ROUNDUP: Mac softball opens week with split; Central baseball, softball sweep Momence

(Monday)

SOFTBALL

Bishop McNamara 11, Marian Catholic 1 (6 innings)

Danica White slugged a homer, a double and a single to total three RBIs to lead a Fightin’ Irish offense that tallied 17 hits. Northwestern commit Teagan McCue homered and doubled as well, finishing with two runs and RBIs apiece. Morgan Niedzwiedz had a three-hit day that included a double, two RBIs and a run. Gabby Burnett doubled twice, scored and drove in a run. Bryn Provost had two hits and two RBIs, Bridget Bertrand had two hits and a run, and Kyler Wolfe had two hit and a run.

Kirsten Clodi was sensational in the circle, allowing an earned run on five hits and a walk in a complete game. She struck out five batters.

(Tuesday)

SOFTBALL

Central 15, Momence 5 (5 innings)

The Comets (4-5) went wild with a 10-run fifth to break a 5-5 tie in dominant fashion, totaling five hits, four walks and two hit batters in the frame. Keira Donnelly had three hits, three RBIs and a pair of runs. Rayven Perkins had a two-hit game that netted three RBIs and a run. Anna Winkel had a hit, two walks and two runs. Sydney Jemar singled, drove in a pair and scored, and she also allowed five earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out 10 in a complete game. Ella Ponton singled, scored and drove in three runs. Blair Bottorff had a hit and two RBIs. Addison Faulkner had a hit and scored twice.

Sydnee VanSwol had a double and a pair of RBIs for Momence (1-2). Jada Moss had an RBI single and scored. Payton Wigmore and Brooklyn Moeller each had a hit and scored. Lexi Hamann and Cmyah Sneed scored runs as well. Peyton Lynch tossed three innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks. Hamann fanned a pair in two innings of work, surrendering 10 runs (six earned) on five hits and six walks.

St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Bishop McNamara 2

A five-run bottom of the fourth proved to be the difference as McNamara fell to 102. Bridget Bertrand had a pair of singles and scored. Trinity Haigh had an RBI double. Gabby Burnett singled and scored, while Morgan Niedzwiedz had an RBI single. Victoria Torres surrendered six earned runs on eight hits and a pair of walks over four innings, striking out a pair. Kirsten Clodi allowed an earned run on a hit and a walk in two innings of relief.

BASEBALL

Central 13, Momence 9

The Comets were out-hit 15-11, but drew seven walks and scored an unearned run off three Momence errors to improve to 4-3. Blake Chandler and Gavin McKee each had two-hit games that included doubles. Chandler had an RBI and scored four times after walking and reaching on a dropped third strike. McKee had two runs and RBIs apiece. Brayden Meents and Owen Palmateer each singled and drove in a pair, and Palmateer also scored three times. Kyle Gifford had a pair of hits and scored. Meents earned the win after allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two strikeouts in three innings.

Damon Cox smacked a pair of doubled, drove in a run and scored three times for Momence (3-3). Shane Cook had three singles. Austin Lynch had two hits that drove in three runs. Jevon Sneed singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored. Easton Newberry also had two hits, a run and an RBI. Brandon Lynch had an RBI triple. Austin Lynch allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits, two walks and five strikeouts in four innings.

GIRLS SOCCER

Manteno 5, Crete-Monee 3

The Panthers overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to improve to 3-2. Emily Horath and Alicia Cage each had a pair of goals. Nicole Stevens had a goal of her own, and Miranda Lingo added an assist. Ava Derrico had five saves in net.