BASEBALL: Freitas, Boudreau lead Boilers in All-City tilt with McNamara

BRADLEY — Cody Freitas has grown up living largely the same dream — to climb the baseball ladder as a pitcher, hitter and fielder. And the Bradley-Bourbonnais junior just might be entering the early scenes of that dream.

In his first starting pitching action of the season as he returns from an offseason injury, Frietas fired 2 1/3 scoreless innings that saw him record five strikeouts and then helped reliever Spencer Boudreau’s cause with a mammoth two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to pave the way for a 4-1 Bradley-Bourbonnais win against Bishop McNamara in All-City action at Bradley’s Carley Field on Wednesday.

The Boilers improved to 8-12, and McNamara fell to 12-7. But more importantly for Freitas and his teammates, they officially are halfway through their quest of repeating as All-City champions.

“It’s a big rivalry; we have a lot of friends on the other team, so it’s a lot of fun,” Freitas said. “Representing the school, the Boilers, being a team and coming together to beat another good ballclub — it’s fun.”

After tossing a pair of relief innings in last week’s 3-1, 11-inning loss to Lincoln-Way Central, his rehab return continued with his first start of the season on the mound. He struck out the side in the first inning, got out of a two-on, one-out mini-jam with a strikeout of former Boilers teammate Dom Panozzo in the second and gave way to Boudreau with a 1-0 lead and one out in the top of the third.

While his bat and glove have been of use to the Boilers all season, having his ace back on the mound is a game-changer for Boilers head coach Brad Schweigert, adding more depth to a deep staff.

“He’s a really good player, both as a pitcher and as a position player, but when he’s on the mound, there’s just a little bit of a different feel for us,” Schweigert said. “Everyone’s a little more confident, and he’s our X-factor.

“ … It makes our pitching staff that much deeper, and the guys respond to it with their overall confidence level.”

In the bottom of the third, Thomas Offill walked and made it to third on an errant pickoff attempt, precluding a hit by pitch to Tyler Wilson to put runners on the corner. A successful double steal made it 2-0 Boilers, a lead Freitas doubled with a single swing when he sent a towering blast over the left-field fence.

Baseball players traditionally find a path either as a position player or a pitcher as they develop into high school and beyond, but Freitas wants to continue to do both as long as he can, hopefully at the professional level and certainly when he continues his career in college at Arizona. But for now, he’s loving being able to do it in big games such as Wednesday for the Boilers.

“Ever since I was young, it was a dream of mine to be able to pitch, play the field and hit at the same time,” Freitas said. “A lot of people say it’s impossible or hard to do, and one of my goals is to show that it is possible; it’s just about how hard you work.

“If you keep the outside noise out, grind, be with your team and focus on getting hits, moving guys over, getting hits with two strikes — it’s a team game, and being able to contribute in every single way possible is one of my goals.”

That was enough run support for Boudreau, who continued his stellar senior season by allowing an earned run on three scattered hits in 4 2/3 innings. The lone Irish run came when Mason McCue doubled and then scored on McNamara starting pitcher Callaghan O’Connor’s RBI single. After a Jay Shires walk brought the tying run to the plate in Max Rohr, Boudreau sealed the deal with a swinging strikeout.

“Spencer’s one of our good pitchers. I knew he had it, and one run wasn’t gonna do it for them,” Freitas said of his teammate. “I had confidence in him, and he was locating his offspeed [pitches], so I knew he would come back at the next batter and get him out.”

Wednesday’s game highlighted some of the area’s top pitching prospects, with the starting pitching matchup of the Arizona-bound Freitas and O’Connor, a Notre Dame commit, one of the most heralded pitching matchups in All-City history, and one that could repeat next year, as Freitas is just a junior and O’Connor a sophomore.

“I thought Cal had a good day; we were able to keep them off-balance with his fastball and offspeed pitches,” Irish head coach Kurt Quick said. “I think the environment of an All-City game will help him as we move closer to regionals.

“He had a couple mistakes, with the [pickoff] error and the pitch to Freitas,” he added. “That’s something he can learn from and move forward.”

That pitching matchup, as well as the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd that was as lively as the players, led to the ideal baseball environment in both coach’s eyes.

“I told the kids, ‘If you’re not excited for this, you don’t have a heartbeat,’ and that’s why we need to keep playing the local teams,” Quick said. “It was a great environment, a packed crowd, the kids going at each other, the fans getting on everybody, even getting on me, and I love it.

“That’s what it’s about, and it’s a tough environment for our kids,” he added. “I thought we responded pretty well.”

With football and boys basketball both in the midst of All-City lulls with no resumption in sight, baseball is left as the only of the proverbial “big three” sports that feature All-City. And as long as Quick and Schweigert are at their posts, that won’t change.

There was plenty of chatter during the game, but the friendly banter continued into postgame photos with one another, a shining example of why Schweigert loves All-City competition.

“I love it. To me, I’m not gonna shy away from it,” he said. “Some of our other sports, between the sports they’ve just decided not to, but it’s something I love.

“It shouldn’t be a hated rivalry between Kankakee, Bradley and Mac — if I could really have one goal, it would be to make it about the community and make it a fun rivalry — not hatred,” he continued. “I love seeing the guys taking pictures and stuff. It should be a community thing, not some hated rivalry.”

That friendly banter was perhaps seen the most when Freitas and Boudreau faced their good friend and former teammate McNamara junior and former Boiler Panozzo. After Freitas fanned him to end the second, he sent a friendly wave goodbye on his way to the dugout, a move that in most games would be met with ire, but in an All-City meeting between pals, was some loving back-and-forth.

“When we made eye contact when I was on the mound and he was in the box, we just laughed. It’s fun,” Freitas said. “We both know each other; we both know he’s a good hitter, and we’re both good pitchers.

“Me and Spencer had more confidence in our stuff and trusted it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Freitas was 1-for-3 with his two-run homer. On the mound, he allowed two hits and a walk and struck out five in 2 1/3 innings. Boudreau allowed an earned run on three hits and walks apiece and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings. Caleb McBurnie had a pair of hits. Offill had a hit, a walk, stole a base and scored. Wilson walked, was plunked, stole a base and scored. Andrew Schweigert walked and scored.

O’Connor allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in a complete game. He also had an RBI single. McCue went 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Jacob Lotz and Collin Barzantny had a hit apiece.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

McNamara wraps up its All-City season at home at 10 a.m. Saturday against Kankakee. The Boilers play a pair at Oak Forest at 11 a.m. Saturday.