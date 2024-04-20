SOFTBALL: Coalers hold off McNamara in high-scoring affair

COAL CITY — After breaking loose to take an early 10-2 lead at home against Bishop McNamara on Friday evening, the Coal City softball team looked well on its way to a quality win against the Fightin’ Irish.

Although they did earn that win, it didn’t come before the McNamara bats bounced back — led by a three-homer day from Gabby Burnett — and made the Coalers sweat out a 13-12 win.

In their second of three straight weeks with at least six games scheduled, the Coalers quickly put Thursday’s 15-2 loss to Wilmington behind them to improve to 12-5. McNamara fell to 8-6.

“We’ve been busy. We played seven games last week and were fortunate enough to win all seven, and then came back with six scheduled this week,” Coalers coach Rodney Monbrum said. “Hat’s off to Wilmington; they got us twice this week to take the lead in the [Illinois Central Eight] Conference, but we got the bat on the ball against Plano [on Wednesday], then came out here and battled these guys.

“They’re a good hitting team.”

Burnett’s first homer of the day put the visitors on the board 1-0 in the top of the second, but the Coalers responded with five in the second, all with two outs. Addison Harvey scored on a passed ball to tie it before Makayla Henline’s two-run single made it 3-1 before twin sister Makenzie Henline’s single made it 4-1 and Abby Gagliardo’s single made it 5-1. On the day, the Coalers scored seven runs with two outs.

Monbrum praised his Coalers for “taking advantage of extra outs and the two-out hit. We preach it, and in softball, if you go 1-for-3, it’s a good day, so we don’t expect hits in those high-pressure situations.

“But when you get them, that’s how you compete for a conference and win a regional.”

The Coalers got another in the third on a Harvey homer and, after the Irish got that run back in the top of the fourth, looked like they were closing in on a 10-run-rule victory with a four-spot in the fourth to go up 10-2.

The Irish plated three in the top of the fifth and, after a two-run Kaycee Graf double in the bottom of the fifth, opened the sixth with another Burnett homer. They scored three more runs in the sixth with the bases loaded, getting an Analeah Ramirez walk, Bridget Bertrand single and Dani White sacrifice fly.

Gagliardo’s sixth-inning RBI single gave the Coalers a 13th run that would prove to be much needed, as the Irish continued their onslaught in the seventh, again kicking things off with a Burnett homer to left.

On a supremely windy day, even by Coal City standards, with a stiff wind out to left field, McNamara coach Alee Rashenskas said Burnett was able to take advantage by pulling the ball in the air.

“Gabby is such a fun player to coach,” Rashenskas said. “She has the best attitude, so it was so cool to see her hit so well today.

“... This wind was crazy. We were talking about how if we could get a hold of the ball, the wind would take it, and she was the perfect example of that.”

With one out and runners on first and second, Teagan McCue smoked a double to right field, but a perfectly executed relay nabbed Brynn Provost at the dish for the second out. Ramirez singled in Kyler Wolfe and McCue and represented the tying run on first base, but Coalers pitcher Bri Combes was able to get the last out she needed when she induced a Bridget Bertrand groundout to end it.

Although their rally came up a run short, seeing her team keep their focus and nearly come back against the eighth-ranked Class 2A team in the latest Illinois Softball Coaches Association Poll (the Irish are receiving votes) gave Rashenskas confidence for the long run.

“We were down 10-2 at one point, and for them to not give up and think the game is over and to keep that fight was great to see,” Rashenskas said. “I think we made a couple defensive mistakes and mental mistakes that made us work harder than we had to, but it was great to see them not give up and stay in it until the last out.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Harvey was 3-for-3 with a homer, two doubles, three runs and three RBIs. Graf went 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park homer, a double, two runs and four RBIs. Gagliardo and Makayla Henline each had two hits, two RBIs and a run. Combes allowed 12 runs (seven earned) on 15 hits in a complete game.

Burnett was 3-for-4 with three homers and four RBIs. McCue went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three runs. Ramirez and White each had a pair of hits, with Ramirez driving in three runs and scoring twice and White driving in a pair. Kirsten Clodi allowed 12 runs (five earned) on 14 hits in five innings. Victoria Torres allowed an earned run on two hits in an inning.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Coalers host Herscher at 4:30 p.m. today. McNamara hosts Chicago Christian at 4:30 p.m. today.