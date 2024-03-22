GIRLS SOCCER: Sherrod's hat trick lead Bradley-Bourbonnais past Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Senior striker Messiya Sherrod found the back of the net three times Thursday to help push Bradley-Bourbonnais past Kankakee 6-1 in All-City action.

Coming off a 6-0 shutout loss to Plainfield Central on Monday, the Boilermakers erupted for three goals in the first 20 minutes of action before adding three more goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation to run away with the All-City win.

It only took seven minutes to break the 0-0 tie, as Sherrod scored off an assist by Sophia DeCarlo that quickly put Bradley-Bourbonnais in control of the cross-town classic. Not too long after her first goal, Sherrod buried her second goal off a strike that went straight through Kays’ goalkeeper Ana Lopez’s hands at the 26-minute mark in the first half before adding her final goal in the waning minutes of the second half.

“I’m really glad to have gotten the opportunity to get this hat trick and play with my team, who gave me opportunities to make plays,” Sherrod said of her performance. “It was really nice playing with them, and I’m excited to get this victory against Kankakee for my last year of high school.”

After quickly finding themselves in a 3-0 deficit midway through the first half after a goal by Boilermakers midfielder Nia Lawrence, Kankakee managed to take some much-needed momentum into the break after Regina Vazquez connected into the back of the net with 53 seconds remaining before halftime to help limit the damage.

“Vazquez’s goal right before halftime helped a lot with the momentum,” Kays head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. “It helped a lot with the morale of the players, and so it gave our players a belief that, yes, we can do it.”

To begin the second half, Kankakee found itself playing much more competitively before a flurry of goals in the final 10 minutes by Bradley-Bourbonnais put things out of reach.

With nine minutes remaining, Lawrence scored her second goal off a rebound shot from Sherrod that was quickly followed up four minutes later thanks to Sherrod’s third goal of the game. Not even a full two minutes later, Reagan Jones put the finishing touches on the match with a goal off another assist by DeCarlo to help seal the five-goal victory.

“That final 10 minutes of regulation is what we are looking for — finding feet, moving forward and looking to find the back of the net,” BBCHS head coach Kristen Powell said. “That’s what they did and so I’m just proud of them.”

With the victory against the Kays, the Boilermakers positioned themselves to earn the All-City crown Tuesday with a win against Bishop McNamara, which defeated the Kays 6-0 on Monday.

“We have to approach Bishop McNamara the same as we did today,” Powell said. “We have to come prepared and come ready because it’s always intense playing against our neighboring schools.”

As for the youthful Kankakee squad, who dropped to 2-2 on the season, Mkhwanazi knows there will be plenty of ups and downs at the beginning of the season coaching a group that includes 12 underclassmen with limited varsity experience.

“There’s a lot of growing that we still need to do,” Mkhwanazi said. “They played well, and Bradley-Bourbonnais did a good job putting away their opportunities.

“On our end, we just need to keep developing.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Sherrod recorded a hat trick to help lead the Boilermakers. DeCarlo finished with three assists, and Lawrence contributed two goals, which was one more than teammate Jones. Jocelyn Zettergren hauled in eight saves.

Vazquez paced the Kays with their lone goal at the end of the first half. Lopez grabbed 14 saves in net.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After a road game against East Moline United on Friday, Bradley-Bourbonnais will travel to Bishop McNamara at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to compete for the All-City crown. Kankakee will travel to Marian Catholic at 10 a.m. Saturday.