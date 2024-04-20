BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Boilers, Kays bring Best Buddies along to celebrate first-ever meeting

BRADLEY — A bit of area sports history was made at Donald K. Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday, when Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee met for the first-ever boys volleyball meeting between the All-City rivals, which both are making their maiden voyages in the sport this spring.

But rather than entering the court through a tunnel of fans, it was the players making the tunnel, as the two teams came together to play with and honor the members of both schools’ Best Buddies programs.

“I wanted to make this day really about community,” Boilers head coach and special education teacher Abby Downey said. “That’s why I invited their Best Buddies to play with our Best Buddies, and even though we are crosstown rivals, I think it’s important that we build each other up in this community.

“Starting a boys volleyball program isn’t easy, so to be able to support each other in that process is very exciting.”

Best Buddies is an international nonprofit organization geared toward helping those with intellectual disabilities, with a heavy focus in public schools on building relationships between students with intellectual disabilities and their peers at school.

Kankakee Best Buddies member Cody Williams said “it was awesome” to be chosen to lead the Best Buddies through the tunnel onto the court. His favorite part of the day was watching the two teams square off in freshman/sophomore and JV action <em>(Editor’s note: While the Kays are competing at the varsity level in their first year as a program, the Boilermakers are playing as a JV team)</em>, even though the Boilermakers won both matches.

A seasoned veteran in volleyball, baseball, basketball, soccer and track and field, Williams was able to show some of his skills to others when the Best Buddies from both schools joined the teams for some pregame action.

“I played volleyball before and knew how to play,” Williams said. “I was playing with my friends from our Special Olympics team.”

Boilermakers Best Buddies member Anthony Boyce and some of his friends made it over from Special Olympics Unified Track and Field practice in time for Tuesday’s festivities. It allowed him a chance to play a sport other than basketball in Donald K. Turner Gymnasium, where Boyce has helped the Boilermakers to a three-peat of IHSA State Finals appearances in Special Olympics Unified Basketball, including the 2023 Class A state title.

Before his experiences with Best Buddies and Unified sports, Boyce said he never could have imagined finding the athletic success and school fame he’s achieved, with his favorite part of Best Buddies being the inclusion it offers.

“It’s crazy that everyone says, ‘Woah, you’re the guy [who] won state last year,’” Boyce said. “It’s amazing.

“ ... The effort, the bonding, friends coming together,” he added, mentioning his favorite parts about Best Buddies. “There’s no bullying and stuff, and that’s the good thing.”

Kankakee sophomore Tyler Menard made the trip with his Best Buddies friends to hit the court and then watch the action. Having an older brother, Jacob, with intellectual disabilities, Menard said he joined Best Buddies as a way to connect with and help peers similar to Jacob, and days such as Tuesday make that happen.

“Being able to come here, watch everyone be involved and not be excluded,” Menard said was his favorite part of Tuesday.

<strong>Boilers win 1st All-City action</strong>

As for Tuesday’s matches, the host Boilermakers were able to claim a sweep in both of Tuesday’s matches, including a 2-1 win in a back-and-forth nightcap in the JV match.

“It’s on our T-shirts; we’re setting the standard,” Boilers junior setter Elijah Hoekman said.

“It’s important for us to set the standard of how we’re gonna act and how we’re gonna play.

“ ... We’re kind of just setting a baseline right now, so any wins we can get are great,” he added. “We’re definitely working toward winning, but it’s not very important that we’re winning every single game. It’s about the process.”

The Kays already took on Bishop McNamara earlier this year, but the meeting Tuesday provided the Boilers their first look at All-City action, which will see All-City varsity competition for the first time ever next spring.

“It’s happening,” Downey said. “I think it’s awesome to see a student crowd here because not everyone knows what boys volleyball is all about.

“Maybe they’ve caught it on TV, but a lot of people are watching women’s volleyball,” she added. “It’s exciting for them to see it, so hopefully we can continue to see it grow and build the hype around it.”

And not only were there several fans — and athletes in other sports that were called early because of rain Tuesday evening — who congregated to the action Tuesday, but an overwhelming majority of Best Buddies members also stuck around through both matches of action.

“It’s super important for me to provide opportunities for our Best Buddies to be included,” Downey said. “They don’t necessarily get to play on the volleyball team, but they can come check it out, support their classmates, feel included and feel involved.

“A lot of them stayed for both games and were very involved. Inclusion is an important part of Bradley-Bourbonnais, and I just wanted to continue that.”