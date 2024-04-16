Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sports | Daily Journal

BOXING: Gold Star's Tavoletti, Murphy win Chicago Golden Gloves

By Daily Journal staff report

The championship round of the Chicago Golden Gloves Tournament, one of the nation’s highest regarded amateur boxing tournaments, was held last week, with a pair of local boxers from Gold Star Gym winning championships.

Nicholas Tavoletti earned a split decision victory against Isaac Hernandez in the novice super heavyweight division Saturday. On Thursday, Gregory Murphy defeated Clemon Clay in the 203-plus-pound division of the 35-plus open class.

Two other Gold Star boxers made the final round. Anthony Mancilla was defeated by Adrian Quezada by unanimous decision in the 125-pound open division Saturday, and Joseph Sarafini lost a split decision to Joseph Lee in the master novice heavyweight battle that was the final fight of Thursday.