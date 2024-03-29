KCC to hold men's basketball reunion

Former longtime KCC men’s basketball coach Denny Lehnus and former assistant Dennis Clark will be hosting a reunion for former players, coaches and managers who played at the school under Lehnus from 1973-93.

The reunion will be held in the college’s Iroquois Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13. Anyone who played, managed or coached during that time, or knows people who do, is encouraged to attend and help spread the word.

Those who plan to attend can send an RSVP to Lehnus at dennylehnus@gmail.com or Clark at dclark@retiree.kcc.edu.