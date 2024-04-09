ROUNDUP: McNamara boys volleyball swings past Trinity; Manteno baseball walks off Reed-Custer

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Trinity 0

Bishop McNamara earned a 25-13, 25-14, straight-set win over the Eagles. Nick Andrews led the Fightin’ Irish with 22 assists and seven aces. Carter Levesque added eight digs, six kills and four aces. Eamon O’Brien and Payton Langlett had five kills each. Abner Garcia chipped in four kills and three aces.

No individual stats were available for Trinity.

Bishop McNamara 2, Calumet Christian 0

Bishop McNamara claimed a 25-9, 25-20, two-set win. Carter Levesque led the Fightin’ Irish with 10 digs, nine kills and two blocks. Evan Rauwolf finished with five kills and three blocks. Nick Andrews tallied 19 assists and Justin Provost totaled two blocks and two kills.

BASEBALL

Manteno 7, Reed-Custer 6 (8 Innings)

Ryan Young smacked a walk-off RBI single to help lift the Panthers past the Comets. Aidan Dotson contributed three singles and a run scored. Josh Crane added one single, a drawn walk and two runs scored. Maddox Toepper went 2-for-4 with two singles. Tyler Buehler drove in two runs off a single and a double.

Joe Bembenek went 2-for-3 with a drawn walk and two runs scored to pace the Comets. Cameron Smith added two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Brady Tyree collected two singles and a drawn walk.

Bishop McNamara 14, Woodstock Marion Catholic 4 (6 Innings)

Callaghan O’Connor went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Fightin’ Irish. Jacob Lotz added two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Max Rohr went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored. Colin Downs picked up the win on the mound, giving up four runs (one earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts over four innings of work.

Wilmington 10, Herscher 0 (6 Innings)

Brendan Moran drove in two runs off a double and a single to help lead the Wildcats. Ryan Kettman went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Kyle Farrell and Reid Juster each had one hit, one RBI and a run scored. Lucas Rink tossed six innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts to earn the win.

Peyton Young, Paul Azzarelli, Jarrett Wakey and Gaige Brown each had one single to pace the Tigers.

Westmont 2, Beecher 1

AJ Snell recorded a single and a run scored to pace the Bobcats in defeat.

Oakwood 11, Watseka 2

Austin Morris paced the Warriors with an RBI double. James Newell, Michael Barwegan and Aidan Morris each had a single. Andrew Shoemaker chipped in a run scored and two drawn walks.

Iroquois West 7, Cissna Park 3

Rylan Pheifer went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored to lead the Raiders with the sticks. Julian Melgoza added an RBI double. Boede Gregory chipped in a single. Melgoza also claimed the win, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts over four innings of work.

Colson Carley recorded an RBI double to pace the Timberwolves. Jream Renteria added an RBI single. Brayden Bruens had a single and a drawn walk.

SOFTBALL

Beecher 16, Grant Park 0 (4 Innings)

Ava Lorenzatti tossed a four-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts to lead the Bobcats. Emma Tiltges went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored. Taylor Norkus smacked a two-run homer. Elena Kvasnicka went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Grant Park failed to record a hit. Claire Sluis surrendered 16 runs (15 earned runs) on 14 hits with six walks over three innings.

Beecher 13, Grant Park 0 (5 Innings)

Taylor Norkus tossed a perfect game with 11 strikeouts over five innings of work to lead the Bobcats. Makenzie Johnson went 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored. Ava Olson collected two hits and one run scored. Elena Kvasnicka had a three-RBI triple and a run scored.

Grant Park’s Cheyenne Hayes tossed five innings, giving up 13 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits with four strikeouts.

Wilmington 7, Herscher 4

Keeley Walsh went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Molly Southall contributed three hits, one RBI and a run scored. Nina Egizio went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Lexi Strohm allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts over five innings of work to earn the win on the rubber.

Mary Kanak paced the Tigers with two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Emma Powers collected two singles and an RBI. Allie Decman had one double.

Trinity 15, Parkview Christian 5 (5 Innings)

Tori Wells collected two drawn walks, an RBI triple and three runs scored to lead the Eagles. Abby Petersen went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Allison Savoie totaled two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Savoie also claimed the win, surrendering five runs (three earned) on four hits with 12 strikeouts over five innings of work.

Watseka 6, Oakwood 1

Brianna Denault collected four hits, including a homerun to help tally four RBIs and lead the Warriors. Sarah Parsons added two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Christa Holohan went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases. Parsons surrendered one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts over seven innings of work to pick up the win.

Peotone 6, Lisle 0

Ashley Veltman went 2-for-4 with a homerun and two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils. Sophie Klawitter collected two hits and an RBI. Payton Schnelle drove in two runs off a double. Klawitter fired a one-hit shutout with 18 strikeouts to claim the win.

