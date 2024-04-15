BASEBALL: Shires homers twice, but Irish come up short to Chicago Christian

KANKAKEE — Jay Shires mashed a pair of home runs. The pitching combined to allow just three earned runs on four hits, allowing their own lineup to have more hits on the day with five.

While those tidbits would indicate a victory for the Bishop McNamara baseball team against Chicago Christian on Monday, the visiting Knights took advantage of a handful of Fightin’ Irish errors and saw three of their four drawn walks turn into runs, handing the Irish a 7-4 defeat.

The Knights improved to 9-5 and 3-1 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. McNamara is now 9-5 (2-1), falling in their second straight game after winning their previous nine in a row.

“Right now, we’re struggling with hitting a little bit; and with our pitching, walks are killing us,” Irish coach Kurt Quick said. “Today, I thought we were a better team than they were, but when you can’t throw it over the plate, that’s what happens.”

McNamara starter Collin Downs breezed through the first, but back-to-back doubles, a dropped third strike and a throwing error led to a pair of second-inning runs that got the Knights on the board. In the third, a pair of walked Knights came around to score, one on a fielder’s choice and one on an error, before a second straight error gave the Knights a three-run third without getting a hit.

In the bottom of the third, the Irish got a Mason McCue single and stolen base before walks to Callaghan O’Connor and Shires to load the bases, but Knights starter Brady Riemersma got out of the inning unscathed with back-to-back strikeouts.

As Riemersma walked back to the dugout, an emotional yell and fist pump became the perfect example of the intensity Quick is hoping to see from his own dugout, something they also saw from their opponent in last week’s 10-1 loss to Wilmington.

“That’s what I want to see out of our kids,” Quick said. “We talked about the toughness of Wilmington [last week], and that kid being excited, bowing his neck and getting out, you have to be like that.

“As a young group, we have to be like that.”

Shires sent a solo blast over the right-field fence to open the sixth and, after the Knights turned two walks, two hit batters and an error into a two-run seventh, followed it up with a two-run moonshot to dead center field an at-bat after O’Connor’s RBI single to make it a 7-4 game and give the Irish a hint of hope before Knights reliever Michael Milaney shut the door.

While the end result wasn’t something the 9-4 Irish are necessarily used to this season, the production they got from Shires is. The Knox College commit has a .353 batting average, three homers and 15 runs — all second on the team to another left-handed hitter, McCue, who is committed to Evansville.

“He’s stepped up his game,” Quick said of Shires. “He hits it hard in the weight room in the offseason; his confidence has increased since he committed to Knox; we moved him up in the lineup, and as a lefty, he’s done a great job for us.”

The Irish have been streaky through 13 games, dropping their first two before winning nine straight before their current two-game skid. As they get into the thick of both a competitive local nonconference schedule that includes both All-City games (Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee) and two weekly two-game conference series’, Quick knows the Irish are going to have to get back to the version of themselves that put together that big winning streak.

“You’ve gotta get through it,” Quick said. “Baseball is a tough sport mentally and physically, and you just have to get through it. I think we will.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Downs allowed five runs (two earned) on two hits, four walks and eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Clay Wyatt allowed two runs (one earned) on no hits, two walks, two hit batters and a strikeout.

Shires was 2-for-3 with two homers that totaled three RBIs. McCue singled, stole two bases and scored. O’Connor singled, walked, scored and drove in a run. Max Rohr doubled.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish host Hope Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.