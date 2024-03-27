ROUNDUP: Two area IESA wrestlers win state; Manteno takes second at 8-3A state volleyball

IESA WRESTLING

Two area middle school grapplers came away from this year’s state tournament as individual state champions.

Colton Drinkwine, of Braidwood Reed-Custer, claimed the 95-pound individual state title in Class 1A. Joining Drinkwine was Jonah Young, of Peotone, who won the 119-pound Class 1A state title.

Drinkwine defeated Aiden Evans, of Vandalia, 8-6 in the 95-pound title match. Young claimed a 4-0 victory against Joe Kopecky, of Niles Northridge, in the 119-pound state title match.

Coal City’s Brantley Brooks (75 pounds), Ryder Gill (80 pounds) and Gavin Roudis (100 pounds) each claimed fifth place at state. Jason Piatak (90 pounds) earned sixth place in the 90-pound weight bracket. Phoenix Senodenos (100 pounds), Max Christensen (126 pounds), Ryker Long (126 pounds) and Gabriel Hamilton (185 pounds) were each state qualifiers in their respective weight classes.

Manteno’s Shaun Chantome earned a 155-pound fifth-place medal by pinfall. Teammates Ethan Shedwill (105 pounds) and Jayden Eubanks(275 pounds) were also state qualifiers.

Limestone’s Colton Carson placed second at state in the 215-pound weight bracket. Carter Overacker claimed fifth in the 112-pound weight bracket. Ace Eggenberger (112 pounds) was named as a state qualifier.

Reed-Custer’s Cole Harris claimed fourth place in the 90-pound weight bracket. Braydon Pratscher (135 pounds) and Nathan Volger (167 pounds) were each state qualifiers for the Comets.

Wilmington’s Mason Strohm (65 pounds) and Barry Switzer (275 pounds) were both named state qualifiers. Other area state qualifiers were Peotone’s Emerson Gall (135 pounds) and Clifton Nash’s Collin Sifrit (275 pounds).

Bradley Central Middle School’s Evan Johnson (95 pounds) earned sixth place at state in Class 2A.

IESA VOLLEYBALL

8-3A State Finals

Manteno won its first-round matchup against Beecher (25-12, 25-9) before defeating Staunton (25-17, 25-14) in the semifinal round to earn a spot in the title match.

Manteno then dropped its state championship match to Eureka (13-25, 24-26) to earn second place at state. Kendall Blanchette led Manteno with 27 set points against Eureka. Maddy Weiland finished with 19 set points, and Joslynn Dole had 12 set points.

Beecher (14-10) suffered a 12-25, 9-25, first round defeat at the hands of Manteno, leaving them to finish in fifth place. McKenna Albert paced Beecher with two set points.

8-2A State Finals

St. George earned fourth place at state and finished the season with an 11-7 overall record.

It defeated Effingham St. Anthony 14-25, 25-17, 26-24, in three sets during the first round before dropping to Bloomington Corpus Christian in the semifinal round (9-25, 15-25). Harper Yuska paced St. George with 13 set points in the semifinal match. Elise Munterman added eight set points, which was three more points than teammate Vayda Brown.

7-4A State Finals

Coal City (21-4) placed second at state after defeating Chatham Glenwood (25-19, 25-12) in the first round and St. Jacob Triad (25-23, 25-19) in the semifinal round before falling to Frankfurt Hickory Creek (12-25, 11-25) in the title match.

Marina Figge totaled 31 set points and 11 aces in the state title match to help pace the Coalers. Olivia Ferrari, Emma D’Orazio and Avery Male each had 12 set points.

7-2A State Finals

Gardner dropped its first-round matchup to Kinmundy South Central in straight sets (25-18, 25-17) to end its season with a 21-2 overall record. Kaylee Tousignant tallied eight set points with four aces.

7-1A State Finals

Grant Park fell in the opening round 25-16, 25-16 to finish the Class 1A State Finals in fifth place with a 20-4 overall record. McKenna Wells totaled 10 set points, including four aces.