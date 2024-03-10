BBCHS takes third at Unified Basketball State; third straight finish of third or better

CHAMPAIGN — Facing a 29-20 third-quarter deficit in Saturday’s IHSA Unified Basketball Class 2A State Finals third-place game against East St. Louis, Bradley-Bourbonnais never lost its composure.

And it paid off.

The Boilers scored the game’s last 15 points and held the Flyers scoreless in the fourth quarter to earn a 35-29 win in Saturday’s bronze medal game. After taking second in 2022 and winning the state title last year in Class 1A, the Boilers kept their state streak alive after being bumped up a class this year, giving the program three straight top-three finishes at state.

“It was tough,” Boilers senior Special Olympian Joe Menard said. “We just had to keep going and going and tie it up. … We had total confidence.”

Unified basketball is a Special Olympics sport that takes Special Olympics student-athletes and pairs them with Unified partners at their high school. The Boilers are comprised of members of the school’s Best Buddies program, and it’s all of the bonding they do as both basketball players and Best Buddies that senior Special Olympian Brandon Campbell thought was most responsible for the team’s continuous on-court success.

“Everything altogether is just a bunch of fun,” Campbell said. “Spending time with — I call them family, other people call them teammates, but they’re like our family — as a team, it just creates a whole bond, and we all have fun together.”

The Boilers faced a 29-24 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter, but their disciplined 2-3 zone defense caused a Flyers offensive cold stretch. And by the time Markeese Jeffrey rebounded a Boiler miss for a quick offensive putback with 3:22 left, they took a 30-29 lead they built on with a Tyler Wilson and-one and free-throws down the stretch.

“That was awesome,” senior Unified teammate Jack Prairie said of Jeffrey’s eventual game-winner. “Everyone was cheering him on, and seeing everyone cheer for him was such a cool moment.”

Cal Darling, who was joined by players such as Jeffrey, Menard and Campbell on last year’s title-winning team, found parallels with this year’s team and the state championship team a year ago. Neither team started the season as the best but continued pushing themselves and one another to send the program to what’s becoming a usual home for the team in the second weekend of March, the State Finals.

“It’s a pretty special thing. I remember joining the team last year and we weren’t that good, but we got better and better and made it to state, and we did that again this year.,” Darling said. “We all individually got better as players and people and got really close as one group.”

It was a similar development Prairie saw as a Daily Journal All-Area offensive lineman on the school’s football team that won the program’s first playoff game in seven years over the fall. And while the aspect of bonding as a team is similar in the two sports, nothing compares to Unified hoops for Prairie.

“I feel like they’re pretty similar in a way you create really good friendships in all sports,” Prairie said. “But this is something bigger than football, I believe.

“It’s awesome to help these athletes become the people that they are.”

As the Boilers have continued their state streak, they’ve seen growth come during it. The school has expanded to having three Unified teams due to such large participation, and this year’s state run came at a higher level. The Boilers were moved up to Class 2A after making silver and gold medal runs in Class 1A each of the past two seasons. And for head coach Sam Soosh, that challenge that came from the largest division of IHSA Unified Basketball was surely a net positive.

“It was definitely an eye-opener for us,” Soosh said. “In our division, we’re kind of used to being the top dog, so coming into a place where we’re not, it was a good challenge for us.

“That’s how you learn, from being challenged, so it was good for us.”

And it was perhaps a moment in the team’s semifinal loss, a 40-29 final to eventual state champion Southside Prep-De La Salle, that embodied what the weekend was about more than any win could have. Boilers Special Olympian Nathan Corder buried a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the game, a game that ended with Corder being hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates, and eventually even some members of Southside-De La Salle as well to create a weekend-defining moment.

“It just shows how much our kids understand the meaning of Unified,” Soosh said. “We’re champions, even if we lose by 11.

“It’s about being good people, being good humans.”