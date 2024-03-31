ROUNDUP: Kankakee baseball edges Watseka; BBCHS softball powers past Villa Grove

BASEBALL

Kankakee 7, Watseka 3

Byron Wills went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Kays at the plate. Jaden Hodges collected two singles, one double and three runs scored. T. J. Prude chipped in two singles and three RBIs. Brayden Sykes claimed the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts over five innings of work.

Frankie Shervino paced the Warriors with two singles. Aidan Morris went 2-for-3 at the plate. Brayden Ketchum had an RBI double and a run scored.

Momence 9, Iroquois West 8

Brandon Lynch went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead Momence. Nick Charbonneau tallied two singles, two RBIs and one run scored. Shane Cook chipped in an RBI single. Calvin Bishir claimed the win on the mound, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits with five strikeouts over four innings of work.

Mario Andrade went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to pace the Raiders. Lane McCann added two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Boede Gregory had a single and two runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Rantoul Tournament

Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Villa Grove 0 (6 Innings)

Bradley-Bourbonnais opened the Rantoul Tournament with a shutout win over Villa Grove. Lydia Hammond went 3-for-3 with a solo homerun and three runs scored to help lead the Boilermakers’ offense. Shannon Lee added two singles and a run scored. Ellie Haggard collected two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Hammond also earned the win on the mound, giving up zero runs on one hit with 13 strikeouts over six innings of work.

Regular Season

Iroquois West 15, Momence 2

Leah Honeycutt went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored to help lead the Raiders with the sticks. Neveah Medina contributed a two-run homer. Jersey Fowler went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Aubrey Wagner claimed the win on the rubber, allowing two runs on two hits with six strikeouts over seven innings.

Lexi Hamann paced Momence with a solo homerun. Jaliyah Wright had a single.