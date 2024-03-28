ROUNDUP: Bradley-Bourbonnais softball drops to Marist; Manteno tops Bloom to remain undefeated

Thursday

High school SOFTBALL

Marist 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais collected two hits in its shutout loss to Marist. Bella Pusateri and Tristin Woods had one single apiece to pace the Boilermakers’ offense.

Manteno 14, Bloom 2 (5 Innings)

Macy Iwanus led the undefeated Panthers (9-0) with three hits and four RBIs, including two homers. Alyssa Singleton went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored. Jazmine Manau had a RBI double and a run scored. Iwanus also claimed the win, giving up two runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts to claim the win in five innings of work.

WJOL Tournament

Providence Catholic 10, Coal City 9

Coal City finished the WJOL Tournament 0-3. Addison Harvey went 3-for-4 with a homerun, four RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Coalers in defeat. Jadyn Shaw totaled two hits and two RBIs, including one double. Makayla Henline chipped in two hits, one RBI and two runs scored.

Joliet Catholic 6, Coal City 0

Abby Gagliardo recorded one double to pace the Coalers. Jadyn Shaw, Addison Harvey and Sierra Anderson each had singles.

High school BASEBALL

Beecher 13, G-SW 0 (5 Innings)

A.J. Snell fired a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in five innings to earn the win and lead the Bobcats. Snell also added two hits, including a solo homerun. Quinton Allen had a two-RBI double and a run scored. Chase Maher went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Ayden Collom went 2-for-2 with two singles to pace the Panthers.

Wilmington 6, Reed-Custer 1

Ryan Kettman went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored to help lead Wilmington at the plate. Reid Juster contributed a double and two runs scored. Jake Castle smacked a two-RBI double. Kyle Farrell also earned the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit in 5 1/3 innings.

Landon Jankus went 1-for-2 with a single to pace the Comets. Luca Trucano had a run scored, and Joe Bembenek chipped in an RBI.

Watseka 12, Grace Christian 0 (5 Innings)

Brayden Ketchum went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Warriors with the sticks. Austin Marcier tallied a double and a run scored. Myles Lynch went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Aidan Morris fired a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in five innings of work to earn the win on the rubber.

Brennan Denault paced the Crusaders with a single.

Central 10, Momence 8

Brayden Meents led the Comets with a two-RBI double and a run scored. Blake Chandler and Gavin McKee each had a single and two runs scored. Reece Boudreau went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Blake Chandler tossed six innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits with 10 strikeouts to pick up the win.

Brandon Lynch went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to pace Momence. Nick Charbonneau added a double, one single and an RBI. Jevon Sneed contributed two singles, one RBI and one run scored.

St. Anne-Donovan 6, Peotone 4

Griffen Walters barreled a two-RBI double to help lead the Cardinals. Jacob Onnen added an RBI double. Carter Ponton had a double and a run scored. Onnen surrendered three runs on five hits in four innings to earn the win.

Ruben Velasco went 2-for-3 with a solo homerun and two runs scored to pace the Blue Devils. Josh Barta contributed two singles and a run scored.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Trinity 0

Bishop McNamara claimed a 25-12, 25-21 two-set win against Trinity. Carter Levesque led the Fightin’ Irish with 10 kills, five aces and four digs. Eamon O’Brien added six kills and eight digs. Payton Langlett pitched in six aces and two kills. Nick Andrews had 20 assists and four digs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 3, Streator 2

Gianni Jaime led the Tigers with three goals and two assists. Katelyn Borschnack finished with two goals and one assist. Danica Woods hauled in seven saves in goal.

Reed-Custer 6, Wilmington 4

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Ella Banas paced the Wildcats with two goals and 13 steals. Alaina Clark and Bryn Bianchetta each contributed one goal and one assist. Lilliana Savala had 12 saves in net.

Wednesday

High school BASEBALL

Watseka 9, Central 8

Watseka scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to help walk-off Central. James Newell drove in four runs off two singles to lead the Warriors with the sticks, including the game-winner that brought home Austin Marcier and Seth Dirks. Marcier totaled one double, one drawn walk and two runs scored. Quinn Starkey went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Mason Gaylen allowed one run on one hit in two innings and walked three to claim the win.

Reece Boudreau went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to pace the Comets’ offense. Brayden Meents collected two singles, one double, one RBI and one run scored. Owen Palmateer went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Blake Chandler chipped in a single, two drawn walks and three runs scored.

Herscher 12, Beecher 6

Nash Brubaker totaled one single, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Tigers at the plate. Gaige Brown added two singles and three run scored. Alec Nicholos went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Nicholos also picked up the win in relief action, giving up one hit and zero runs in 1 and 1/3 innings of work with three strikeouts.

Quinton Allen went a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles, one homerun, two RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Bobcats. A.J. Snell had an RBI single.

St. Anne-Donovan 15, Cissna Park 1 (6 innings)

Preston Harrington-Dewitt went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to help lead the Cardinals. Griffen Walters added two hits, two RBIs and four runs scored. Jacob Onnen collected three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Brenden Henneike contributed a double and a single with two runs scored. Carter Ponton claimed the win, striking out 15 and surrendering one unearned run on three hits in six innings.

Colson Carley paced the Timberwolves with two singles and one run scored. Brayden Bruens had a single.

High school SOFTBALL

Beecher 9, Ottawa 1

Beecher collected 14 hits and improved to 3-0 with its win against Ottawa. Makenzie Johnson collected two hits, including a solo homerun to lead the Bobcats. Ava Lorenzatti went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Taylor Norkus chipped in two singles and a drawn walk. Lorenzatti also recorded 14 strikeouts and allowed one run on two hits in seven innings to claim the win.

Central 14, Watseka 3

Blair Bottorf smacked a two-run homer to help lead the Comets. Keira Donnelly had three hits and four runs scored. Emma Koch added a solo homerun. Sydney Jemar surrendered three runs on eight hits with 13 strikeouts in seven innings to earn the win.

Skyla Buwalda went 2-for-3 to pace the Warriors at the plate. Abigail Neukomm tallied one hit and one RBI in five plate appearances. Mackenzie Urban went 1-for-2.

Minooka 6, Coal City 2

Madi Peterson paced the Coalers with two singles and two RBIs. Bri Combes added one double. Abby Gagliardo chipped in a single and two drawn walks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Beecher 6, Crete-Monee 0

Beecher improved to 4-1 with a shutout victory against Crete-Monee. Grace Durante led the Bobcats with four goals and one assist. Elaina Kelly and Fabi Barraza each had one goal apiece. Lennon Loonam, Ava Gadar, Zamara Killis and Savannah Farrar chipped in one assist each. Jade Howell recorded seven saves.