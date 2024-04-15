ROUNDUP: Kankakee track and field hosts Kays Invite; Beecher softball sweeps Momence

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Kays Invite

Kankakee earned fifth place with a team score of 46 points. Herscher claimed seventh with 25 points and Lincoln-Way East won the meet with 150 team points.

Jayon Morrow swept the 100-meter (10.72 s) and 200-meter (22.10 s) dashes to lead the Kays. Zyon Turner, Dominic White, Clifton Martin and Morrow also added a victory in the 4-by-100-meter relay (42.38 s).

Thomas Morgan paced the Tigers with a third-place finish in the high jump (1.85 m). Ezekiel Houberg also claimed third overall in the pole vault (2.59 m).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Kays Invite

Kankakee placed third out of 14 teams with a team score of 100 points. Herscher earned ninth with 25 team points. Whitney Young won the meet with 117 team points.

Nikkel Johnson led the Kays with wins in the shot put (12.32 m) and discus (39.81 m) field events. Naomi Bey-Osborne won the 200-meter dash (25.22 s). Aniya Lewis took first overall in the high jump (1.55 m). Na'Kyrah Cooks chipped in a victory in the long jump (5.66 m).

Fabienne Houberg paced the Tigers with a win in pole vault (2.44 m).

SOFTBALL

Beecher 10, Momence 0 (6 Innings)

Beecher improved to 11-0 and 8-0 in the River Valley Conference. Ava Lorenzatti went 3-for-4 with a homerun, four RBIs and one run scored to lead the Bobcats. Elena Kvasnicka contributed two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Makenzie Johnson had one hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Lorenzatti surrendered one hit and zero runs with 13 strikeouts over six innings to claim the win on the rubber.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Beecher 15, Momence 0 (4 Innings)

Taylor Norkus went 3-for-3 with a homerun, six RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Bobcats. Ava Lorenzatti added one double, two RBIs and a run scored. Emma Tiltges collected two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Norkus also picked up the win, allowing zero hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts over four innings.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Central 12, Grace Christian 3

Addison Faulkner went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Comets. Blair Bottorff went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Rayven Perkins claimed the win, giving up three runs (two earned runs) on eight hits over seven innings of work.

Natalie Dalton paced the Crusaders with two hits and one run scored. Lexi Salazar contributed two singles and one run scored.

St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Herscher 2

Kayna Nelson paced the Tigers with one double and one single. Allie Decman finished with three singles and one run scored. Mary Kanak went 2-for-4 with two singles.

Gardner-South Wilmington 11, St. Anne 0 (5 Innings)

Aspen Lardi collected two hits, one RBI and a run scored to lead the Panthers. Grace Olsen went 2-for-2 with a drawn walk. Makaila McDaniel had one hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Maddi Simms earned the win on the rubber, giving up one hit with 11 strikeouts.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Gardner-South Wilmington 21, St. Anne 0 (4 Innings)

Maddie Simms went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, six RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Panthers. Makaila McDaniel added three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored. Liv Siano had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jo Male surrendered three hits and one walk with six strikeouts over four innings to claim the win.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Tuscola Tournament

Coal City went 3-0 with wins over Arthur Lovington (8-0), Marshall (17-1), and Tuscola (10-0) to win the tournament. Maxi Petersen led the Coalers with eight hits throughout the tournament. Bri Combes and Masyn Kuder each picked up wins on the mound. Abby Gagliardo and Addison Harvey each had one homerun.

BASEBALL

Herscher 7, Prairie Central 1

Nash Brubaker totaled one double and three RBIs to lead the Tigers. Gaige Brown collected a RBI single and a run scored. Logan Egerton went 1-for-3 with a two-run homerun. Brubaker tossed seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with seven strikeouts to pick up the win.

Beecher 23, Momence 13 (6 Innings)

A.J. Snell totaled three hits, four RBIs and five runs scored to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Chase Maher went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Quinton Allen tallied three walks, one hit and two RBIs. Maher earned the win on the mound, allowing five unearned runs on seven hits over four innings.

Brogan Halpin went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to pace Momence. Nick Charbonneau totaled two hits, including a three-run homerun to help tally six RBIs and two runs scored.

Momence 9, Beecher 6

Nick Charbonneau went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored to help lead Momence at the plate. Calvin Bishir added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brogan Halpin collected two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Austin Lynch earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on one hit over 3 and 1/3 innings of work.

Quinton Allen paced the Bobcats with two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Nolen Lane went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs. A.J. Snell collected two hits and two runs scored.

Milford 5, Oakwood 2

Gavin Schunke led the Bearcats with two hits and one run scored. Aiden Frerichs went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Caleb Clutteur surrendered two unearned runs on two hits with nine strikeouts over 6 and 2/3 innings of work to earn the win. Hixon Lafond went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored.

Central 22, Grace Christian 1 (4 Innings)

Blake Chandler totaled three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Comets' offense. Cameron Meents went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored. Owen Palmateer collected two RBIs and one run scored. Chandler fired a one-hitter with four strikeouts and zero runs given up over two innings to earn the win.

Sam Marquardt paced the Crusaders with an RBI single.

Donovan-St. Anne 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 4

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Ayden Collom paced the Panthers with one hits, one RBI and a run scored. Brock Enerson collected an RBI single. Reed Millette chipped in two singles.

Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Donovan-St. Anne 8

Cale Halpin went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored to lead the Panthers. Cole Hampson contributed two hits, three RBIs and three stolen bases. Ayden Collom had one hit and one RBI. Collom also picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits over one inning of relief action.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

GIRLS SOCCER

BodyArmor Tournament

Manteno 3, Westinghouse 1

Alicia Cage led the Panthers with two goals and one assist. Nicole Stevens contributed one goal. Emily Horath chipped in one assist.

Wilmington 9, Good STEM Academy 0

Alaina Clark led the Wildcats with three goals and two assists. Addison Van Duyne scored three goals to go along with one assist.

Wilmington 8, Bulls College Prep 0

Alaina Clark recorded four goals and two assists to lead the Wildcats. Addison Van Duyne added two goals and one assist. Ella Banas had one goal and two assists. Bryn Bianchetta chipped in one score.

Regular Season

Mahomet-Seymour 4, Herscher 2

Gianni Jaime led the Tigers with one goal and one assist. Katelyn Borschnack scored one goal. Danica Woods hauled in 12 saves in net.