BASEBALL: Timely hitting, pitching depth lead Boilers to pivotal win over Bolingbrook

BRADLEY — They are some of the oldest adages in baseball. “Put the ball in play.” “Run hard with two outs.” For a lot of high school ballplayers, those words of encouragement from coaches are taken for granted.

But the Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball team saw how vital to victory they can be Thursday.

Tied 3-3 with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Boilermakers senior right fielder Cal Darling hit what appeared to be a fly out to shallow left. But Darling’s blooper found grass, and a hustling Cody Freitas made his way home from first base for an unconventional three-run single that busted the game open and exemplified how the little things add up in Thursday’s 8-4 win.

“There are things you want to highlight as a coach, really tough plays,” head coach Brad Schweigert said. “Cody Freitas was on first base, and for him to bust his butt and get around, that’s huge. … Cal, putting the ball in play, that’s all you’ve gotta do and good things happen.”

The Boilers (5-10, 2-2 in the Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division), were able to answer each of the Raiders’ first two offensive breakthroughs, responding with a run in the bottom of the first and two more in the bottom of the third to keep things even at 3-3 through three frames.

Whether it was for sophomore starting pitcher Liam Martin or anyone else for the Boilers, Schweigert noted the importance of the team seeing itself respond each time it was tested.

“Early in the game to respond like that was huge,” Schweigert said. “It’s that confidence factor that we can do this. Let’s keep scoring, Liam’s gonna do his thing on the mound.

“This is high school baseball, you don’t have to play perfectly, just respond,” he continued. “I’m proud of how they responded.”

Each time the Boilers answered back, senior second baseman Thomas Offill was firmly in the mix. The leadoff hitter bunted for a single and later scored on a Freitas single in the first, and then in the third, drove in Luke Allen with a single before scoring the tying run once again on a wild pitch.

“I have my job to do every day and try my very best to do it,” Offill said. “Everyone has their own role. ... My job is to get on base, steal bases and bring out the dubs.”

With one out in the fifth, Offill laced a triple to deep right field, where he remained through a Tyler Wilson walk, Spencer Boudreau strikeout and an intentional walk to Freitas that loaded the bases for Darling.

On a 1-0 offering, Darling sent one sky high to shallow left, where Raiders shortstop Matt Washington initially ran out to in attempt to get under the ball. But after he was called off by left fielder Ryan Witt, the ball made its way to the ground, with Darling taking second on a late throw to home in attempt to nab Freitas.

“Bases loaded and two outs, I knew Cal was our guy,” Offill said. “At first I was like, ‘Dang, the shortstop might have it,’ then I saw him run off and the left fielder hustling his butt up.

“I thought we had a chance, then I saw it drop and Cody bust all the way around from first. That won us the game right there.”

After the Raiders got an unearned run back in the sixth, Allen provided some insurance with an RBI double and the eighth and final run of the game when he scored on a wild pitch.

Martin, who Schweigert credited for how he “battles and battles and battles” went four solid innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits, three walks and six strikeouts. He turned things over to a pair of trusted seniors in Andrew Schweigert, who tossed a perfect fifth, and Tyler Snoreck, who allowed an unearned run on a hit in his two-inning save.

“It makes you feel better when you’ve got arms like Andrew and Snoreck in the back end of the bullpen to come in,” Brad Schweigert said. “If we can get a lead, they’re probably gonna hold.”

Through a highly competitive schedule, both in state and on last month’s trip to Gulf Shores, Ala., Thursday’s win marked the first time the Boilers have strung two wins in a row together, defeating Homewood-Flossmoor 4-0 on Tuesday.

With a team heavy on experienced, college-bound seniors, highlighted by Freitas, an Arizona commit, coach Schweigert knows how good his team can be this spring. And he also knows that with their first winning streak of the season, the team is starting to see that, too.

“It’s a big win, a good win,” Brad Schweigert said. “Stringing two together here, we’ve been playing good teams all year, and I’ve been telling them that, but it’s the wins that churn up that confidence factor, and that allows you to compete with confidence.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Offill was 3-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases, three runs and an RBI. Allen went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Darling went 1-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers host Normal Community at 11 a.m. Saturday.