer 10, Peotone 6

Cameron Smith led the Comets with two doubles and two RBIs. Joe Bembenek added one double, two runs scored and one RBI. Landon Jankus went 2-for-4 with two singles. Alex Bielfeldt scattered five hits and three runs (one earned) and struck out 10 in six innings to earn the win.

Ruben Velasco totaled four hits and five RBIs, including a three-run home run to pace the Blue Devils’ offense. Jake Eaheart went 2-for-3 with a solo homer. Michael Bettenhausen had one single and two runs scored.

Wilmington 6, Lisle 3

Lucas Rink totaled three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats with the sticks. Brendan Moran drove in one run off a double. Zach Ohlund chipped in one single and one RBI. Kyle Farrell picked up the win on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts in six innings of work.

Central 8, Gardner-South Wilmington 3

Derek Meier led the Comets with three hits, four RBIs and one run scored. Blake Chandler contributed one single, two RBIs and one run scored. Brayden Meents went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Meents also picked up the win, surrendering three runs on nine hits with two strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Ayden Collom went 3-for-4 with one double and one run scored to pace the Panthers. Cale Halpin totaled two singles and one run scored. Logan Conger went 1-for-2 with one RBI.