ROUNDUP: McNamara's Shires two homers help edge Hope Academy; Wilmington baseball tops Sandwich

Thursday

High school BASEBALL

Bishop McNamara 8, Hope Academy 5

Jay Shires went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs to lead the Fightin’ Irish with the sticks, compiling his second multi-homer game of the week. Mason McCue added two hits and two RBIs in four plate appearances. Max Rohr went 4-for-4 with a double and one run scored. Jacob Lotz surrendered five unearned runs on four hits and five walks with 11 strikeouts in six innings to earn the win on the rubber.

Kankakee 7, Rich Township 6

Byron Wills led the Kays with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Clay Gadbois collected two walks, one double and one run scored. Nate Webber chipped in two walks, one RBI and one run scored. T.J. Prude earned the win, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits with 10 strikeouts over six innings of work.

Wilmington 6, Sandwich 2

Zach Ohlund went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the Wildcats. Reid Juster finished with two singles and one RBI. Jake Castle had a single and one RBI. Juster also picked up the win in relief, allowing zero runs on zero hits and two walks in three innings of work.

Beecher 5, St. Anne-Donovan 4

Beecher’s Quinton Allen recorded an RBI-double to break the 4-4 tie in the top of the fifth inning. Allen finished with two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. A.J. Snell contributed two singles and a pair of runs. Trevor Stout tallied one double and one single. Snell also earned the victory on the bump, giving up zero runs and two walks with eight strikeouts in three innings of relief.

Andrew Willis paced the Cardinals with one double and two runs scored. Jacob Onnen went 1-for-2 with a single, two walks and one RBI. Griffen Walters chipped in one single.

Herscher 12, Gardner-South Wilmington 1

Logan Egerton drove in four runs on three hits to fuel the Tigers’ offense. Gaige Brown and Tanner Jones each had two hits and three runs scored. Nash Brubaker went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Brubaker also picked up the win, surrendering one unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts in five innings.

Reed Millette paced the Panthers with a pair of hits. Ayden Collom went 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Milford 8, Covington 3

Caleb Clutteur led the Bearcats with a solo homer. Gavin Schunke added two singles, one RBI and one run scored. Aiden Frerichs chipped in a single and one run scored. Hixon Lafond picked up the win in relief, giving up one run on two hits with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of work.

Central 11, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 Innings)

Gavin McKee led the Comets with one double, one walk, one RBI and a pair of runs scored. Blake Chandler went 1-for-3 with a double and one run scored. Owen Palmateer tallied a single, one RBI and two runs scored. Chandler also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one hit with five strikeouts in three innings of work.

Momence 8, Grant Park 4

Sam Fitzgerald collected three hits, three RBIs and one run scored to lead Momence. Sam Cook went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and one run scored. Braeden Merrill earned the win on the mound, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits with four strikeouts in six innings.

Evan Suprenant paced the Dragons with two doubles, one single and two RBIs. Aiden Overbeek contributed two hits and one run scored. Brayden Heldt went 1-for-3 with one run scored and a stolen base.

Iroquois West 7, Hoopeston 5

Dean Clendenen went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored to lead the Raiders. Ivan Ontiveros added two singles and one run scored. Mario Andrade had one single and two RBIs. Rylan Pfeifer picked up the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and six walks in five innings.

Salt Fork 6, Watseka 5

Brayden Ketchum went 2-for-2 with two runs scored to pace the Warriors. Austin Marcier added one double, one RBI and a walk. Andrew Shoemaker went 1-for-2 with a double and one run scored.

Streator 7, Reed-Custer 1

Collin Monroe paced the Comets with a pair of hits. Joe Bembenek, Cameron Smith, Alex Bielfeldt and Jake Reardon each chipped in one hit.

