ROUNDUP: Kankakee softball sweeps Thornwood; BBCHS swings past Benet

Wednesday

High school SOFTBALL

Kankakee 15, Thornwood 0 (4 Innings)

Lily James went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and one stolen base to lead the Kays. Breanna Lamie added two hits and three RBIs. Kylie Glogowski fired a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in four innings to earn the win.

Kankakee 15, Thornwood 0 (3 Innings)

KaLeah Jackson drove in four runs off three hits to lead the Kays. Abigail Haut collected three hits and three RBIs. Kylee Cunningham had eight strikeouts in three innings to claim the win on the mound.

BBCHS 3, Benet 2

Ellie Haggard went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Boilermakers with the sticks. Libby Spaulding collected two singles. Tristin Woods recorded a single and an RBI. Lydia Hammond earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Manteno 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 2

Macy Iwanus went 3-for-3 with a drawn walk to lead the Panthers. Kenzie Hespen barreled a three-run homer. Sophie Peterson totaled two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Alyssa Dralle collected two hits, one RBI and a run scored. Dralle also earned the win on the rubber, giving up two runs (one earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Bishop McNamara 17, Chicago Hope Academy 0 (4 Innings)

Victoria Torres tossed a no-hitter with one walk and four strikeouts to earn the win. Dani White drove in four runs off two doubles and one single to lead the Irish at the dish. Teagan McCue went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Bella DeLuca added three singles and three RBIs.

Coal City 5, Peotone 1

Jadyn Shaw recorded two singles to pace the Coalers at the plate. Makayla Henline went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Madalyn Petersen totaled a single and a run scored. Bri Combes went the distance, giving up one run on five hits with four strikeouts to earn the win.

Ashley Veltman recorded two hits and an RBI to pace the Blue Devils’ offense. Autumn Clay went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Milford-Cissna Park 9, Central 3

Addison Lucht went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, seven RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Bearcats’ offense. Hunter Mowrey added two hits, one RBI and a run scored. Kami Muehling went 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Muehling also picked up the win on the mound, giving up three runs on five hits with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Anna Winkel paced the Comets with an RBI single. Rayven Perkins and Blair Bottorf each had singles. Ella Ponton contributed one single, one RBI and a run scored.

Watseka 12, Iroquois West 2 (5 Innings)

Christa Holohan went 4-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Warriors. Brianna Denault added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sarah Parsons improved to 8-2 on the rubber, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts in five innings of work.

Abby Kraft recorded a triple in two plate appearances to pace the Raiders. Jersey Fowler went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Pontiac 13, Herscher 1 (5 Innings)

Allie Decman, Abby Overacker and Liv Wilkins each had one single apiece to pace the Tigers at the plate. Gracie Carsons chipped in a run scored.

Grant Park 8, Illinois Lutheran 2

Cheyenne Hayes recorded three hits, including two doubles to help total two RBIs and lead the Dragons. Lola Malkowski went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Abigail Roberts collected two hits and a run scored. Hayes surrendered two runs (one earned) on three hits with 19 strikeouts in seven innings to earn the win.

Grant Park 7, Illinois Lutheran 5

Reegan Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored to lead the Dragons at the plate. Cheyenne Hayes added two singles, four RBIs and a run scored. Abigail Watson collected two hits and an RBI. Claire Sluis tossed four innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on three hits with five strikeouts to earn the win.

High school BASEBALL

Wilmington 10, Bishop McNamara 1

Zach Ohlund went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored to lead the Wildcats at the plate. Ryan Kettman contributed three hits, three RBIs and one run scored. Kyle Farrell totaled two drawn walks, one double, one RBI and a run scored. Kettman also picked up the win, surrendering zero runs on five hits with eight strikeouts in four innings.

Jay Shires went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored to pace the Fightin’ Irish. Ian Irps added a single and an RBI. Dom Panozzo chipped in a single.

Herscher 3, Pontiac 2

Nash Burbaker led the Tigers with two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Gaige Brown collected one single, one double and two runs scored. Tanner Jones went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Payten Young surrendered two runs (zero earned) on two hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Milford 22, South Newton 0 (5 Innings)

Caleb Clutteur smacked two two-run homers to lead the Bearcats. Gavin Schunke went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. Preston Janssen totaled one single, two RBIs and two runs scored. Aiden Bell fired a no-hitter with five walks and five strikeouts to earn the win.

