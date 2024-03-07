BOYS BASKETBALL: Boilers' Allen, Kays' Walters named IBCA first-team All-State; Kankakee's Williams makes second team

<em><strong>Editor's note: </strong>This story will be updated. The Class 1A and 2A teams will be revealed Friday.</em>

Some of the area's brightest boys basketball stars were recognized by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association as not just being some of the best players in the area, but some of the very best in the state.

Bradley-Bourbonnais junior big man Nick Allen (Class 4A) and Kankakee senior guard Larenz Walters (Class 3A) were both named IBCA All-State first team selections in their respective IHSA Classes.

Allen was literally one of the biggest talents in the state, as the 6-foot-10 junior paced the Boilermakers to a 19-9 record after averaging 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game. He made his second straight All-SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division team as well.

Walters wrapped up one of the most prolific scoring careers in Kankakee history this year, finishing in the top three in the career scoring record book with 1,262 career points, including averaging 18 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds per game for a Kays team that won a school-record 27 games and a regional title. The reigning Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year made it back-to-back All-Southland Conference appearances as well.

Walters' Kankakee teammate, rising sophomore phenom Lincoln Williams, was named a second-team selection in Class 3A. Williams averaged 17.7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks per game for the Kays as he's seen his recruiting blow up along the way, most recently receiving scholarship offers from the University of Illinois and Purdue University.

The Class 1A and 2A IBCA All-State teams will be revealed Friday. For the Illinois Media All-State teams (Classes 3A and 4A will be revealed late Thursday night), <a href="https://daily-journal.com/sports/boys-basketball-mcginley-named-to-illinois-media-all-state-first-team-gps-brown-g-sws/article_d94958ec-dc3e-11ee-9be3-cf3f0ed01534.html" target="_blank">click here.</a>