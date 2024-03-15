ROUNDUP: Herscher baseball walks off Dwight in first game on new turf

(Thursday)

High school baseball

Herscher 8, Dwight 7

Paul Azzarelli walked it off for the Tigers with a double that scored Logan Egerton to give Herscher a thrilling win in its first game on the new turf playing surface. Egerton and Tanner Jones each had a pair of singles and runs apiece and both drove in a run. Nash Brubaker doubled and drove in a pair. Alec Nicholos also laced a pair of hits, driving in a pair and scoring a run. Payten Young earned a relief win, allowing two hits and fanning five in two scoreless innings.

Luke Gallet and Terry Wilkey each had a single, double and RBI for the Trojans. Owen Dunlap came around for a pair of runs.

Morris 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2

The Boilermakers stumbled in their first game of the year Thursday, falling behind 2-0 in the third on an error and wild pitch. Spencer Boudreau doubled. Cal Darling singled and scored and Kason Bynum had an RBI single. Thomas Offill had a hit and Andrew Schweigert drew a walk and scored.

Toby Schriefer allowed three runs (one earned) on a hit, a walk and a strikeout in 3 2/3 innings.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Central 3

The Comets pieced together a three-run seventh, but it was too little, too late in Thursday’s matchup. Owen Palmateer doubled, scored and drove in a run. Brayden Meents and Gavin McKee each singled and scoed, and Derek Meier had an RBI single.

Bismarck-Henning 12, Iroquois West 1 (5 innings)

The Raiders saw the Blue Devils put an eight-spot up in the first to take early control and hold on. Owen Hartke had an RBI single that drove in Collin Tilstra. Mario Andrade also singled.

High school SOFTBALL

Watseka 13, Grant Park 5

The Warriors won three of their first four games on the season with a strong showing on the road. Abigail Neukomm went 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs. Brianna Denault also homered, going 2-for-3 with two runs and RBIs apiece. Sarah Parsons tossed a complete game, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits, two walks and four strikeouts. She also had three hits herself. Kaylie Lange singled, doubled and drove in a pair.

Claire Sluis and Cheyenne Hayes each homered for the Dragons, with Hayes adding a single as well. Lola Malkowski had two hits and an RBI, Kaylie Meherg had a hit and two RBIs and Reegan Thompson had a hit and a run.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13, Central 7

The Comets made a push with a five-run sixth, but allowed at least one run in six different innings Thursday. Addison Faulkner went 4-for-4 with an RBI. Mia Archer had an RBI double and scored. Blair Bottorff singled twice and scored twice. Rayven Perkins had two hits, two RBIs and a run.

(Wednesday)

High school BASEBALL

Manteno 6, Kankakee 4

The Panthers scored twice in the first and another in the second, ultimately taking a 4-0 lead through four innings for enough juice to hold off a late Kays push. Quinn Borden had a pair of hits and scored a run. Gannon Adamson went hitless, yet still stole two bases, scored twice and drove in a run. Ryan Young had an RBI double and scored. Connor Harros earned the win after tossing three scoreless innings, allowing a hit, a walk and notching three strikeouts.

Trey Blanchette had a pair of hits and an RBI for Kankakee. Nate Webber also reached base twice, once on a hit and once an a hit by pitch, and scored twice. TJ Prude had an RBI triple and scored. Clay Gadbois allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and nine strikeouts in four innings.

Reed-Custer 12, Grant Park 2 (5 innings)

The Comets plated five runs in the top of the first and four more in the second to start their 2024 season in style. Joe Stellano hit a three-run homer and scored three times at the plate. On the mound, he allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and seven strikeouts in three innings. Cameron Smith doubled twice and drove in a pair, and Collin Monroe also had two hits and two RBIs.

Evan Suprenant led Grant Park at the dish with a 2-for-3 day with an RBI. Cole Overbeek had a hit and an RBI. Brayden Heldt, Aiden Overbeek and Noah Sluis each had a hit.

Wilmington 15, Pontiac 0 (4 innings)

The Wildcats scored at least two runs in every inning, highlighted by a six-run first. Zach Ohlund went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, seven RBIs and two runs. Ryan Kettman singled, doubled and scored twice. Lucas Rink had three hits and three runs at the plate, and at the mound he allowed just one hit and fanned eight in a shutout effort.

Seneca 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 innings)

The Panthers were no-hit in Wednesday’s tilt. Cale Halpin and Reed Millette each walked. Cole Hampson allowed nine runs (five earned) on eight hits and four strikeouts in three innings.

High school SOFTBALL

Reed-Custer 11, Grant Park 0 (5 Innings)

Reed-Custer improved to 2-0 on the season with a shutout win over Grant Park. Addison Hartman went 2-for-4 with a homerun, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Comets’ offense. Reese Brown had a three-RBI triple. Grace Cavanaugh, Madison Keenan and Addison Brown contributed one double apiece. Reese Brown also claimed the win, giving up three hits and zero runs with six strikeouts over five innings of work.

Lola Malkowski and Cheyenne Hayes and Abigail Watson each collected one single to pace the Dragons at the plate.

Coal City 7, Plainfield South 3

Makayla Henline went 3-for-3 with a solo homerun to help lead the Coalers at the plate. Kaycee Graf smacked a two-RBI double. Masyn Kuder earned the win on the rubber, allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks over five innings.

Watseka 10, Fisher 8

Christa Holohan collected four hits, two stolen bases and one run scored to lead the Warriors. Brianna Denault went 3-for-4 with three doubles and a team-high five RBIs. Noelle Schroeder chipped in three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sarah Parsons improved to 1-1 on the mound, giving up eight runs (two earned) and four walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

GIRLS SOCCER

Beecher 7, Chicago Christian 0

Beecher opened its season with a shutout win over Chicago Christian. Grace Durante recorded four goals to help lead the Bobcats. Brooklyn Burdick added two goals, which was one more goal than teammate Teagan Claus. Fabi Barraza and Zamara Killis had two assists apiece. Jade Howell grabbed one save in net.

Herscher 3, Morris 2

Katelyn Borschnack led the Tigers (1-0) with two goals. Gianni Jaime contributed one goal and one assist. Brooke King chipped in one assist and Danica Woods hauled in seven saves.

Peotone 9, Rich Township 0

Emma Iozzo recorded a hat trick to lead the Blue Devils to a season opening victory over Rich Township. Peyton Bisping, Addie Graffeo and Nayeli Horta each scored a goal. Allie Werner had one goal and two assists. Auroara Toepper grabbed one save in net.