Coal City 11, Streator 3

Khloe Picard went 4-for-4 with a homerun, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Coalers’ offense. Makayla Henline went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Makenzie Henline added three hits, one RBI and a run score. Bri Combes tossed four innings in relief, giving up one run on five hits with three strikeouts.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Grace Christian 0

Kayla Scheuber went 4-for-5 with a three-run homerun and two runs scored to lead the Panthers. Grace Olson totaled three drawn walks, one hit and a run scored. Maddie Simms contributed three drawn walks, one RBI and a run scored. Simms also threw a perfect game with 18 strikeouts to earn the win in a complete-game effort.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Manteno 12, Reed-Custer 6

Ava Peterson led the Panthers with three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Jaz Manau collected two singles and three RBIs. Sydney Sosnowski went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Peterson also picked up the win, scattering 10 hits and four runs with two strikeouts over seven innings of work.

Addison Brown drove in four runs off two homers and one double to pace the Comets. Mackenzie Foote collected two singles. Caysie Esparza went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Donovan 14, St. Anne 3 (5 Innings)

Lily Anderson went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and one run scored to lead the Wildcats at the plate. Hannah Hoffman totaled two drawn walks, one single, one RBI and three runs scored. Evelynn Lopez chipped in two runs scored. Laylah Lou Walters claimed the win on the rubber, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits with 12 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Alexis Hedges paced St. Anne with two hits and three RBIs. Tessa DeYoung and Lily Fox each had one single apiece. Maya Anderson went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

GIRLS SOCCER

Beecher 9, Rich Township 0

Beecher improved to 7-2 with a shutout win over Rich Township. Grace Durante led the Bobcats with three goals and one assist. Elaina Kelly and Charlotte Farrar contributed two goals apiece. Brooklyn Burdick tallied one goal and one assist. Teagan Claus finished with three assists and Zamara Killis chipped in one goal.

Bishop McNamara 5, Wilmington 3

Lillee Nugent erupted for five goals to lead the Fightin’ Irish. Savana Smith tallied two assists, which was one more assist than teammates Meredith Cortez and Lydia Nugent. Ava Brockell chipped in three assists. Smith also had six saves in net.

Alaina Clark recorded two goals and one assist to pace the Wildcats. Addison Van Duyne finished with one goal. Lilliana Zavala hauled in 17 saves.

BOYS TENNIS

Yorkville 3, Coal City 2

Sam Sterba/Devon McVey and Carson Hart/Will Thompson each earned doubles victories to pace the Coalers.

Andrew 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

Tara DePoister paced the Boilermakers with a single victory.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Watseka 131, St. Anne 98, Tri-Point 78, Central 65, Milford 58, Illinois Lutheran 51

Hagen Hoy won the 800-meter dash (2:16.85) to lead the Warriors. Narciso Solorzano, Jack Combes, David Barwegan and Sam Kassell added a win in the 4-by-100-meter relay (46.67 s). Solorzano, Kassell, Evan LaBelle and Zander Stano claimed first in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:40.05). Kassell, LaBelle, Combes and Stano won the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:55.97). LaBelle also won discus (36.01 m) and Jack Combes chipped in a victory in the triple jump (12.25 m).

Reece Curtis swept the 100-meter (10.69), 400-meter (51.47 s) and high jump (1.87m) events to pace the Cardinals. Aden Pinson added a win in the 200-meter dash (24.06 s). Sebastian Martinez contributed a victory in the 300m hurdles (47.65 s).

Brady Schule paced the Comets with a win in shot put (12.06 m).

Skyler Estay won the 110m hurdles (18.29 s) and long jump (5.88 m) to pace the Bearcats.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Watseka 127, Central 105, Milford 81, Tri-Point 60, Illinois Lutheran 51, St. Anne 21, Christ Lutheran 8

Megan Martin earned first place in shot put (10.67 m) to lead the Warriors. Emily Hall, Maggie Dickte, Emma Hasbargen and Lauren Tegtmeyer picked up a win in the 4-by-200-meter relay (2:06.37). Cara Petersen, Meyer, Dickte and Hall also won the 4-by-100-meter relay (54.66 s). Natalie Erickson placed first in the 100m hurdles (19.45 s).

Lexi Willms won the 3200-meter distance race (17:44.29) to pace the Comets. Katelyn Schultz, Keala McCormick, Alexis Schultz and Eriannah Martinez won the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:46.20). Katelyn Schultz, Alexis Schultz, Addison Sherrill and Willms earned first in the 4-by-800-meter relay (13:25.73). Lia Praire chipped in a victory in discus (27.15 m).

Addison Lucht won the 100-meter (12.96 s), 400-meter (1:01.29) and long jump (5.37 m) events to pace the Bearcats. Anna McEwen finished first overall in the triple jump (9.59 m). Erica Felton chipped in a win in the high jump (1.42 m).

Jovi Kunsch paced the Cardinals with a first-place finish in the 200-meter dash (29.95 s).