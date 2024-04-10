ROUNDUP: Beecher's Hayhurst earns 600th career win as Bobcats softball sweep Donovan

SOFTBALL

Beecher 13, Donovan 0 (5 Innings)

With a two-game sweep over Donovan on Tuesday, Beecher head softball coach Kevin Hayhurst recorded his 600th career win as the Bobcats improved to 9-0 on the season.

Taylor Norkus fired a perfect game with 10 strikeouts to earn the win and lead the Bobcats. Makenzie Johnson went 3-for-4 with a triple, RBI and three runs scored. Alexa Gilva contributed three singles, one RBI and one run scored. Ava Lorenzatti collected one double, one single and a run scored. Norkus also chipped in three hits, three RBIs and a run scored.

Beecher 17, Donovan 0 (4 Innings)

Ava Lorenzatti tossed a no-hitter with one walk and 12 strikeouts to pick up the win and lead the Bobcats. Evelyn Jablonski recorded one triple, one double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Ava Olson went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Liliana Irwin contributed three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Enyessa Ellis recorded a walk to pace the Wildcats.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Homewood-Flossmoor 2 (5 Innings)

Ellie Haggard went 3-for-3 with two homeruns and seven RBIs to lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Suttyn Hop added a solo homerun. Lydia Hammond went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Libby Spaulding picked up the win on the rubber, allowing two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts over five innings of work.

Peotone 11, Lisle 3

Sophie Klawitter went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Autumn Clay added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ava Cosmos went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Ashley Veltman surrendered three runs (two earned) on two hits with 10 strikeouts over seven innings of work to earn the win on the rubber.

Coal City 12, Streator 4

Makayla Henline went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and tow runs scored to lead the Coalers. Jadyn Shaw added two singles, two RBIs and one run scored. Khloe Picard collected one double, two singles, two RBIs and one run scored. Bri Combes went the distance to earn the win on the mound, giving up four runs on six hits with two strikeouts.

Grant Park 20, Grace Christian 5 (4 Innings)

Cheyenne Hayes went 4-for-4 with two homers, eight RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Dragons. Reegan Thompson totaled two hits, one drawn walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. Abigail Garcia went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Lola Malkowski tossed three innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts.

Lexi Salazar collected two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Crusaders. Angelina Larsen went 1-for-2 with a drawn walk and two runs scored. Liz Kibbons went 1-for-2 with an RBI single.

Manteno 10, Reed-Custer 9

Manteno scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a comeback victory over the Comets. Alyssa Singleton went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead the Panthers. Alyssa Dralle recorded one double and four RBIs. Kenzie Hespen went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Dralle claimed the win on the mound, allowing two runs on three hits over 2 1/3 innings of work.

Addison Hartman paced the Comets with two singles and three RBIs. Reese Brown added two singles and one RBI. Amber Syc went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Momence 0 (5 Innings)

Maddie Simms fired a no-hitter with two walks and eight strikeouts to lead the Panthers to a shutout win. Simms also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Nina Siano added a double and two runs scored. Makaila McDaniel went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Leroy 15, Iroquois West 2 (5 Innings)

Jessye Rodriguez went 1-for-1 with a drawn walk to pace the Raiders.

BASEBALL

Grant Park 15, Grace Christian 0 (4 Innings)

Cole Overbeek tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead the Dragons. Noah Sluis went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Evan Suprenant totaled two hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Cade Lacer went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Manteno 8, Reed-Custer 7

Connor Harrod went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored to lead the Panthers. Jake Stevens added two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Josh Crane contributed a single, RBI and a run scored. Ryan Young picked up the win, giving up zero runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts over five innings.

Reed-Custer scored seven runs in the final two innings before falling a bit short to Manteno. Joe Stellano went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Comets’ offense. Cameron Smith collected one double, one single and two runs scored. Alex Bielfeldt had two singles and two RBIs.

St. Anne-Donovan 16, Illinois Lutheran 2 (5 Innings)

Andy Cintora Zavala went 1-for-3 with double, drawn walk and two RBIs to lead the Cardinals. Griffen Walters added a two-RBI double and a run scored. Andrew Willis went 1-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Carter Ponton claimed the win on the mound, giving up two runs on two hits with 14 strikeouts over five innings of work.

Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Momence 7

Cole Hampson led the Panthers with a pair of hits and two runs scored. Aiden Mack recorded one double and two RBIs. Bennett Grant went 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored. Logan Conger tossed two innings, surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits with two strikeouts to earn the win in relief.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Fisher 6, Iroquois West 1

Mario Andrade paced the Raiders with one double. Collin Tilstra, Julian Melgoza and Ivan Ontiveros each had one single apiece.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Chicago Christian 0

Bishop McNamara earned a two-set win over Chicago Christian. Nik Acevedo led the Fightin’ Irish with 14 digs, five kills, five aces and two blocks. Carter Levesque added 13 digs and six kills. Nick Andrews tallied 20 assists. Abner Garcia had seven digs, six kills and two aces.

GIRLS SOCCER

Manteno 1, Marion Catholic 0

Alicia Cage scored the lone goal to lead the Panthers. Ava Derrico grabbed six saves in net.