High school SOFTBALL

Milford-Cissna Park 11, Covington 7

Milford improved to 12-1 on the season with the victory against Covington. Abby Storm led the Bearcats with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Hunter Mowrey went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Lillie Harris totaled two hits, three RBIs and one run scored, including a home run. Molly Coffey claimed the win on the mound, surrendering seven hits and four earned runs in five innings with three strikeouts.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Stagg 1

Bella Pusateri went 4-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the Boilermakers. Libby Spaulding contributed three hits and three RBIs. Suttyn Hop chipped in a pair of hits and two RBIs. Lydia Hammond surrendered one run on three hits with 13 strikeouts over seven innings to pick up the win on the rubber.

Peotone 17, Donovan-St. Anne 2 (5 Innings)

Sophie Klawitter went 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and three runs scored to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Payton Schnelle collected two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ashley Veltman finished with two singles, one double, one RBI and two runs scored. Veltman also picked up the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with nine strikeouts in five innings.

Alexis Hedges, Tiffany DeYoung and Maya Anderson collectively paced the Cardinals with one hit apiece.

Grant Park 4, Momence 1

Cheyenne Hayes led the Dragons with a double and a drawn walk. Ava Desiderio went 1-for-2 with a single and two RBIs. Abigail Garcia chipped in a single. Hayes earned the win in a complete game, giving up three hits and one earned run with 19 strikeouts.

Sydnee VanSwol led Momence with two singles and one run scored. Lexi Hamann contributed one single and one RBI.

Iroquois West 14, Hoopeston 11

Neveah Medina went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored to fuel the Raiders’ offense. Chloe Wagner totaled three hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. Leah Honeycutt had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Aubrey Wagner improved to 7-3 on the mound after allowing 11 runs (seven earned) on 10 hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Watseka 8, Salt Fork 2

Noelle Schroeder and Brianna Denault each went 2-for-4 with one RBI apiece to collectively lead the Warriors. Sarah Parsons chipped in two hits in four plate appearances.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 3, Coal City 0

Katelyn Borschnack found the back of the net twice to lead the Tigers. Gianni Jaime added one goal and one assist. Gianna High tallied one assist and Danica Woods grabbed 12 saves to earn the shutout.

Beecher 5, Bloom 1

Beecher improved to 10-3 overall with a four-goal win against Bloom. Grace Durante led the Bobcats with two goals and one assist. Zamara Killis finished with two goals, which was one more goal scored than teammate Brooklyn Burdick. Taylor Killis hauled in 12 saves in net and had one assist.

Streator 1, Manteno 0

Manteno goalkeeper Rylee Kennedy paced the Panthers with five saves in the second half. Emily Horath grabbed four saves in net.

Lisle 7, Wilmington 1

Addison Van Duyne paced the Wildcats with their long goal. Ella Banas had a team-high nine steals. Lilliana Zavala grabbed seven saves in net.

GIRLS BADMINTON

Tara DePoister, Gabby Hubbs, Rachel Meskis and Makenzi Whitcomb each picked up straight-set wins in singles action to collectively lead the Boilermakers. Avery Nuesse/Hubbs, Cara Fletcher/Whitcomb and Maggie Soucie/DePoister each chipped in doubles play victories.

Wednesday

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 7, Reed-Custer 3

Katelyn Borschnack recorded her 150th career goal after totaling four goals to lead the Tigers. Gianni Jaime finished with one goal and a team-high five assists. Elaina Flores and Molly Huizenga tallied one goal apiece. Danica Woods hauled in 12 saves.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Beecher 8, Momence 0

Beecher improved its record to 9-3 with a shutout win against Momence. Grace Durante led the Bobcats with two goals and one assist. Elaina Kelly contributed two scores. Teagan Claus and Charlotte Farrar each had one goal and one assist. Ava Gaidar and Fabi Barraza scored one goal apiece. Taylor Killis had one save in net.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

High school BASEBALL

Wilmington 9, Coal City 2

Zach Ohlund went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and one run scored to lead the Coalers. Ryan Kettman collected two singles and two runs scored. Lucas Rink totaled two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Reid Juster chipped in two hits and one RBI, including a double. Kyle Farrell earned the win on the mound, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Gabe McHugh paced the Panthers with two hits and two RBIs, including a home run.

