ROUNDUP: McNamara, Coal City baseball win with walk-offs; Beecher softball tops Lincoln-Way East

High school BASEBALL

Bishop McNamara 9, Timothy Christian 8

Braylon Ricketts went 2-for-4 with a walk-off RBI single to lead the Fightin’ Irish. Callaghan O’Connor went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Mason McCue recorded one double and three RBIs. McCue also earned the win, giving up one unearned run on two hits in three innings of work.

Coal City 4, Herscher 3

Lance Cuddy smacked a walk-off RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning. Gabe McHugh went 2-for-2 with one run scored. Creide Skubic had one double and one run scored. Cade Baldauf went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Austin Davy surrendered two unearned runs on four hits with three strikeouts in four innings to claim the win on the rubber.

Nash Brubaker paced the Tigers with two hits and one run scored. Jarrett Wakey added one single and one run scored. Tanner Jones went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Kankakee 10, Bloom 7

Trey Blanchette led the Kays with three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. T.J. Prude added two hits and four RBIs. Byron Wills earned the win in relief action, allowing one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in two innings.

Wilmington 11, Lisle 4

Cade McCubbin led the Wildcats with a pair of hits and one run scored. Zach Ohlund went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Kyle Farrell had two hits and two RBIs. Lucas Rink tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts in five innings of work to pick up the win.

Reed-Custer 16, Peotone 1 (4 Innings)

Jake Reardon drove in five runs, including four runs off a grand slam to lead the Comets. Alex Bielfeldt added two hits and four RBIs. Landon Jankus, Collin Monroe and Brady Tyree each had a pair of hits. Tyree also scattered three hits and one unearned run over four innings to claim the win.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Hoopeston 7, Watseka 5

Brayden Ketchum paced the Warriors with two singles, one RBI and one run scored. Lathan Westerfield went 2-for-4 with one run scored. Austin Morris had a pair of hits and one run scored.

Bismarck-Henning 9, Iroquois West 3

Rylan Pfeifer recorded two hits and two RBIs to pace the Raiders. Owen Hartke added three hits, one RBI and one run scored.

Westville 13, Milford 3

Caleb Clutteur went 2-for-3 with one run scored to pace the Bearcats’ offense. Gavin Schunke contributed one single. Preston Janssen had two singles and one RBI.

Central 13, St. Anne-Donovan 1 (5 Innings)

Blake Chandler went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Comets. Brayden Meents added one single, one RBI and one run scored. Derek Meier had two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Chandler also picked up the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Griffen Walters paced the Cardinals with a double and one run scored.

Westville 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 3

Bennett Grant paced the Panthers with two hits, including one double. Cole Hampson went 2-for-3 at the plate.

High school SOFTBALL

Beecher 7, Lincoln-Way East 0

In a matchup of the Illinois Softball Coaches Association’s top-ranked Class 2A team, the Bobcats, and the eighth-ranked Class 4A team, Beecher got a shutout effort from Ava Lorenzatti, who struck out 13 and surrendered four hits. She also led the Bobcats at the plate with two singles and one RBI.

Elena Kvasnicka went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Ava Olson had one single, one RBI and one run scored. Lorenzatti surrendered four hits and one walk with 13 strikeouts in seven innings to earn the win.

Coal City 11, Herscher 1 (5 Innings)

Makenzie Henline led the Coalers with three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Khloe Picard contributed two hits and two RBIs. Jadyn Shaw finished with one double, two RBIs and one run scored. Bri Combes surrendered one run on seven hits in five innings to earn the win.

Allie Decman paced the Tigers with two hits and one run scored. Emma Powers went 1-for-2 with an RBI single. Becca Bond had a pair of singles.

Manteno 6, Streator 0

Ava Peterson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Panthers with the sticks. Kenzie Hespen contributed two hits and one RBI. Alyssa Dralle allowed four hits and one walk with four strikeouts in seven innings to claim the win.

Gardner-South Wilmington 19, Westmont 0 (4 Innings)

Makaila McDaniel went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Panthers. Liv Siano added two hits, including a grand slam. Grace Olsen had a solo home run. Jo Male picked up the win, allowing two hits and zero runs with seven strikeouts in four innings.

Wilmington 18, Lisle 2 (4 Innings)

Molly Southall went 3-for-4 with a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Wildcats’ offense. Keeley Walsh contributed two hits, two RBIs and four runs scored. Taylor Stefancic went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and one run scored. Lexi Strohm claimed the win on the mound, giving up zero runs and zero hits with three strikeouts in one inning.

Reed-Custer 1, Peotone 0

Mackenzie Foote recorded an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it for the Comets. Addison Brown finished 1-for-2 at the plate with a double. Grace Cavanaugh recorded one single. Brown also picked up the win, allowing zero runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Sophie Klawitter collected two singles to pace the Blue Devils and was impressive in the circle with 17 strikeouts and an earned run off of three hits in a complete game. Ava Cosmos and Ashley Veltman had one double apiece. Autumn Clay chipped in one single.

