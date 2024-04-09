Wilmington softball wins late, baseball keeps cruising in season sweeps of Herscher

HERSCHER — In high school softball, teams get 21 outs — seven innings with three outs apiece — to try and outscore their opponent. Over the course of its first 20 outs in Tuesday’s tilt at Herscher, the Wilmington softball lead hadn’t led for a single pitch.

But down to their last out, the Wildcats were able to rally together three runs to secure a 5-3 win. They improved to 7-1 on the year and 3-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with back-to-back wins over the Tigers (7-7, 4-2) after a 7-4 win in Wilmington Monday and Tuesday’s comeback victory against a Herscher squad that looked locked in early on, building a 3-0 lead through the first three innings.

“We lulled a bit earlier; we had the bases loaded twice and didn’t get a run, second and third with one out and didn’t get a run,” Wildcats head coach Jack Skole said. “That kind of took some of the air out of us, but with the girls on the bench and the leadership, we just kept staying in the game.

“They could have very easily 10[-run ruled] us, and that just shows the character of this team. Every day they keep growing.”

An Emma Powers double in the first brought home Mary Kanak, followed by Chloe Kincade’s second-inning RBI groundout that could have easily been a hit, had it not been for Keely Walsh flashing some leather at second base, and an Addy Whitaker sacrifice fly in the third to build an early lead for ace Anistin Hackley in the circle.

The junior southpaw was able to work around the Wildcats loading the bases twice and putting ducks on the pond in the first four innings with only allowing one run, which came on Giana Stahulak’s RBI 4-3 double play groundout.

But when sophomore sensation Molly Southall sent a home run back up the middle and over the center field fence in the fifth, Skole sensed the tides starting to change.

“You could tell,” Skole said after Southall’s shot. “I got in the dugout and our assistant coach said, ‘we really needed that.’ The energy was right back in our game.”

The 3-2 score stuck until the seventh, when Taylor Stefancic drew a one-out walk that was sandwiched between a Sami Liaromatis pop out and Walsh ground out. Southall, the potential go-ahead run, was intentionally walked to bring freshman cleanup hitter Nina Egizio to the dish with two on and two out.

The freshman shortstop responded by taking a 3-1 offering and putting it on a rope to center, bringing both Stefancic and Southall in to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead.

“I called a timeout to just tell her, ‘this is you. You’re used to this. This is your stage, go do what you’ve been doing all year,’” Skole said. “I had the most confidence in her; Nina’s put the ball in play most of the season when we’ve really needed it.”

After Alee Delangel was hit by a pitch and Alyssa Johnston walked, it was yet another freshman, Addison Billingsley, who plated an insurance run with an RBI single.

And after Monday’s closer, freshman Ally Allgood, went six strong innings, Monday’s starter, sophomore Lexi Strohm, retired the Tigers in order for the save.

Despite dropping both games to the Wildcats this year, the Tigers are still firmly in the middle of a heavily competitive ICE Conference that’s currently led by unbeaten Manteno and Coal City. But with so many teams feeling good about their squads as conference play heats up, Tigers head coach Mike Cann knows the team will have to be at their best every day.

“Our conference is really, really tough,” Cann said. “Wilmington, Reed-Custer, Manteno, Coal City, Peotone has good pitching and will play teams really tough, Streator, those are six teams that, on any given day, if you have a bad day or make bad decisions, you’re gonna lose.”

<strong>Wilmington baseball continues stellar start</strong>

The softball team wasn’t the only Wilmington team that saw its season improve to 7-1 Tuesday, as the baseball team rode another dependable outing from Kyle Farrell on the bump and a three-hit day from Reid Juster to cruise to a comfortable 10-4 win over Herscher.

The Wildcats now sit at 7-1 and 4-0 atop the ICE, tied with Manteno and Coal City. Herscher fell to 6-6, 2-2.

With so much of the team’s core comprised of multi-year starters across the diamond that have grown up playing baseball together, and other sports like football, where they won the IHSA Class 3A State championship last fall, Wildcats head coach Mike Bushnell can’t help but notice how vital this group’s camaraderie has been to their early-season success.

“They’ve been playing with each other since they were really little, so the continuity is there and they just play together,” Bushnell said. “Nobody’s playing for themselves and that plays a huge role, and also the experience with a lot of the guys being two and three-year starters.”

Farrell, one half of a lethal duo with Lucas Rink, continued a scorching start on the mound this year. In his third start of the season, he finally allowed his first earned run of the season, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

“He’s focused and locked in,” Bushnell said of Farrell. “He’s a bulldog on the mound and just likes having the ball in his hands and to control the game.

“He throws with a lot of confidence, and that confidence comes from this being his third year at the same level.”

With one out in the fifth, the Tigers drew back-to-back walks followed by back-to-back singles, including a Mason Roberts RBI single up the middle, to break Farrell’s 13 2/3 inning streak without an earned run to open the year, and scored three more runs on a pair of Wilmington errors later in the inning for a four-run frame.

But the Wildcats had already exploded for nine runs of their own by then, starting with a two-run Reid Juster double in the first that was just the start of a complete day for the senior center fielder. Juster finished the day 3-for-4 with two doubles, three stolen bases, three RBIs and a run out of the six-hole.

Whether it be slugging big hits and towering homers or moving base-to-base with timely hits and clutch baserunning, Bushnell’s been fortunate enough to see plenty of Wildcats do plenty of things offensively this year, with Juster the latest to shine brightest.

“Offensively, recently it’s been someone different every game,” Bushnell said. “Today Reid Juster had a phenomenal game with three hits and three stolen bases.

“He’s phenomenal on the basepaths, especially from second base and timing that up.”

After a 10-0 loss at Wilmington Monday, the Tigers have quickly hit a two-game skid after previously putting together a three-game winning streak. With a young roster that features just two seniors and some fierce competition out of the gate that’s included Kankakee, Bradley-Bourbonnais and a pair with the Wildcats, veteran head coach Eric Regez knows that the best way for his young team to get better is to face top-notch teams.

“That’s our philosophy, that you’ve gotta play good competition and use that to your advantage,” Regez said. “We made a pinky pact that we’re not gonna over-use the concept of young.

“We’ve played a lot of baseball, so we try to put that on the backburner, but it is a factor.”

And Regez also knows that’s a mighty talented Wilmington team his Tigers just saw to start the week.

“They’re certainly a great baseball team in all three phases,” Regez said. “Their pitching is really good, they put pressure on you swinging the bat and they make a lot of plays defensively.”

Juster had two doubles, a single, three steals, three RBIs and a run. Rink went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI. Dierks Geiss and Brendan Moran each had a pair of hits. Geiss scored twice and drove in a run and Moran scored. Ryan Kettman and Shawn James each singled, scored and drove in a run. Farrell allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Juster and Kettman each pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Nash Brubaker had a hit and a pair of RBIs for Herscher. Roberts had a single, a walk, a run and an RBI. Gaige Brown singled, doubled and scored. Logan Egerton had an RBI single and stole a base.

Southall was 2-for-3 with a homer, a walk and two runs. Egizio doubled in a pair and scored. Billingsley had two hits and an RBI. Stefancic had a hit, a walk and a run. Allgood allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, two walks and two strikeouts in six innings before Strohm’s perfect seventh.

Kanak went 2-for-3 with two runs and a pair of steals. RyLynn Adams doubled and singled. Powers had an RBI double. Hackley allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits, six walks and six strikeouts in a complete game.