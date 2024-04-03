GIRLS SOCCER: Borschnack's four goals power Herscher past Boilers

BRADLEY — For the past three years, Katelyn Borschnack has been one of the top soccer talents in IHSA Class 1A. But even by the lofty standards the Herscher senior forward has set for herself, Borschnack has shown early on this season she still is making large strides, with Tuesday’s game at Bradley-Bourbonnais the latest proof.

After a deadlocked first half, Borschnack scored all four second-half goals in the Tigers’ 4-0 win, giving the senior sensation a whopping 22 goals through the Tigers’ first eight games (7-1).

“I go into these meetings with some of these coaches [who] don’t get to watch her play, and when I get another coach to say she’s the real deal, a lot of coaches tend to listen, and I think they’re seeing that I wasn’t blowing smoke,” Longtin said of Borschnack. “She makes a lot of things happen.”

The Tigers’ all-time scoring leader before her senior year even started, three-time Daily Journal All-Area and All-Illinois Central Eight Conference, two-time Illinois High School Coaches Association Class 1A All-Stater and 2022 DJ Player of the Year hit an even 130 career goals in Tuesday’s win.

Playing against the largest team in the area, Borschnack and the Tigers knew they would be in for the dog fight the scoreless first half proved to be. But after a halftime pep talk and the Boilers finding a healthy scoring chance early in the second half, the Tigers’ star caught fire.

And try as they might, the Boilers just couldn’t put it out.

Her first goal came on a free kick just more than seven minutes into the half, followed up in the next minute off a dish from Gianna High. Gianni Jaime set her up for the hat trick with 13 minutes left, with her fourth goal coming off a beauty of a corner kick from Jaime in the final minutes.

“First half, I feel like we had a pretty even battle,” Borschnack said. “They’re a good [Class] 3A team and really good competition for us, but at halftime, we were like, we can take control of this.

“That scare kind of got into us, and once we got one, we just started adding them.”

The Boilermakers (3-3) were able to string together some crisp passes and get several solid scoring looks, but Herscher sophomore goalkeeper Danica Woods put up a masterful 14 saves in the shutout effort.

And it’s not just her play as the last line of defense that’s stood out to Longtin but the vocal role the sophomore keeper has grown into already.

“She’s come along and taken a nice leadership role back there,” Longtin said of Woods. “She’s very vocal, and the girls like her and respect her.”

And with superstar talent on either side of the field for the Tigers, with plenty more sprinkled in, the Boilers — who entered the game red hot with All-City wins against Kankakee and Bishop McNamara by a combined 11-1 score in their past two games — couldn’t take much shame in losing to a top-notch Herscher team that was clicking on all cylinders in the second half.

“The score unfortunately doesn’t always indicate how well the team is playing,” Boilers coach Kristen Powell said. “We fought the entire game, absolutely, and they left everything on the field. We worked hard, we made connections, we just didn’t get on the board.”

<strong>Longtime Boiler coach Howard honored</strong>

When Mark Howard took a job teaching math at Bradley-Bourbonnais in 1985 after his graduation from Olivet Nazarene University, he also took the job of being the school’s first-ever boys soccer coach.

He spent time coaching at Lincoln College and has worked closely with his college alma mater for several years, but Howard’s career will end where it started, as the longtime teacher and coach is retiring — at least from teaching, for now — after this school year.

And at halftime of Tuesday’s game, with Longtin, a member of that inaugural ‘85 team at BBBCHS, coaching against the current Boilers girls assistant, Howard was honored for his nearly four decades of contribution to area soccer.

Longtin, who also went to Olivet, had the idea to honor his former coach Tuesday. As the player tasked with telling Howard a joke whenever he sensed his coach needed to cool down a bit, Longtin had to fittingly joke about his shock Howard decided to stay with coaching after the experiences he put the young coach through.

“As a kid who grew up not knowing soccer, that’s where I learned,” Longtin said. “He’s done a lot for around here and for soccer and for the kids, especially at B-B.

“I’m surprised he kept coaching after he had to deal with me for three years, but it was definitely an honor.”

Howard, who coached or trained several area head and assistant coaches, was appreciative of the recognition he received and said days like Tuesday, when he coaches against someone he knows so well and helped mold, is a bit bittersweet, knowing one of them will have to be on the losing side.

“Games like this are almost like you’re a parent watching your kid; you get mixed feelings like, ‘Oh, nice move, Coach,’ but wait a minute, I’m playing him,” Howard said. “You want to beat him, but at the same time, you want him to be successful.”

Powell said the team plans to continue honoring Howard during the season, and the Daily Journal will take a deeper look at Howard’s coaching career and the lives he’s affected during his career later this season.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers visit Homewood-Flossmoor at 6:15 p.m. Thursday before they will join the Tigers in Urbana this weekend for the Urbana Tournament on Friday and Saturday.