Iroquois West 5, Watseka 1

Rylan Pheifer smacked a solo home run to lead the Raiders. Dean Clendenen added a single, two drawn walks and three runs scored. Izzy Alvarez had a single. Mario Andrade tossed five innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts to earn the win.

Andrew Shoemaker paced the Warriors with a double and a run scored. Myles Lynch and Brayden Ketchum each chipped in a single.

Cissna Park 9, Grant Park 5

Brayden Bruens totaled two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Timberwolves. Aiden Richards added one single and two RBIs. Jream Renteria finished with two doubles. Briar Clark picked up the win, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of work.

Dean Malkowski went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to pace the Dragons. Noah Sluis added one hit and one RBI. Ryder Greenholdt had a double and an RBI.

Manteno 7, Central 0

Josh Crane and Aiden Dotson each had two hits and one RBI to collectively lead the Panthers with the sticks. Ryan Young totaled one single, one RBI and a run scored. Connor Harrod went 1-for-3 with a single and two runs scored. Brayden Campbell claimed the win on the mound, allowing zero runs on two hits with eight strikeouts in five innings of work.

Blake Chandler, Brayden Meents and Cameron Meents had one single apiece to collectively pace the Comets’ offense.

Hanover Central 7, Beecher 1

Nathan Diachenko went 1-for-2 with an RBI single to pace the Bobcats. Steven Fezler and Clayton McKnight had one single apiece.

GIRLS SOCCER

Normal U-High 10, Herscher 1

Gianni Jaime scored the Tigers’ lone goal on an assist by Katelyn Borschnack. Goalkeeper freshman Addie Wilkins hauled in 12 saves, which was three more saves than teammate Danica Woods.

Oak Forest 2, Manteno 0

Ava Derrico grabbed 10 saves in net to pace the Panthers in defeat.

BADMINTON

Lockport 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Gabby Hubbs, Makenzi Whitcomb, Emily Stearns, Haylea Grilli each earned singles victories to collectively pace the Boilermakers. Avery Nuesse/Hubbs, Tara DePoister/Maggie Soucie and Rachel Meskis/Stearns each picked up doubles wins.

BOYS TENNIS

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Kankakee 0

Isiah Sharda and Mason Greer each earned singles victories to lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners Seth Ackerman/Owen Entwistle and Simon Hoekman/Bradley Smothers also picked up wins in doubles.

No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Local Hole-In-One

Rick Holcomb of Frankfurt recorded a hole-in-one on the second hole at Oak Springs Golf Course on April 10. He used a Mizuno Hybrid club to ace the shot. It was witnessed by Dave Demers and Mike Scanlon.

Thursday

High school BASEBALL

Beecher 4, Reed-Custer 3

Nolen Lane went 1-for-2 with a single and two RBIs to lead the Bobcats. Lane also claimed the win on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings of work to earn the win. A.J. Snell had an RBI double and a run scored. Quinton Allen went 1-for-3 with an RBI single.

Landon Jankus paced the Comets with three hits. Joe Bembenek, Alex Bielfeldt and Brady Tyree finished with one hit apiece. Luca Trucano chipped in one hit and two RBIs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Momence 7

Ayden Collom went 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs to lead the Panthers. Cole Hampson totaled one double, one single and two RBIs. Bennett Grant went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Hampson also picked up the win, giving up seven runs (zero earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts in seven innings of work.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Grant Park 7, Grace Christian 6 (6 Innings)

Evan Suprenant tossed a one-hitter while striking out nine in four innings to earn the win and lead the Dragons. Ryder Greenholt collected three walks and a solo home run. Dean Malkowski went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored. Cade Lacer chipped in a two-RBI double.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

High school SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Bolingbrook 0

Libby Spading fired a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts to claim the win and lead the Boilermakers. Bella Pusateri went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Ella Perkins totaled two hits, one RBI and a run scored.

Manteno 7, Wilmington 3

Manteno improved to 14-0 and 5-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Macy Iwanus went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to lead Manteno. Ava Peterson finished with two singles and an RBI. Alyssa Singleton went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Gabby Monsterastelli totaled two hits, including a triple to help tally one RBI and a run scored. Peterson also claimed the win on the mound, giving up three runs on six hits with six strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Molly Southall went 2-for-2 with a RBI triple and a solo homerun to pace the Wildcats. Keeley Walsh went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Addison Billingsley chipped in a double and a run scored.

