ROUNDUP: Wilmington softball outlasts Coal City; Manteno softball, baseball stay unbeaten

High school SOFTBALL

Wilmington 9, Coal City 8

Molly Southall went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Wildcats past Coal City. Nina Egizio collected two singles, one double and two runs scored. Giana Stahulak chipped in two hits and one RBI. Aly Allgood earned the win in relief, giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits with three strikeouts in three innings of work.

Addison Harvey paced the Coalers with two hits, including a solo home run. Makyala Henline went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Abby Gagliardo went 1-for-4 with an RBI single.

Manteno 21, Lisle 0 (4 innings)

The Panthers wasted no time improving to 16-0 and 7-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, busting loose for eight first-inning runs. Alyssa Dralle went 4-for-4 with two triples, two doubles, four runs and three RBIs. Alyssa Singleton also had four hits in four at-bats, including a double and triple, and totaled four RBIs and three runs. Jaz Manau, Sydney Sosnowski, Macy Iwanus and Bella Gigliello each had two hits. Iwanus allowed a hit and struck out three in three scoreless innings before Gigliello tossed a scoreless fourth.

Kankakee 18, Rich Township 6 (5 Innings)

Breanna Lamie went 5-for-5 with two doubles, five RBIs and three stolen bases to help lead the Kays. Madison James added three hits and two RBIs, including a triple. James also claimed the win, surrendering six runs with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Bishop McNamara 11, Wheaton Academy 2

The Fightin’ Irish pounded out 15 hits to win their fourth game in a row, improving to 7-4 and 3-0 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. Bridget Bertrand smacked a pair of doubles as part of a three-hit, three-RBI day. Teagan McCue also had three hits, including a double, scored three times and drove in a run. Analeah Ramirez, Dani White and Morgan Niedzwiedz all had two-hit games. Victoria Torres earned the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits in a complete game.

Herscher 12, Reed-Custer 7

Mary Kanak went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Tigers. RyLyn Adams contributed three singles and two runs scored. Allie Decman went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Anistin Hackley picked up the win on the rubber, allowing seven runs on 14 hits with six strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Reese Brown went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to pace the Comets. Addison Hartman collected two hits and two runs scored. Mya Beard had two singles and a run scored.

Watseka 4, Armstrong 2

Christa Holohan went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer to lead the Warriors. Jasmine Essington added one hit and two RBIs. Brianna Denault chipped in a double and two runs scored. Sarah Parsons improved to 9-2 on the rubber, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Milford-Cissna Park 8, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Hunter Mowrey went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Bearcats. Addison Lucht contributed two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Kami Muehling fired a 3-hitter with three strikeouts in seven innings to earn the win.

Jo Male recorded two singles to pace the Panthers’ offense. Liv Siano went 1-for-2 with a walk.

Lincoln-Way Central 5, Beecher 1

Beecher (11-1) was handed its first loss of the season. Ava Olson paced the Bobcats with a double and a single. Elena Kvasnicka added a double. Ava Lorenzatti smacked a triple. Makenzie Johnson chipped in an RBI single.

Streator 1, Peotone 0

Sophie Klawitter couldn’t have pitched much better in defeat, allowing an unearned run on two hits while piling up 19 strikeouts in a complete game. Ashley Veltman and Payton Schnelle collectively paced the Blue Devils with two singles apiece. Autumn Clay and Jillian Roark each had one single.

Westville 10, Iroquois West 0 (5 Innings)

Jersey Fowler barreled a double to help record Iroquois West’s only hit on the evening.

High school BASEBALL

Manteno 4, Lisle 2

The Panthers held off the Lions to stay undefeated at 11-0 and 5-0 in the Illinois Central Eight. Aidan Dotson smacked a solo home run, and Jake Stevens and Josh Crane each doubled and scored. Tyler Buehler had an RBI single, and Ryan Young also drove in a run. Connor Harrod earned the win after firing an impressive complete game, striking out five and allowing two unearned runs on two hits and a walk.

Kankakee 15, Rich Township 0 (5 innings)

The Kays broke things open with a seven-run fifth to improve to 7-6-1 and 4-1-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference. Clay Gadbois turned in another impressive start, picking up a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. Byron Wills started his day with a two-run homer and finished it with three hits, including a double, five RBIs and three runs. Tyler Prude singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three runs. Gadbois, Trey Blanchette and Xander McPhail all had RBI singles (two RBIs for McPhail) and all scored (Blanchette scored twice).

Reed-Custer 13, Herscher 0 (5 Innings)

Alex Bielfeldt fired a 3-hit shutout with one strikeout to earn the win and lead the Comets. Cameron Smith totaled three hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Landon Jankus contributed two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Gaige Brown, Nash Brubaker and Peyton Young each had singles to collectively pace the Tigers at the plate.

Beecher 13, Grant Park 3 (6 Innings)

Nathan Diachenko went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Bobcats’ offense. Nolen Lane added two singles, two RBIs and one run scored. A.J. Snell went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Braiden Wolke tossed a complete game, allowing three runs on five hits with five strikeouts to earn the win.

Cade Lacer paced the Dragons with two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Evan Suprenant smacked a two-run homer. Brayden Heldt went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Milford 12, Cissna Park 2 (5 Innings)

Caleb Clutteur recorded two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Bearcats. Aiden Frerichs totaled two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Gavin Schunke surrendered two runs (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts in four innings to pick up the win. Preston Janssen chipped in two hits and two RBIs.

Jream Renteria paced the Timberwolves with an RBI single. Colson Carley went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Wilmington 6, Coal City 2

Lucas Rink finished one home run shy of hitting for the cycle with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats. Ryan Kettman added a single and a run scored. Kyle Farrell chipped in an RBI and a run scored. Rink also picked up the win, giving up two unearned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

Cade Baldauf, Austin Davy and Jim Feeney each had singles to collectively pace the Coalers. Lance Cuddy had an RBI.

Armstrong 9, Watseka 2

Brayden Ketchum recorded an RBI double to pace the Warriors at the plate.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 6, Lisle 0

Katelyn Borschnack found the back of the net five times and assisted Gianni Jaime’s goal to help the Tigers improve to 11-4 and 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight. Jaime assisted three of Borschnack’s goals. Gianna High and Brooke King had an assist apiece. Danica Woods had a 15-save shutout.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Joliet Catholic 2, Bishop McNamara 1

The Fightin’ Irish took a 25-19 win in the first set before the Hilltoppers came back with 25-22, 26-24 wins to win a three-set thriller. Evan Rauwolf’s 11 kills paced the Irish (8-13), and he added 14 digs and seven blocks. Carter Levesque went for eight kills, eight blocks and 20 digs. Nik Acevedo tallied 29 digs, and Nick Andrews handed out 27 assists. Abner Garcia added eight kills and six blocks.

BOYS TENNIS

Joliet Catholic 5, Coal City 2

Jakob Boegershausen paced the Coalers with their only singles victory. Carson Hart and Will Thompson contributed a win in doubles play.