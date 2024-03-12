ROUNDUP: Spring sports begin

High school BASEBALL

Manteno 10, Grant Park 5

Manteno outscored Grant Park 5-0 between the final two innings to help earn the win. Josh Crane drove in four runs on two singles to help lead the Panthers past the Dragons. Tyler Buehler added a single and a double to help tally an RBI and two runs scored. Ryan Young went 2-for-5 with two singles and a run scored. Nolan Canfield claimed the win on the bump, giving up two unearned runs on two hits with six strikeouts.

Evan Suprenant went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to pace the Dragons at the plate. Noah Sluis had two hits and two RBIs.

Milford 14, Watseka 6

Milford jumped out to a 7-2 lead after three innings before claiming the win. Caleb Clutteur tossed three innings, surrendering two earned runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts to earn the win on the rubber. Clutteur also added two singles and a drawn walk to help total three runs scored and an RBI. Coy Lucht contributed a double and a drawn walk. Gavin Schunke chipped in four drawn walks and four runs scored.

Austin Marcier went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to pace the Warriors’ offense. Brayden Ketchum had a double, a drawn walk and two RBIs. Aidan Morris went 2-for-3 with two drawn walks, one RBI and a run scored.

Bloom 11, Beecher 1

Beecher (0-1) suffered a tough defeat to open its season. Trevor Stout went 2-for-2 with two singles and an RBI to pace the Bobcats’ offense. AJ Snell and Quinton Allen each had one double. Nolen Lane had a single and a run scored.

Hoopeston 2, St. Anne-Donovan 0

Hoopeston broke the 0-0 tie with a two-run fifth inning. Andrew Willis paced the Cardinals with a double and a drawn walk in two plate appearances. Griffen Walters went 1-for-2 with a single.

High school SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Plainfield South 2

BBCHS (1-0) opened its season with a six-run victory against Plainfield South. Eva McIntyre smacked a two-run homer in her first varsity at bat to lead the Boilermakers. Bristol Schrifer and Suttyn Hop each went 2-for-4 at the plate. Libby Spaulding tossed a complete game, giving up two unearned runs on five hits with 18 strikeouts to help claim the win.

Wilmington 15, Grant Park 0 (4 innings)

Wilmington earned a dominant win against the Dragons to start the season 1-0. Molly Southhall went 4-for-4 with a two-run homerun and team-high six RBIs. Keeley Walsh went 1-for-1 with a single and two RBIs. Alyssa Johnson had three RBIs off a single and a drawn walk. Ally Allgood picked up the win on the mound, giving up zero runs and zero hits with three strikeouts in two innings of work.

Cheyenne Hayes recorded a single to pace the Dragons. Addyson Cansler and Allison Roberts each had a drawn walk.

Milford 10, Watseka 9

Milford (1-0) opened its season with a win over the Warriors. Lillie Harris went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Bearcats. Addison Lucht added three hits and two RBIs. Abby Storm went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Hunter Mowrey chipped in two hits and two RBIs. Kami Muehling picked up the win on the mound, giving up nine runs (six earned) on 11 hits with three walks and two strikeouts in seven innings.

Thayren Rigsby went 3-for-4 to help pace the Warriors at the plate. Brianna Denault added a double and a homerun to total three RBIs. Noelle Schroeder had a two-run homer. Abigail Neukomm smacked a solo homerun. Christa Holohan barreled a homerun to help totaled two RBIs and two runs scored.

Reed-Custer 12, Central 0 (5 innings)

Grace Cavanaugh went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Comets (1-0) at the plate. Mackenzie Foote added a two-RBI single. Addison Hartman went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Addison Brown picked up the win, giving up one hit and one walk with 10 strikeouts in five innings of work.

Blair Bottorff paced the Comets with a single in two plate appearances.

Blue Ridge 4, Donovan 3

Blue Ridge walked off Donovan to put the Wildcats at 0-1 on the season. Lily Anderson totaled two singles in three plate appearances to pace Donovan at the plate. Dayla Castillo had an RBI triple. Laylah Lou Walters went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a run scored.

GIRLS SOCCER

Morris 4, Manteno 1

Manteno (0-1) trailed 2-1 at halftime before taking the loss to Morris. Alicia Cage scored on an unassisted goal to pace the Panthers. Ava Derrico hauled in 18 saves.