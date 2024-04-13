SOFTBALL: McNamara ends Seneca's unbeaten start on Purple Day

KANKAKEE — After slugging a combined 49 runs between its pair of matchups with Hope Academy earlier in the week, including a 32-run outing Monday, the Bishop McNamara softball team knew it would be seeing a much stiffer challenge when undefeated Seneca came to town on Saturday.

But undefeated no more are the Fighting Irish, as the Fightin’ Irish plated three first-inning runs to support senior hurler Kirsten Clodi, who silenced a sizzling Seneca lineup and helped McNamara to a 3-1 victory.

Bishop McNamara improved to 6-4 with its third straight win. Seneca now sits at 11-1.

“This is probably the best pitcher we’ve seen all season, and it was good to see them come out early and get on top of it,” McNamara coach Alee Rashenskas said of Seneca and its pitcher, Tessa Krull. “We just strung together some timely hits; it just set the tone for the game, and then Kirsten and [catcher Dani White].

“Kirsten has done a much better job this year, where if she throws a bad pitch or gets down on ourself, she doesn’t let it trickle into the next at-bat,” Rashenskas continued. “She was locked in today, so it was fun to watch.”

The hosts got their crooked number in the first inning when Teagan McCue led off with a double, moved to third on an Analeah Ramirez bunt single and then scored on a Bridget Bertrand double. White followed it up with the fourth straight McNamara hit, the third double of the inning, to make it a 3-0 game before recording an out.

White, who credited her teammates’ support and desire to have more fun as a senior for a rocking start at the dish, said the team came extra ready to play Saturday since it was Purple Day, the team’s 13th annual cancer fundraiser.

“Starting off, it’s Purple Day, it’s an exciting environment,” White said. “Nice weather; usually it’s raining, snowing, horrible weather on Purple Day. Today the Sun was out, about a nice 70 degrees, and I think the energy was just high.

“Teagan started us off with a nice double and as our coach always says, hitting is contagious. The hits kept stringing through after that.”

Those three runs were the only three McNamara scored all day, but that was enough run support for Clodi in the circle. The senior allowed an earned run on eight scattered hits, no walks and two strikeouts. She threw 60 of her 87 pitches for strikes, including 18 first-pitch strikes to the 28 batters she faced.

Clodi said that her ability to consistently pound the zone, and the guidance of White calling her pitches from behind the plate, a difference from most high school teams that relay signs from the dugout, for allowing her to find success against a potent Seneca lineup.

“I was pretty accurate, more accurate than I usually am,” Clodi said. “I didn’t shake off Danica as much as I usually do, and that helped me when I was pitching.

“She called some really good pitches and I hit on 80% of them.”

Clodi also noted the three-run first inning allowed her and the defense behind her to play a little more loose.

“It gives me a little bit of protection in case my defense makes an error, which they never do because they’re amazing,” Clodi said. “And they have a little protection in the background, so they don’t have to feel so stiff when they’re playing and can play more freely.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Bertrand and Ramirez each had two hits and a run, with Bertrand also driving in a run with her double. McCue doubles and scored and White doubled and drove in a pair. Clodi’s one-run complete game was her second in a row, sandwiched around a Victora Torres no-hitter Wednesday.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

McNamara begins its six-game week at Wheaton Academy Monday at 4:30 p.m.

McNamara’s Purple Day tradition began in 2011, when then-head coach Laura Harm’s mother, the late Cathy Harms Wood, was diagnosed with cancer. Harms moved out of state five years ago, but the tradition has continued on, with the program raising $2,849 in the fight against cancer Saturday.

Head coach Alee Rashenskas, who played on the 2011 McNamara team that started Purple Day, said that days like Saturday, including the levels that Seneca, the visiting team, went to to take part in the day are the reminders of how much sports can really mean.

“It kind of reminds us that it’s more than softball,” Rashenskas said. “We started it for Laura’s mom because she had cancer, but there are so many people tied to the organization now that are affected by it too.

“It’s more than softball, we’re a team and a family.”

That’s literally the case for senior Kirsten Clodi, the winning pitcher in Saturday’s 3-1 McNamara win. She grew up watching her older sister, Jocelyn, play at McNamara as well, and Purple Day has been a part of the family’s spring for nearly a decade.

“It was amazing,” Clodi said. “I miss Laura and wish she was here to see us play, because I’ve known her since I was little.

“It was really amazing, and I’m glad I got to spend it with my best friends, especially Danica [White], my catcher.”