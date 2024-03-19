SOFTBALL: Coalers hold off Boilers in premier early-season matchup

COAL CITY — As Coal City enters the 2024 softball season with almost every single player back from last year’s team that went undefeated in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a second straight IHSA Class 2A Regional title, hopes are high for the Coalers this season.

And the Coalers (3-0) showed why by fending off one of the most feared teams in Class 4A, Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-1), 6-4 in Tuesday’s nonconference tilt in Coal City.

Coalers head coach Rodney Monbrum didn’t expect his team to see such a stiff test so early in the season, but after the teams decided to take advantage of the positive weather forecast for Tuesday and moved the game originally scheduled up from May, he saw his team respond in a major way.

“I wasn’t planning on a 4A competitive team out of the gate like that, but the girls responded well,” Monbrum said. “We had a really good practice yesterday, and I was happy with everybody. We got 15 girls in, and whether it was a sacrifice bunt by Bri Combes or Masyn [Kuder] pitching and keeping us in the game or [Addison] Harvey coming up with a big homerun, we don’t give out game balls, but we had nine to 10 girls [who] could have gotten one.”

Kuder quickly locked in after Suttyn Hop’s two-run, two-out double gave the Boilermakers a 2-0 lead after the top of the first. By the time she trotted back out for the second, she had a 3-2 lead after Khloe Picard’s three-run double in the bottom of the first.

“We always talk about winning the first inning and setting the tone for the game,” Monbrum said. “It doesn’t mean you’re gonna win the game, but just come out with confidence, especially in softball.

“They got two on one hit, and we went down 2-0, and to respond I think it just shows the kind of team we have,” he continued. “We’re senior-led with some second-year sophomores. Everyone’s competitive, and we’re in a good spot.”

Boilers pitcher Libby Spaulding opened the fourth inning with an opposite-field solo shot to left-center field to tie the game at 3, but the Coalers responded when the senior twin duo of Makayla and Makenzie Henline stepped up.

Makayla drew a two-out walk and then stole second on the first pitch of Makenzie’s at-bat. With a 1-1 count, Makenzie sent a single back up the middle to put the Coalers ahead 4-3.

After this same lineup displayed a knack for mashing big hits last season, Monbrum is challenging them to excel in the small-ball side of things as they open this season.

“We’re preaching small ball, especially against good pitching,” Monbrum said. “We’re gonna bunt and steal bases, two things we didn’t do a lot of last year; we just relied on hitting, hitting and hitting.

“We’re gonna try to move runners over, put the bat in our confident girls’ hands and see what we can do.”

An inning later, Harvey provided some insurance that would prove to be much needed, taking a 1-2 offering over the fence to cushion the Coaler lead at 6-3.

After taking a ball on the first pitch of the at-bat, Harvey said her first-pitch approach turned into a patient one in her clutch moment.

“Usually, I’m just thinking [look for the] first pitch or looking for my pitch,” Harvey said. “Just swing hard.”

Kuder, who felt her screwball and curveball worked well together to keep the Boilers guessing, said that late lift from Harvey gave her more confidence to finish out the seventh.

“I feel a lot better,” Kuder said. “There’s a lot more room for error than if we’re tied or just [ahead by] one run.”

And Harvey’s homer proved pivotal. Lydia Hammond opened the seventh with a single, followed by an infield single off the bat of Tristin Woods. After Kuder fanned Evelyn McIntyre and an Ella Perkins fielder’s choice to retire Woods at second, Bella Pusateri’s third hit of the day, an RBI infield single, kept the Boilers alive by trimming the deficit to 6-4 and bringing up the potential go-ahead run, Briston Schriefer.

But Kuder induced a pop-out to shortstop Makayla Henline to seal the deal for the Coalers. After being tested in last year’s 4-2 win when they met at Bradley-Bourbonnais, head coach Haylee Beck knew that just because the Class 4A Boilers were playing a smaller team in the 2A Coalers, they’d have to be ready to bring it Tuesday.

“I think it’s something we talked about as soon as we knew we were gonna play them,” Beck said. “We weren’t happy with how we played them last year 1-0 going to the sixth.

“We knew we definitely had to bring our A-game today, and unfortunately, we didn’t do that and didn’t get the job done.”

<strong>Ferrias sisters in opposite dugouts</strong>

For almost every game of the Coalers’ softball season, Bri Sperry is one of the team’s biggest fans. But when Sperry watched her half-sister, Coalers senior center fielder Mia Ferrias, play on Tuesday, she was doing so from the opposing dugout as an assistant coach for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

The two embraced on the field pregame before squaring off against one another in the Coalers’ 6-4 win. And when Ferrias took to the plate in the bottom of the second, Sperry had a bit of an emotional whirlwind watching her favorite player face her favorite team, an at-bat that ultimately ended in Spaulding catching Ferrias looking.

“It’s so hard because I feel like I’m sitting there not knowing what to say; I want her to succeed and do well, but I want Libby and our D to do well,” Sperry said. “A lot of me gravitates to B-B because I spend every day with them, but I have a soft spot when I watch her play.”

Sperry, a 2012 Herscher graduate, was a soccer star during her prep years. And while the schools and sports might be different, Bri said she’s loved watching their dad, Mitch, follow Mia’s basketball and softball careers just like he did for her, and getting to watch Mia herself has been a big plus in remaining close to town after her own graduation.

“I think he’s gonna lose his mind when the end of the road gets there, with Mia being a senior,” Sperry said. “It’s super cool and I’ve always enjoyed watching her play.”

For Ferrias, seeing both Sperry and their other sister, Brooke, continue to support her as they’ve become parents themselves is something she’s greatly appreciated as she’s grown up.

“They’ve always been big supporters; even after they had their own families, they’re both moms now and still come to my stuff as much as they can,” Ferrias said. “It’s nice I can talk sports with them, and they’ll be there.”

Sperry and the Boilers may have been the winning team during Ferrias’ sophomore and junior seasons, but with the Coalers emerging 6-4 Tuesday, Ferrias got the last laugh in her senior year.

“I’m gone last year and am never gonna play her again,” Ferrias said. “Technically, I get the bragging rights for as long as I want.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Picard was 3-for-3 with her three-run double to lead the Coal City bats. Makenzie Henline singled twice, compiling a run and RBI apiece. Makayla Henline walked twice and scored twice. Jadyn Shaw singled and scored and Harvey added her late two-run blast. Kuder allowed four earned runs on six strikeouts, eight hits and a walk in a complete game.

Spaulding also went the distance and allowed six earned runs over nine strikeouts, seven hits and two walks, and she added her solo homer at the plate. Pusateri went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Hammond singled and scored and Ellie Haggard walked and scored. Hop drove in two with her double.

After they visit Kankakee on Wednesday, the Coalers will go on the road again Thursday, taking on Plainfield North at 4:30 p.m. The Boilers visit Minooka at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.