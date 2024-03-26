GIRLS SOCCER: Boilers take early control over McNamara to reclaim All-City title

KANKAKEE — After watching Bishop McNamara win its first-ever All-City crown on her and her Boilermakers’ home turf last spring, Bradley-Bourbonnais senior midfielder/defender and two-year captain Mady Dykstra and her team had plans on returning the favor when the teams met for this year’s crown at Bishop McNamara Tuesday.

And that drive and desire was on full display early, as Dykstra’s goal in the first handful of minutes into the game was the first of four first-half Boiler goals, propelling the team to a 5-0 win and All-City championship.

“We lost to them last year and I was really upset about that,” Dykstra said. “I was like, ‘let’s go into this with high energy and don’t let up at all.’

“We did, we got a 5-0 win and I couldn’t be prouder.”

The Boilers improved to 2-2 as they reclaimed the All-City title. Prior to last season, the last time the Boilers hadn’t been All-City champs was when they tied with McNamara in 2009. The Fightin’ Irish fell to 1-3.

And although the final score was wayward in favor of the Boilers, head coach Kristen Powell knows that like it is seemingly every time the two rivals meet up, the intensity and competitiveness was evident all day.

“These games are always intense, we know they’re going to be,” Powell said. “The coaches know each other and respect each other, the girls know each other and respect each other.

“They’re competitive, so we knew we had to bring it today.”

Despite going against a stiff wind in the first half, Dykstra’s goal a handful of minutes into the game was the starting point for a red-hot Boilers offense that saw her classmate, Messiya Sherrod, make it 2-0 halfway through the first before freshman Aaliyah Lanum and sophomore Nia Lawrence scored moments apart in the final minutes of the opening half.

“It was huge getting that early goal, because it gave us that energy and spark to get more goals,” Dykstra said. “I think it gave us the spark to go out and get four goals in the first half.”

Sherrod, who had a hat trick in last week’s 6-1 over Kankakee in the first leg of All-City, has grown into a vital senior leader role up front. Aside from wanting to set the example for those looking up to her, Sherrod’s total embracement of every moment of her senior season has led to an even higher level of enthusiasm from the energetic striker.

“Some of these girls I’ve been playing with my whole life, so being able to play my last season with them, I think that’s what keeps my energy going,” Sherrod said. “Knowing that this is my last year, I just want to play my high school experience to the best that I can.

“I’m just out here having fun.”

Down 4-0 at the half, Irish goalkeeper Savana Smith entered the break with a bit of an arm injury but tried to play the second half before exiting after making a diving save minutes into the action. Already down junior star Ella Langellier to a torn ACL and without one of their senior captains in Smith, the Irish lost their other captain, senior Lillee Nugent, who left early with a lower body injury.

With their top dogs on the bench, head coach Rose Aviles, a 2012 McNamara graduate who was a freshman on the 2009 team that tied for the All-City title, saw the team’s younger players play well in spurts in the second half without their leaders.

“It was tough, but I’d say there’s experienced club players on the field,” Aviles said. “You’d hope they’d step up, and they did, but when [Smith and Nugent] are on the bench, it kind of hurts them to see their team captains on the bench.”

In that second half, Dykstra was able to put another one home to give the Boilers a handful of goals Tuesday and a combined 11-1 margin over All-City foes Kankakee and McNamara this season.

“I’m so proud of Mady,” Powell said. “She’s working so hard, she’s working as a captain again, for the second year in the row. I’m so proud of her. She’s killing it.”

With an All-City title now under their belt early in the season, the Boilers have some tangible positives to build on, as well as a group of talented players that have seemingly started finding more solid footing after spending most of last season largely getting acclimated to one another on the varsity level.

But as encouraging as the trends seem to be for the Boilers, Powell and the team both know there are still more strides to be made over the course of the season.

“Every year has its own benefits and challenges, this year is no different,” Powell said. “Everyone has to have an open mind, including the coaches, on where we need to be, what positions are the best for what situations we have in front of us.

“Communicating together is a huge, important part of being successful.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Dykstra had a pair of goals, one in each half. Sherrod, Latham and Lawrence had a goal apiece.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers host Herscher Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. The Irish will have time to attempt and recover from their injuries, as they’re off until they host Wilmington at 4:30 p.m. April 8.