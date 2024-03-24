ROUNDUP: Watseka softball tops Grace Christian; Grant Park topples Trinity

High school SOFTBALL

Watseka 11, Grace Christian 1 (6 innings)

Taylor Chattic went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored to lead the Warriors at the plate. Christa Holohan added two hits, four RBIs and one run scored. Abigail Neukomm went 1-for-2 with a solo homerun. Sarah Parsons improved to 5-1 on the mound, giving up one run on one hit and four walks with four strikeouts in six innings of work.

Neely Scott went 1-for 2 with an RBI to pace the Crusaders.

Grant Park 13, Trinity 4 (5 Innings)

Abigail Roberts smacked a solo homerun to help lead the Dragons’ offense. Cheyenne Hayes went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Reegan Thompson had a double, three drawn walks and three runs scored. Claire Sluis picked up the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits with nine strikeouts in five innings of work.

Allison Savoie went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored. Macey Monacelli added one double, three drawn walks and two runs scored. Calleigh Moody chipped in a single and a run scored.

Iroquois West 25, Central 11

Leah Honeycutt went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and five runs scored to help lead the Raiders with the sticks. Jessye Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Abby Kraft totaled three hits, including two doubles to help tally two RBIs. Cam Bork collected two hits and two RBIs. Aubrey Wagner earned the win in a complete-game effort, allowing 11 runs (nine earned) with six strikeouts.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

High school BASEBALL

Central 4, Iroquois West 2

Gavin McKee and Brayden Meents each had a single and an RBI to collectively pace the Comets at the plate. Mayson Mitchell chipped in a single and an RBI. Blake Chandler tossed 2 and 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit with four strikeouts.

Collin Tilstra totaled two singles to pace the Raiders. Boede Gregory had an RBI double.