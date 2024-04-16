ROUNDUP: Beecher's Norkus, Lorenzatti perfect in doubleheader; Herscher baseball, softball top Reed-Custer

High school SOFTBALL

Beecher 15, St. Anne 0 (4 Innings)

Taylor Norkus tossed a perfect game with 11 strikeouts to lead the Bobcats. Elena Kvasnicka went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Ava Lorenzatti added two singles and two runs scored. Norkus also collected three hits, six RBIs and one run scored.

Tessa DeYoung suffered the loss for the Cardinals, giving up 15 runs (12 earned) on 15 hits with three walks and one strikeout in three innings of work.

Ava Lorenzatti also tossed a perfect game with 12 strikeouts to earn the win and lead the Bobcats to a double-header sweep of the Cardinals. Makenzie Johnson led the sticks with a home run, two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored. Ava Olson contributed one triple, one double, two RBIs and one run scored. Elena Kvasnicka went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Herscher 14, Reed-Custer 4 (5 Innings)

Allie Decman led the Tigers with a triple, single, two RBIs and two runs scored. Addy Whitaker went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Mary Kanak finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Anistin Hackley tossed five innings, giving up four runs on six hits with three walks to pick up the win on the rubber.

Mya Beard paced the Comets with a single and one RBI. Addison Hartman went 1-for-3 with a single. Amber Syc chipped in one single and one run scored.

Grant Park 12, Momence 0 (5 Innings)

Cheyenne Hayes went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Dragons to a shutout win against Momence. Reegan Thompson collected two singles, one walk, one RBI and three runs scored. Lola Malkowski chipped in one double, two singles, one RBI and one run scored. Hayes also picked up the win, allowing three hits with 13 strikeouts in five innings.

Payton Wigmore paced Momence with two singles.

Central 20, Illinois Lutheran 8 (5 Innings)

Addison Faulkner totaled four hits, six RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Comets at the plate. Lia Prairie went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Rayven Perkins had two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Emma Koch earned the win, giving up six runs (two earned) on one hit and seven walks in 2 2/3 innings of work.

High school BASEBALL

Herscher 4, Reed-Custer 2 (6 Innings)

Cam Baker recorded a home run, single and three RBIs to lead the Tigers in a game that was called early because of the weather. Nash Brubaker had one single, and Logan Egerton chipped in a double and one run scored. Peyton Young earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

Brady Tyree paced the Comets with two hits. Joe Bembenek and Collin Monroe each had one hit apiece. Monroe also contributed two RBIs.

Bishop McNamara 4, Chicago Christian 0

Mason McCue led the Fightin’ Irish with two hits and three RBIs. Jay Shires collected two walks, one hit and one RBI. Callaghan O’Connor fired a two-hit shutout in seven innings with 12 strikeouts to earn the win.

Beecher 18, Donovan-St. Anne 3

Chase Maher led the Bobcats with three hits and four RBIs. Ryan Cruz and Nolen Lane each had two hits apiece. Quinton Allen went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Lane also picked up the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits with six walks and five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Jacob Onnen and Preston Harrington-Dewitt each had one single apiece to collectively pace the Cardinals.

Central 25, Illinois Lutheran 8 (4 Innings)

Blaike Archer led the Comets with three singles, three RBIs and four runs scored. Derek Meier tallied two hits, four RBIs and three runs scored. Blake Chandler went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Brayden Meents surrendered four runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings to claim the win on the rubber.

Lincoln-Way East 11, Kankakee 1 (5 Innings)

T.J. Prude recorded the Kays’ only hit with a single to pace the Kays at the plate.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coal City 5, Wilmington 0

Coal City held a 5-0 lead before the game was called because of the weather with 30 minutes remaining in the second half. No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Ella Banas paced the Wildcats with a team-high 12 steals. Alaina Clark recorded 10 steals, which was two more steals than teammate Addison Van Duyne. Lilliana Zavala grabbed 10 saves in net.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Timothy Christian 2, Bishop McNamara 1

Bishop McNamara suffered a 22-25, 25-20, 14-25 three-set defeat to Timothy Christian. Eamon O’Brien and Carter Levesque each had seven kills and 19 digs apiece to collectively pace the Fightin’ Irish. Abner Garcia pitched in six kills and five blocks. Nick Andrews finished with 24 assists.

GIRLS BADMINTON

Stagg 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Tara DePoister, Gabby Hubbs, Makenzie Whitcomb, Rachel Meskis and Haylea Grilli each earned singles victories to collectively pace the Boilermakers. DePoister/Maggie Soucie and Ashley Salazar/Meskis each chipped in doubles wins.