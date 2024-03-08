McGinley sweeps IBCA, Illinois Media first-team all-state; Allen, Walters first-team by IBCA

Beecher’s Adyn McGinley was rewarded for his efforts in leading the Bobcats to the only undefeated boys basketball regular season in the state, as the four-year starting Bobcats guard was named to the Illinois Media Class 2A All-State first team Wednesday night and matched it with an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first-team nod in Class 2A.

McGinley, who averaged a team-high 15.8 points per game on 59.5% shooting, as well as 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game, earned the fourth-most voting points in Class 2A’s media team (86). He helped lead Beecher to a 34-1 record that included the school’s first-ever sectional championship and the distinction of the only boys basketball team in the IHSA to have an undefeated regular season. The repeat River Valley Conference Player of the Year also helped Beecher to back-to-back undefeated RVC runs and three straight conference titles.

The area’s two largest schools, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee, each saw a program pillar earn first-team IBCA honors and second-team media honors in the state’s two largest classes. Bradley-Bourbonnais junior center Nick Allen was earned a first-team spot on the Class 4A IBCA team and second-team spot on the Illinois Media team. Similarly, Kankakee senior guard Larenz Walters got a first-team IBCA spot and second-team Illinois Media spot in Class 3A.

Allen was literally one of the biggest talents in the state, as the 6-foot-10 junior paced the Boilermakers to a 19-9 record after averaging 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game. He made his second straight All-Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division team as well.

Walters wrapped up one of the most prolific scoring careers in Kankakee history this year, finishing in the top three in the career scoring record book with 1,262 career points, including averaging 18 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds per game for a Kays team that won a school-record 27 games and a regional title. The reigning Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year made it back-to-back All-Southland Conference appearances as well.

Walters’ Kankakee teammate, rising sophomore phenom Lincoln Williams, was named an honorable mention selection in Class 3A. Williams averaged 17.7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks per game for the Kays as he’s seen his recruiting blow up along the way, most recently receiving scholarship offers from the University of Illinois and Purdue University.

Joining McGinley with Class 2A IBCA honors were Bishop McNamara senior forward Robert Hutson (third team) and Manteno senior guard/forward Nicky Johnson (special mention). Hutson averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, an assist and 1.1 blocks per game for the Fightin’ Irish, who went 20-9, on his way to All-Chicagoland Christian Conference recognition Johnson, an All-Illinois Central Eight Conference pick, led Manteno to a school-record 27 wins and their first-ever Kankakee Holiday Tournament and ICE titles each after averaging 12.5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block and 1 steal per game.

In addition to McGinley’s first-team nod in Class 2A, another pair of explosive RVC guards were named media honorable mentions in Class 1A media — Grant Park junior Blake Brown and Gardner-South Wilmington senior Cale Halpin. Blake was also named a Class 1A special mention by the IBCA.

Brown averaged an area-high 22.6 points per game, highlighted by 73 3-pointers, and 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.7 steals per game for the 8-20 Dragons. Halpin broke the G-SW program scoring record (1,747 points) as part of a magical senior campaign that saw him average 19.6 points per game on 78 3-pointers, and 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game for the 9-20 Panthers.

A fourth explosive RVC guard, Jordan Davis of St. Anne, received three voting points in Class 1A media, but by rule did not earn honorable mention after appearing on just one ballot. The junior averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and assists apiece and 3.1 steals for the 17-15 Cardinals.

