GIRLS SOCCER: Borschnack's five goals lead Herscher past Bishop McNamara

HERSCHER — After Katelyn Borschnack tallied home a pair of goals in the first half of Herscher’s home tilt with nonconference rival Bishop McNamara Monday, and added another with 11 minutes remaining, it seemed the Tigers were well on their way to coasting to victory.

The water got a bit murky when Lillee Nugent and Ellen Ehrman each tallied goals within minutes of one another in response, but Borschnack countered with two more of her own with four and five minutes remaining, tallying all five Herscher (5-1) goals in a 5-2 win against the Fightin’ Irish (1-2) that got a little tighter than the final score indicated down the stretch.

Although the gray sky and wet ground didn’t give the vibes that usually come along with it, Herscher High School is on spring break this week, and Borschnack gave the break a bit of credit for giving them a little juice out of the gate after not having a day of school. And after the water got a little murky, the Tigers were able to get crystal clear again shortly thereafter.

“We’re all on spring break, so it’s definitely a different feel,” Borschnack said. “We weren’t at school all day, we were just sitting at home, so we definitely wanted to start out strong, and we did that, getting up 2-0 in the [first] half.

“Then we had a little bit of a letdown, and it went to 3-2, and we needed something to pick us up,” she added. “Once we did, we were able to get a couple goals.”

While the senior striker stole the show with her handful of goals, a pair of promising freshmen certainly helped pave the path to victory Monday. Forward Gianna High assisted a pair of Borschnack’s goals before moving down to more of a defensive role, and freshman goalkeeper Addie Wilkins came in for two-year starting sophomore Danica Woods when Woods left in the first half with an injury.

“She’s a freshman, but she’s stepped in and done perfectly well,” Borschnack said of High. “I’ve known her since she was super little, but we haven’t played together a lot. She’s stepped in as a freshman and is doing great things.

“ ... [Woods] is our stud goalie, so seeing her go down was a scare for us,” Borschnack continued. “We got it together, moved some things around and moved Gia back there [to defensive midfield], and Addie stepped up huge and made a couple big saves.”

Much like Borschnack, who was the Daily Journal Player of the Year as a sophomore two years ago and has started since her freshman year, players like High and Wilkins have a chance to earn varsity stripes early in their careers, playing with experienced players who are on the other end of a similar cycle. That opportunity, including the chance for girls to split time between JV and varsity soccer, is something Tigers coach Chris Longtin thinks contributes to the bevy of strong small-school programs in the area.

“I look at a school like Homewood-Flossmoor, who we just played and has a million kids, and I don’t know if you get that at that level,” Longtin said. “The benefit that we have here, and in the area, because we have good soccer in this area, is the girls can play JV and a little varsity, or varsity and a little JV, so they’re all getting touches.”

The Irish boast plenty of youth as well, with nine underclassmen on the roster. First-year head coach Rose Aviles knew her youth would have quite the challenge in trying to contain Borschnack, who she called “one of, if not the best in the area” but applauded their effort and was glad to see them show a late-game fight that turned a 3-0 game to a 3-2 battle in the span of about two minutes, even if the Tigers were able to quickly get them back.

“Last week, we played Peotone down 3-0, and I told them at half we’ve been down worse, we can do it,” Aviles said. “We kind of took that at halftime and battled back.

“I always tell them it’s 0-0, and we’ve gotta battle back. We tried, and that’s all I can ask for.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Borschnack had all five Herscher goals. High and Gianni Jaime each had a pair of assists. Woods had seven saves before her injury. Wilkins had three saves in her stead.

Nugent and Ehrman each had a goal and an assist apiece. Savana Smith had nine saves in net.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish had a quick turnaround before visiting Bradley-Bourbonnais at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. A win would give them back-to-back All-City titles.

“We take every local match as a big match, especially against B-B,” Aviles said. “I think they’re ready.”

The Tigers are back in action at Streator-Woodland at 4 p.m. Thursday. After finishing up All-City, the Irish are off until they host Wilmington at 4:30 p.m. April 8.