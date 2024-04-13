ROUNDUP: Wilmington baseball tops Beecher; Herscher softball earns shutout win against G-SW

BASEBALL

Wilmington 5, Beecher 3

Reid Juster led the Wildcats with one double, one walk and two runs scored. Ryan Kettman added a single and a RBI. Kyle Farrell and Cade McCubbin each had a run scored. Juster picked up the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts over 2 and 1/3 innings of work.

Quinton Allen went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored to pace the Bobcats at the plate. A.J. Snell collected two singles. Nolen Lane chipped in a single and an RBI.

Central 9, Reed-Custer 7

Blake Chandler went 2-for-3 with a team-high five RBIs to lead the Comets with the sticks. Gavin McKee added two singles and one RBI. Derek Meier collected three hits and two runs scored. Cameron Meents earned the win, allowing zero runs on one hit over one inning of relief action.

Joe Bembenek recorded three hits, one RBI and a run scored to pace the Comets. Collin Monroe went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Brady Tyree had two singles and a run scored.

SOFTBALL

Herscher 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (6 Innings)

Addy Whitaker went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Tigers’ offense. Kayna Nelson contributed a single and a solo homerun. Mary Kanak totaled two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Anistin Hackley tossed two innings, giving up two hits and zero runs with four strikeouts to earn the win.

Nina Siano, Jo Male, Aubree Stein, Aspen Lardi and Liv Siano each had one single apiece to collectively pace the Panthers.

Manteno 16, Wilmington 5

Jaz Manau went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored to help lead the Panthers. Kenzie Hespen added four hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Macy Iwanus went 3-for-5 with a homerun and three RBIs. Gabby Monsterastelli went 2-for-4 with a homerun, three RBIs and three runs scored. Alyssa Dralle picked up the win, surrendering five runs (four earned) on 11 hits with five strikeouts over seven innings of work.

Molly Southall went 4-for-4 with a homerun and two RBIs to pace the Wildcats in defeat. Nina Egizio totaled three hits, including a homerun to help tally two RBIs and two runs scored. Addison Billingsley chipped in two singles.

Dwight 6, Peotone 1

Sophie Klawitter went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored to pace the Blue Devils. Autumn Clay and Payton Schnelle had one single apiece.

GIRLS SOCCER

Beecher 3, Marian 0

Beecher improved to 8-3 on the season with a shutout win. Zamara Killis led the Bobcats with an unassisted goal. Brooklyn Burdick scored off an assist by Saiorse Loonam. Elaina Kelly contributed one goal on a assist by Fabi Barraza. Taylor Killis grabbed 12 saves in net.

Wilmington 4, DePue 2

Alaina Clark totaled two goals and two assist to lead the Wildcats. Addison Van Duyne tallied one goal and one assist. Ella Banas had one goal. Lilliana Zavala grabbed two saves.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Yorkville Invite

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished with 107 team points, which was good enough to place third out of eight teams. Oswego East won the meet with 152 team points.

Tyran Bender swept the 200-meter (22.46 s) and 400-meter (49.66 s) dashes to help lead the Boilermakers. Kendrick Adimado contributed a victory in the long jump (6.43 m). Jeremiah Lanum, Sullivan Westover, James Lazaro and Ebenezer Gideon chipped in a win in the 4-by-800-meter relay (8:34.04).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Yorkville Invite

Bradley-Bourbonnais earned sixth place out of eight teams with 57 team points. Yorkville won the meet with 174 team points.

Terah Coiley, Niyah Crockett, Amiyah Anderson and Nevaeh Brown earned the Boilermakers only win in the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:16.41).