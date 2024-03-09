Manteno boys and girls basketball celebrate coinciding historic seasons

To put it lightly, Manteno basketball had an unforgettable 2023-24 hoops season.

Between its boys and girls varsity basketball seasons each making their own bits of history, as well as its eighth-grade boys basketball team earning a bid to the IESA Class 3A State Tournament, the Panthers’ winter basketball seasons proved to be unforgettable.

“The winter is usually one of those down times because it’s so cold and everything, but we definitely brought the heat this year for our winter sports season,” Panthers head girls coach Bethany Stritar said of the red-hot winter Manteno basketball had.

“... Sometimes, people may say Manteno isn’t a basketball school, but we are showing that we can be that, along with all the other sports that we were successful in as well,” a nod to Panthers wrestler Carter Watkins earning the IHSA Class 1A 175-pound state championship as well.

Both varsity hoops programs undoubtedly had seasons that will go down in the school’s history books, leaving this season to be a potential turning point for Manteno basketball going forward in the years to come.

<strong>Manteno boys piece it all together</strong>

With talents such as four-year varsity players Nicky Johnson, Kyle McCullough and Porter Chandler finally all healthy together alongside talents such as junior Ray Lee, who transferred from Joliet Central to Manteno during the middle of his sophomore campaign, Panthers head coach Zack Myers was more than confident he had all the ingredients needed to cook up a special season in 2023.

In Myers’ eyes, the only hindrance during the past few seasons had been the inconsistent lineups, largely because of various nagging injuries, most notably a season-ending ACL injury to Johnson last year that left Manteno to finish 2022 with an underwhelming 12-18 overall record.

Being that the Panthers finally had come into this year at full strength, they managed to demonstrate their full potential. And they lived up to it, compiling a historic season that resulted in setting a single-season school record in wins (27-5) that helped lead to earning their first regional championship since 2006-07. In addition to those monumental achievements, Manteno also won its first-ever Kankakee Holiday Tournament and first Illinois Central Eight Conference title since the conference’s inception five years ago.

“We hadn’t had this group together yet,” Myers said. “ ... So, at the start of this year, we finally got to see what this group was capable of when we put them all on the floor together.”

Setting out lofty goals of hitting the 20-plus win mark and winning the KHT, ICE and regional titles in the preseason, the Panthers relied heavily on their defense to help turn those goals into a reality.

Out of its 32 games played between the regular and postseasons, Manteno managed to hold 12 of its opponents to 39 points or less, which helped it limit its opponents to 41.9 points per game. The 41.9 points per game given up ranked second in the entire area, only trailing to Wilmington’s 41.4 points per game.

“We knew this was a group that could score,” Myers said. “They were an offensive-minded group, but we really prided ourselves on our defense. We held teams in the 30s all season, and so we really prided ourselves on our defense and making opposing teams work for their shots.”

While winning the ICE title and KHT Blue Division championship each for the first time were surely some memorable moments in their own right, nothing was as sweet for its senior class helping bring home the school’s second-ever regional championship.

“I’ll definitely say the biggest thing I’ll remember from this season was winning the regional championship,” Johnson said. “That was one of our goals this year, and I’m so glad we were able to achieve that.”

And with the success the Panthers saw from their younger levels, the future looks to be just as bright. Before the varsity team’s postseason run, Manteno’s eighth-grade boys team had just wrapped up a memorable season in their own right.

This IESA season, the Panthers’ eighth-grade team went on to cruise to regional and sectional titles, which earned the team a spot in this year’s IESA Class 8-3A State Tournament.

Manteno ended up losing to the eventual state champion, Metamora Grade School, in the opening round, but the Panthers showed they are ready to make their mark at the high school level next season after finishing this season eighth in the state with a 21-6 overall record.

Mix those incoming freshmen with returning pieces such as Lee, Cooper Monk, Andrew Norred and others next season, and Coach Myers is hopeful they can continue to build off this historic season despite losing a memorable senior class — Chandler, Johnson, McCullough, Jason Brown, Aidan Dotson and Cam Rewerts — that solidified itself as one of the best teams in school history.

“Our eighth-grade group went to the state tournament this year, which was huge for us, but this senior group really laid the groundwork for the success that we want to see year-in and year-out,” Myers said. “We have a great weightlifting program started here now that our younger kids are very active in, and so it just shows you what hard work and dedication of basketball can do for you.

“We look forward to the next couple of years.”

<strong>Manteno girls end 33-year regional title drought</strong>

Seventh-year head girls coach Bethany Stritar knew taking over a program that went 27-76 between 2013-16 would take some time, but she didn’t think she would see the team already start to bring home hardware by the time this season came around.

After opening her first four seasons at the helm with a losing record that saw none of her teams reach the 10-win mark, Stritar finally started to see her vision come to life beginning in 2021, when the Panthers finished 11-14.

Building off its first 10-win season in the program since 2012, Stritar notched her first winning season last year — 15-13 overall — before going on to lead this year’s team to an 18-13 record. The 18 wins set a new program record and included a 30-27 regional championship win against a Coal City team that beat them three times in the regular season to give the Panthers girls their first regional plaque in 33 years.

“From the time when I got hired, we always had a goal in place every year to do something a little bit better,” Stritar said. “ ... Increasing the interest in girls basketball was the biggest thing to start the program turnaround, and to now see the growth and the success behind all of that has been so rewarding. ... To now [get] to see some fruits from that labor, I don’t even know how to describe it because it’s been so rewarding to me.”

The 18-13 finish en route to the school’s third-ever regional crown marked the second-most wins in program history, only falling short to the 1989-90 team that went 19-9 and won the program’s first-ever regional championship before going on to earn a second regional the next year in 1990-91.

“It means a lot of me to have the season we had because I really do care about basketball,” senior small forward Sara Schmidt said. “Being able to actually do [well] not only as an individual, but as a team felt really great.”

Being a team comprised of seven underclassmen and seven upperclassmen that included only a few seniors — Sydney Sosnowski, Adeylnn Lubben and Schmidt — this season, the Panthers had to rely on the “we, not me” culture they have been building during the past few seasons in order to continue their recent upward trend in wins.

“This group of girls was the right group to do that because they had a great mindset the whole time,” Stritar said. “They all are competitors who want to win and win for each other.

“They aren’t out there for themselves, and so it was really fun to be a part of this group this season.”

A key component in playing for each other came from its main contributing underclassmen varsity players — sophomores Alyssa Singleton, Lila Prindeville and Emily Horath and freshman Maddie Gesky — who all saw success during the IESA Class 8-3A State Finals in 2022 and 2021, when both of eighth-grade teams went on to place fourth in state.

While all the underclassmen were needed to help reach the pinnacle of success in recent memory this year, none was more important than the play of freshman standout Gesky.

This year, having been thrown right into varsity action, Gesky tied Jodi Miller’s 1989-90 single-season school record for the most points in a single season (389) after having finished the season with a team-best 12.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, helping her earn a spot on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team as a special mention.

Based on Gesky’s freshman campaign, it is very likely by the time her Panthers career is up she will join Miller in becoming only the second girls player to reach the 1,000-career point mark. And Stritar hopes that individually historic path Gesky is on can go hand-in-hand with the team surge they’ve started as well.

“Gesky made a big impact on our team this year as a freshman both offensively and defensively,” Stritar said of her freshman standout. “... We saw a ton of growth in Maddie’s first year and are excited to see her potential unfold over the next three years and break even more records.”