Coal City 15, Peotone 0 (3 Innings)

Mekenzie Henline went 1-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Coalers at the plate. Abby Gagliardo barreled a two-run homer. Addison Harvey smacked a solo home run. Bri Combes picked up her third straight win on the mound, giving up zero runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Combes also collected two hits, two RBIs and one run scored.

Sophie Klawitter and Ava Cosmos each had one double to collectively pace the Blue Devils. Ashley Veltman and Emma Brown had one single apiece.

Grant Park 12, Grace Christian 2 (5 Innings)

Cheyenne Hayes went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Dragons’ offense. Reegan Thompson added two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Abigail Watson collected two singles and two RBIs. Claire Sluis tossed 4 and 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and two unearned runs with eight strikeouts to claim the win.

Natalie Dalton paced the Crusaders with a single and a run scored. Claire Mailloux finished with two singles.

Milford-Cissna Park 6, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4

Milford-Cissna Park improved to 9-1 on the season. Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Addison Lucht went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. Jossalin Lavicka had two hits and one run scored. Kami Muehling surrendered four runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts in seven innings to pick up the win.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, St. Edward 0

Bishop McNamara moved to 8-8 on the season with a 25-9, 25-19 two-set victory. Carter Levesque led the Fightin’ Irish with nine kills, nine digs and two blocks. Evan Rauwolf finished with four kills, four blocks and three aces. Abner Garcia tallied three kills and three digs. Nick Andrews dished out 18 assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 5, Wilmington 4

Gianni Jaime recorded a hat trick as well as an assist to lead the Tigers past the Wildcats. Katelyn Borschnack contributed one goal and three assists. Emma Haugen tallied one goal, and Brooke King had one assist. Danica Woods hauled in five saves.

Alaina Clark scored three goals to pace the Wildcats. Addison Van Duyne tallied one goal. Ella Banas and Bryn Bianchetta each had one assist apiece. Lilliana Zavala totaled 18 saves in net.

Manteno 4, Reed-Custer 3 (OT)

Manteno claimed an overtime win with penalty kicks. Emily Horath led the Panthers with two goals. Nicole Stevens finished with one goal and one assist. Miranda Lingo chipped in two assists. Ava Derrico grabbed 15 saves.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Watseka Meet

Bismarck-Henning 178.5, Watseka 92, Armstrong 74, Momence 55, Hoopeston 41, Beecher 33, Milford-Cissna Park 22.5, Peotone 18

Hagen Hoy won the 1600-meter (5:11.64) to lead the Warriors. Jack Combes added another victory in the triple jump (11.69 m). Narciso Solorzano, Evan LaBelle, Zander Stano and Combes claimed first overall in the 4-by-100-meter relay (46.53 s).

Evan Williams, Terence Autman, Tyrelle Autman and Marchello Draine led Momence with a first-place finish in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:37.26).

Hayden Kettman won shot put (14.01 m) to lead the Bobcats.

Skyler Estay placed second overall in the 110-meter hurdles (18.21 s) to pace the Bearcats.

Joshua Bass claimed fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.93 s) to pace the Blue Devils.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Watseka Meet

Bismarck-Henning 171, Watseka 94, Momence 72.5, Hoopeston 54, Beecher 45, Armstrong 34.5, Peotone 28, Milford-Cissna Park 12

Megan Martin claimed first in shot put (10.56 m) to lead the Warriors. Moriah Pueshell also picked up a win in discus (27.78 m).

Endya Hayes, Natalia Williams, Demetrionna Prince and Jaliyah Wright earned first place in the 4-by-100-meter relay (53.46 s) to lead Momence. Wright also added a victory in the 100-meter dash (13.15 s).

Brooklyn Burdick swept the 800-meter (2:41.74) and 1600-meter (6:15.79) races to lead the Bobcats.

Alicia Hunding won the 400-meter (1:12.23) to lead the Blue Devils.

Harmony Jones, Macy Sinn, Sophie Newman and Erica Felton claimed second place in the 4-by-200-meter relay (2:04.55) to pace the Bearcats.