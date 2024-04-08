SOFTBALL: Boilers take right step in extra-inning loss to top-ranked Griffins

BOURBONNAIS — For the second game in a row, the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team suffered an extra-inning loss when they were defeated 3-1 by Lincoln-Way East at home Monday, but not all losses are created equal.

After a 6-5 extra-inning loss at 9-1 Sandburg Saturday, the Boilermakers (6-4) had to turn around and host the No. 1 team in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 4A Poll, going toe-to-toe with the Griffins until a pair of runs and pair of errors in the eighth inning tilted the game in the visitors' favor.

"For them to come out today and the next team they have to face is Lincoln-Way East, the No. 1 team to state and all those other things, it was a put up or shut up moment for us," Boilers coach Haylee Beck said. "We did a great job — [pitcher] Lydia Hammond was fantastic, our one RBI came from Bristol Schriefer, a freshman.

"The moments were there, we just have to be able to put it together at the end."

Hammond had the pressure put on her from the jump, as the Griffins loaded the bases on a walk, a bunt single and an error to open the game. The sophomore responded by hurling three straight strikeouts, the first three of her 13 on the day, to get out of the inning unscathed.

"She’s just a massive competitor; she wants to win at all costs and she’s fierce in that," Beck said of Hammond. "That comes out as ultra fiery, and she shows that emotion on the mound, and I love that.

"She’s had a fantastic start to the year, and we expect her to move forward and bring that energy whenever she can."

The Griffins struck first when Avery Vander Woulde brought Anie Baita home with a second-inning RBI single. The Boilers quickly responded when Schriefer's RBI single brought Hammond around to deadlock the game at 1-1, where the score remained until the eighth inning.

After Hammond opened the inning with a strikeout, Cassidy Jagielski's swinging bunt single was followed by a sacrifice bunt attempt to third baseman Tristin Woods that resulted in a throwing error and ducks on the pond with one out.

Lea Herkel's squeeze bunt scored Jagielski, with Herkel safely reaching as well after Hammond attempted to get the out at home and prevent the run. With runners at the corners and one out, Boilers catcher Suttyn Hop fired to second to attempt to catch Herkel stealing, but shortstop Ellie Haggard quickly returned the ball back to Hop to retire Sydney Nienhouse at home on the double steal attempt.

With two outs and a runner on second, a fly ball to center fielder Ella Perkins went in and out of her glove, allowing a second run to score, giving the Griffins a 3-1 lead. Jessi Szafoni's third straight 1-2-3 inning, and fifth of the day, allowed Lincoln-Way East to seal the deal.

The late loss knocked the Boilers' record to 6-4 through their first 10 games, which have included five games against teams ranked in the top 20 in their respective classes (Coal City, fourth in Class 2A; Dunlap, 11th in 3A; Lincoln-Way East, first in 4A; Marist, second in 4A, Sandburg, 12th in 4A). For Beck and the Boilers, who are currently 13th in the ICA Class 4A Poll, the results may not be there, but the steps in their season-long process have been.

"If we’re results based, we’re not feeling too great about ourselves right now," Beck said. "Obviously we’re not where we want to be, but since we’re attempting to focus on the process, we took steps in the right direction."

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Hammond allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out 13 in the eight-inning complete game. She also had one of three Boiler hits and scored. Schriefer had a hit and RBI and Ellie Haggard also singled.

Szafoni allowed an earned run on three hits and no walks in a complete game.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After a trip to Homewood-Flossmoor at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Boilers return home to host Benet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the same time they host Bolingbrook Thursday.