Donovan 6, Trinity 1

Laylah Lou Walters went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats at the plate. Piper Michl added one single and one run scored. Hannah Hoffman tallied one hit, one RBI and one run scored. Walters picked up the win, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits with 16 strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Calleigh Moody paced the Eagles with two singles and one run scored. Molly Savoie, Tori Wells and Allison Savoie chipped in one double each.

Watseka 8, Hoopeston 7

Christa Holohan went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, three stolen bases and one RBI. Brianna Denault smacked a solo home run. Kalie Lange went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. Sarah Parsons improved to 12-3 on the mound, allowing seven runs on 15 hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Bismarck-Henning 10, Iroquois West 0 (5 Innings)

Abby Kraft went 1-for-2 to pace the Raiders.

Westville 6, Milford-Cissna Park 0

Jossalin Lavicka went 1-for-3 at the plate to pace the Bearcats. Kami Muehling finished with one single and one walk.

Central 19, St. Anne 4

Addison Faulkner went 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Comets at the plate. Rayven Perkins contributed three hits, four RBIs and three runs scored. Audra Prairie finished with three hits, two RBIs and two run scored. Sydney Jemar claimed the win, giving up one unearned run on three hits with eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Alexis Hedges paced the Cardinals with one double. Maya Anderson went 1-for-4 with one RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 3, Bloomington Central Catholic 0

Katelyn Borschnack totaled one goal and two assists to lead the Tigers. Gianni Jaime added one goal and one assist. Gianna High had one goal, and Danica Woods hauled in 20 saves to earn the shutout.

Beecher 2, Thornwood 1

Grace Durante led the Bobcats with one goal and one assist. Brooklyn Burdick tallied one goal and Ava Gaidar had one assist. Taylor Killis grabbed 10 saves in net.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Chesterton Academy 0

Bishop McNamara claimed a 25-13, 25-20 two-set win. Nick Andrews led the Fightin’ Irish with 12 assists and three kills. Abner Garcia finished with five kills. Carter Levesque totaled six assists, five digs and three kills.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Central Meet

Central claimed first overall out of five teams with a team score of 120.5 points. Momence placed second with 85 points, followed by Beecher (61.5), Iroquois West (41) and St. Anne (14).

Lia Prairie swept the discus (32.10 m) and shot put (8.95 m) field events to lead the Comets. Alexis Schultz added victories in the triple jump (8.76 m) and 800-meter (2:44.1). Eriannah Martinez won the 300-meter hurdles (56.8 s). Allison Girard, Katelyn Schultz, Brooklyn Ryan and Martinez finished first in the 4-by-200-meter relay (2:12.2). Keala McCormick, Emilie Baker, Alexis Schultz and Martinez placed first in the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:44.4). Lexi Willms, McCormick, Baker and Katelyn Schultz chipped in another victory in the 4-by-800-meter relay (14:06.7)

Endya Hayes, Demetrionna Prince, Natalia Williams and Jaliyah Wright claimed first overall in the 4-by-100-meter relay (1:00.4) to lead Momence. Mya Roberson added a win in the 400-meter dash (1:10.1). Prince chipped in another victory in the 200-meter dash (28.7 s). Wright won the 100-meter dash (13.1 s).

Aaralyn Martinez led the Bobcats with the top finish in the 3200-meter (13:55.8). Allison Sadus won the 1600-meter (6:15.3).

Vivien Griffin won the long jump (5.14 m) and 100-meter hurdles (18.2 s) events to lead the Raiders. Audrey Griffin picked up a victory in the high jump (1.47 m).

Jovi Kunsch claimed third overall in the long jump (4.10 m) to pace the Cardinals with their top placement.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Central Meet

St. Anne won the boys meet with a team score of 74 points, which was five more points than Central. Beecher claimed third with 65.5 points, followed by Iroquois West (65) and Momence (58.5).

Quinton Thompson, Reece Curtis, Logan Tolly and Aden Pinson won the 4-by-100-meter (45.8 s) and 4-by-200-meter (1:36.8) relay races to collectively lead the Cardinals. Curtis added another individual victory in the high jump (1.73 m). Chris Link picked up the win in the long jump (6.02 m). Sebastian Martinez won the 300-meter hurdles (48.5 s).

Ayden Meyer, Kyle Plante, Cason Allstadt and Jacob Rees placed first overall in the 4-by-800-meter relay (12:10.5) to lead the Comets. Cooper Moyer finished first in the 110-meter hurdles (19.5 s).

Hayden Kettmann won the shot put (14.26 m) and discus (37.13 m) field events to lead the Bobcats. Jakob Blumenthal added another win in the triple jump (10.47 m). Bradley Greer placed first in the 3200-meter (13:22.1).

Owen Borders swept the 800-meter (2:16.4) and 1600-meter (5:26.7) dashes to lead the Raiders. Damian Alvarado finished first overall in the 400-meter dash (57.9 s). Carlos Estrella picked up a victory in the 200-meter dash (24.6 s), and Christian Gaytan won the 100-meter dash (11.4 s).

Terence Autman, Tyrelle Autman, Jevon Sneed and Marchello Draine picked up Momence’s only win in the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:02.6).