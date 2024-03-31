ROUNDUP: Herscher baseball tops Momence; Milford softball's five-game win streak snapped

BASEBALL

Herscher 9, Momence 2

The Tigers wrapped up their spring break by getting back to even on the season at 4-4. Alec Nicholos tossed four innings, allowing an earned run on six hits, no walks and five strikeouts. Payton Young finished things with three innings of one-hit shutout ball. Logan Egerton singled, doubled, drove in three and scored twice. Nash Brubaker went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs. Young had a two-hit day that included an RBI, and Cam Baker had an RBI triple.

Brandon Lynch and Sam Fitzgerald each had a hit and a run for Momence (4-5). Braeden Merrill had a pair of hits and an RBI. Shane Cook and Jevon Sneed each singled. Lynch pitched a complete game, allowing nine earned runs on nine hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Lexington 15, Milford 10

The Bearcats (5-1) saw their five-game winning streak to open the season end in Saturday’s slugfest, with the Minutemen plating four runs apiece in each of the final two innings.

Hunter Mowrey went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a pair of runs. Addison Lucht singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. Abby Storm had a pair of hits and scored three times. Lillie Harris socked a three-run homer. Kami Muehling went the distance in the circle, allowing 15 earned runs on 16 hits with four strikeouts.

— Daily Journal staff report