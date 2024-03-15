BASEBALL: Kankakee tops Herscher in meeting of local rivals

HERSCHER — Nothing feels better than being able to avenge a defeat from a team that got the best of you in the last meeting, and that certainly was the case for Kankakee’s starting pitcher Brayden Sykes against Herscher on Friday.

Having suffered a tough loss in extra innings at home in 2023, Sykes and the rest of the Kays were able to return the favor on the road when they walked away with a 7-5 win over the Tigers that gave the home team their first loss on their new state of the art turf field.

“It feels really good to get the first win of the season, especially since Herscher got the best of us last year,” Brayden Sykes said. “This was really important and we are looking to carry it over into our next couple of games.”

Despite having walked five batters, while also hitting another three, in his first appearance on the rubber this season, Sykes was able to mostly limit Herscher’s ability to capitalize on his mistakes. In five innings of work the senior right-hander picked up the win after only surrendering four runs (three earned) on two hits with a strikeout to boot.

The key difference throughout the nonconference battle was the Kays’ aggressiveness on the basepaths. In totality, Kankakee recorded nine stolen bases, including three from Clay Gadbois, that helped set up six of its sevens runs.

“That’s something that I’m learning to deal with, because I’m not a very aggressive coach in that manner,” Kays head coach Tony Sykes said of his team’s aggressiveness on the bases. “However, one of the guys I played in college with, who’s a big-time [NCAA] Division I coach, and I just remember what he said, and it’s really starting to stick with me, is that you never play for a big inning.

“So the idea is to just score a run to start, and so if that means having one guy take second base then we need to do that to get them in scoring position,” he continued. “That’s a new approach that I’m taking because its not me, but I’m learning because our team has some speed.”

The Kays recorded two steals in the opening frame, which helped them jump out to a 4-0 lead after a RBI groundout by Trey Blanchette, an RBI single by Byron Wills and two wild pitches from Tigers’ starter Cam Baker that led to an additional two runs.

Immediately trailing 4-0 after the first inning Herscher managed to plate three runs of their own in the bottom of the second to cut their deficit to 4-3.

However, the Kays managed to respond quickly in the ensuing half inning after an RBI single by Devin Arbour and another passed ball that allowed Xander McPhail to score from third, leaving the Kays to regain control up 6-3.

Both teams went on to trade one more run apiece, but it was the Kays’ pitching staff, comprised of Sykes and relief pitcher Blanchette, that shut the door on the Tigers’ comeback bid.

Between the final four innings, Sykes and Blanchette forced Herscher’s hitters to go a combined 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

“We did have some guys on base and timely hitting is one of the important parts of playing quality baseball,” Tigers head coach Eric Regez said. “We weren’t able to get those quality hits when we needed them.”

As a result of the two-run victory for Kankakee, the Kays improved to 1-1 on the season, meanwhile the Tigers fell to 1-1.

“It’s always great to get the first win out of the way,” coach Sykes said. “As far as how we played, we came out great.

“The first inning of pitching is what we need and I call that a bulldog inning and we overcame some adversity with some errors later on. However, we failed to really step on Herscher’s neck and we left way too many guys on base, but we figured out how to get it done.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Gadbois totaled two singles, two walks and two runs scored to lead the Kays’ offense. Arbour, Wills and Blanchette each had a single and an RBI. Brayden Sykes picked up the win, allowing four runs on two hits and five walks over five innings. Blanchette also claimed the save in relief action, giving up zero runs on two hits with three strikeouts over two innings of work.

Nash Brubaker paced the Tigers with a double and a drawn walk. Logan Egerton added a single and run scored. Paul Azzarelli went 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored. Austin Powell chipped in a single and an RBI.