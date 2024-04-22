TRACK AND FIELD: Boiler boys, Kankakee girls take All-City

For a lot of prep track teams, this is a time for load management.

The girls’ postseason is barely a week away with conference meets followed by sectionals and state. The boys’ major meets are another week out after that, and everyone’s season will be over in just more than a month.

So, Monday’s All-City meet at Bradley-Bourbonnais was more of a workout day for many athletes as they gear up for bigger events down the road.

Bradley-Bourbonnais won the boys title 110-44 against Kankakee with Bishop McNamara (10) in third. Kankakee’s girls took first 87-69 against the Boilermakers with McNamara (24) again in third, giving both teams team title defenses in the first All-City meet since 2022, after rain canceled last year’s event.

But there was one race that wasn’t just about getting some work in. The boys 400 meters featured two of the state’s best in the event: seniors Tyran “Tiny” Bender, of Bradley-Bourbonnais, and Jayon Morrow, of Kankakee.

Bender came into the day ranked ninth in the state across all classes in the 400, according to the Athletic.net database. Morrow was ranked No. 4 in the 100; he didn’t run that Monday but won the 200 in 22.3 s.

The 400 matchup lived up to the hype, with Bender winning in a photo finish. Bender’s hand-timed 48.12 seconds, not only a personal best but a program record, bested Morrow’s 48.13 by a hundredth of a second. Per IHSA rules for hand-timed meets, both times will officially be timed as 48.2 seconds for seeding purposes.

“I hadn’t been running as good as I wanted to, so that’s a big confidence-booster,” Bender said. “I know that Jayon’s in the sectional with us, so I’m gonna get to see him again, and it’s gonna be fun to compete.”

Bender isn’t getting too far ahead of himself, but he has been thinking about the IHSA Class 3A State Finals at Eastern Illinois on May 24-25.

“I’m looking to go top five in the 400, that’s my favorite event,” he said. “I want to see how far I can go with it.”

The same is true of racing in general. Bender, who also figures to run the 200 in the postseason, wants to compete in college and said he’s considering Illinois State and Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Also working on a college decision is Kankakee senior Nikkel Johnson, who is ranked fifth in Illinois in the girls shot put and seventh in the discus. She won both on Monday, throwing 38 feet, 11 inches in the shot and 122 feet, 4.5 inches in the discus.

Before she picks a school, though, Johnson has to pick a sport. She’s a standout in three of them — volleyball, basketball and track and field. The three-sport, four-year starter was the Southland Athletic Conference Player of the Year in hoops and is getting Division I interest as a thrower.

“Everyone’s been asking me where I’m gonna go,” she said.

A decision is coming soon.

“I plan on deciding after track season, so maybe after state, which is May 19,” she said.

In the meantime, Johnson will keep working on what has been a productive season. She set PRs of 130 feet, 7.25 inches in the discus and 40 feet, 5 inches in the shot put at the Kays’ invite April 13.

“That was my first time placing first in [discus],” she said. “I never really understood [discus] or really understand the technique. So, I was proud of myself with my PR, and I broke my school records.”

Another double winner on the girls side on Monday was Bradley junior Madeline Mellin, who took the 800 in 2:34.7 and the 3,200 in 11:55.4.

“Today is a workout day,” she said. “I’m just running for fun, I guess.”

That’s been the case most of the spring for Mellin, who has been injury-free after dealing with some health issues during cross country. She was coming off running a PR of 11:27.11 in the 2-mile at Saturday’s Distance Night in Palatine.

“It was definitely tough and running at night was a little different,” she said. “Seeing those insanely fast people just motivated me so much.”

Bradley’s Ethan Piper swept the boys distance races, going 4:39.1 in the 1,600 and 10:58.8 in the 3,200.

The Boilermaker boys also had wins from LyZale Edmon in the 100-meter dash (11.5 s), Alex Bonilla in the 800 (2:07.2), Braydon Witthoft in the 110 hurdles (18.3), Spencer Frey in the 300 hurdles (43.4), Deon Jackson in the discus (124 feet 6 inches), Malachi Lee in the long jump (20-4) and Marcus Vinardi in the triple jump (38-11).

Bradley swept all five relays (including the throwers 4-by-100), but three of them were uncontested.

For Kankakee’s boys, Bryson Daniels won the shot (46 feet, 1.25 inches), and Dominic White cleared 5-9 to take first in the high jump.

Kankakee junior Naomi Bey-Osborne swept the girls short sprints, going 12.6 s in the 100 meters and 25.8 in the 200. Sophomore teammate DaMariana Tooles won both hurdles, running 17.7 in the 100s and 54.3 in the 300s. State-ranked long jumper Na’Kyrah Cooks was a double winner in the horizontal jumps, going 18 feet, one-half inch in the long and 34-2.75 in the triple. The Kays also had firsts from Aniya Lewis in the high jump (5-1), the 4-by-100 relay and the 4-by-200 relay.

Other winners for Bradley’s girls were Terah Colley in the 400 meters (1:01.1) and Nora Hyma in the 1,600 (6:12.5). McNamara’s girls won the 3,200 relay.