Watseka 11, Grant Park 6

Andrew Shoemaker barreled a three-run homer to lead the Warriors. Lathan Westerfield added a two-RBI double. Austin Marcier went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Myles Lynch surrendered two unearned runs on three hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in five innings to earn the win on the mound.

Cade Lacer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three total RBIs. Seth Muehe collected one hit and one run scored. Dean Malkowski went 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Herscher 15, Iroquois West 0 (5 Innings)

Tanner Jones went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Tigers with the sticks. Cam Baker contributed one hit, two walks, three RBIs and two runs scored. Logan Egerton had one double, one walk and two runs scored. Alec Nicholos earned the win, allowing two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in four innings of work.

Rylan Pheifer and Drew Talbert collected one single each to pace the Raiders.

Dwight 8, Gardner-South Wilmington 3

Ayden Collom went 2-for-3 with home run, two RBIs, two runs scored and one stolen base to pace the Panthers in defeat. Reed Millette and Cale Halpin had two hits apiece, with Halpin adding one run scored. Cole Hampson went 2-for-4 at the plate.

High school SOFTBALL

Milford-Cissna Park 15, Schlarman 0 (4 Innings)

Abby Storm finished red-hot at the plate, totaling four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored in four plate appearance to lead the Bearcats. Hunter Mowrey went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Addison Lucht had two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Kami Muehling picked up the win on the mound after surrendering zero hits and two walks with six strikeouts in a complete game.

Beecher 3, Illiana Christian 2

Taylor Norkus picked up the win, allowing one run on six hits with seven strikeouts in four innings of work to lead the Bobcats. Norkus also added three singles and one RBI at the plate. Ava Lorenzatti and Makenzie Johnson each had singles and one run scored. Ava Olson went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Manteno 13, Central 0 (4 Innings)

Kenzie Hespen recorded one home run, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Panthers to a shutout win. Julie Ott went 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Syd Sosnowski collected two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Alyssa Dralle claimed the win, giving up one hit and one walk with 10 strikeouts in four innings of work.

Addison Faulkner paced the Comets with one single.

Coal City 15, Plano 0 (4 innings)

Makayla Henline went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Coalers at the plate. Makenzie Henline added two singles and two runs scored. Madalyn Petersen went 2-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored. Bri Combes fired a one-hit shutout with two strikeouts in three innings to claim the win on the rubber.

Watseka 12, Grant Park 5

Abigail Neukomm went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs to lead the Warriors’ offense. Noelle Schroeder contributed two hits, two runs scored and one RBI. Sarah Parsons went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and runs scored. Parsons also improved to 10-2 on the rubber after surrendering five runs (four earned) on nine hits with six strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Cheyenne Hayes paced the Dragons with a three-run home run, one single and three runs scored. Lola Malkowski went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Reegan Thompson and Claire Sluis each chipped in one single apiece.

Herscher 12, Iroquois West 1 (6 Innings)

Emma Powers led the Tigers with three singles, one RBI and one run scored. Mary Kanak added two singles and two runs scored. Kayna Nelson went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Anistin Hackley surrendered one unearned run on two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings to earn the win.

Jessye Rodriguez and Neveah Medina had one single apiece to pace the Raiders. Jersey Fowler chipped in a walk and one run scored.

Trinity 23, Momence 22

Trinity scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to help edge Momence by one run. Molly Savoie led the Eagles with one double and three RBIs. Abby Petersen went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tori Wells tossed two innings, giving up 10 runs on five hits and six walks to claim the win.

Alexis Cook totaled two doubles, two RBIs, two walks and four runs scored to pace Momence at the plate. Jada Moss added three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cmyah Sneed went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Streator 1, Peotone 0 (12 Innings)

Streator broke the 0-0 tie in the bottom of the 12th inning to defeat Peotone in extra innings. Sophie Klawitter collected three walks and one single to pace the Blue Devils. Autumn Clay finished with one double in four plate appearances. Ava Cosmos went 1-for-5 with a single.