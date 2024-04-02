ROUNDUP: Bishop McNamara boys volleyball competes at Aurora Invite

Saturday

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

West Aurora Invite

West Aurora 2, Bishop Mac 0

Bishop McNamara fell 25-11, 25-14. Nick Andrews paced the Fightin’ Irish with six assists. Eamon O’Brien had nine digs.

Waubonsie Valley 2, Bishop McNamara 0

Bishop McNamara fell in close fashion, losing 25-20, 27-25. Carter Levesque paced the Fightin’ Irish with six kills and seven digs. Eamon O’Brien contributed six kills and six digs. Justice Provost chipped in five kills.

Joliet Central 2, Bishop McNamara 1

Bishop McNamara won the opening set 25-23 before dropping the next two sets 22-25, 17-25. Carter Levesque paced the Fightin’ Irish with 10 kills and 16 digs. Justice Provost added nine kills, and Nick Andrews had 26 assists and four blocks.

Naperville North 2, Bishop McNamara 1

Bishop McNamara fell in another third-set tiebreaker (25-27, 26-24, 18-25). Evan Rauwolf totaled 17 kills, eight digs and six blocks to help pace the Fightin’ Irish. Carter Levesque added 11 kills and 10 digs. Nick Andrews tallied 31 assists.

LOCAL HOLE-IN-ONE

Allan Koerner, of Bradley, recorded a hole-in-one on the 14th hole at Oak Springs Golf Course on March 29. He used a sand wedge to ace to the shot. It was witnessed by Mike Smith.

Any area hole-in-ones can be reported to sports@daily-journal.com.