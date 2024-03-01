GIRLS BASKETBALL: Peotone's Schroeder first team, Mac's Davis second team all-state; G-SW's Fair, Kays' Johnson honorable mentions

Peotone senior Madi Schroeder entered her final season of high school hoops as a legendarily decorated player already, but after helping lead the Blue Devils to their first IHSA Sectional championship in program history this winter, another batch of accolades have started rolling in for the Northern Michigan commit.

Schroeder was named to the Illinois Media Class 2A All-State first team Wednesday after averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game and leading the Blue Devils to a 27-5 record and split of the Illinois Central Eight Conference. The reigning Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year was named All-ICE four times, a number she is looking to replicate with the Daily Journal All-Area team later this winter.

She was a media honorable mention on the all-state team each of the past two seasons and is looking to make at least the honorable mention team for the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association for the third time this year.

A pair of area standouts earned second-team honors in their respective classes. Bishop McNamara junior Trinity Davis earned the nod in Class 2A after leading the Fightin’ Irish to a 20-7 record. After earning Player of the Year in the final year of the Metro Suburban Conference last year, she earned the same award in the Chicagoland Christian Conference, which the Irish won. Davis buried 83 3-pointers on the season and averaged 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.

Kankakee’s Nikkel Johnson was also recognized, earning an honorable mention spot in Class 3A. The Southland Athletic Conference Player of the Year paced the Kays to a 22-10 record that included conference and regional titles after averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 3.1 steals per game. The three-time All-Southland forward is eyeing a third straight Daily Journal All-Area spot after finishing her four-year career with 1,351 points and 801 rebounds.

In Class 1A, Gardner-South Wilmington’s Addi Fair wrapped up one of the top scoring careers in area history and was named an honorable mention for the third straight year. The two-time River Valley Conference Player of the Year is also looking for an IBCA All-State spot after an honorable mention last year. The career (1,937 points), single-season (662) and single-game (45) scoring leader owns 10 total G-SW program records and averaged 22.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.3 steals per game for a Panthers team that went 21-10 and won the RVC.

Coal City’s Mia Ferrias and Manteno’s Maddie Gesky were nominated to the Class 2A ballot, as was Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht in Class 1A.

A panel of Illinois sports media members voted to compile first and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, for each of the four classes of IHSA girls basketball. Voters each voted for five first-team (five points) and second-team (three points) selections apiece. The top five in each class were named first-team, followed by second-team nods for the next five. All other players who received votes on at least two ballots were named honorable mentions.

<strong>CLASS 4A FIRST TEAM</strong>

<strong>NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS</strong>

Destiny Jackson, Chicago Whitney Young (5-6, Jr., G) 80

Brooke Carlson, Batavia (5-7, Sr., PG) 79

Lorena Awou, East Moline United (6-5, Sr., F/C) 77

Amalia Dray, LaGrange Nazareth Academy (5-8, Sr., G) 71

Paige Engels, Wilmette Loyola Academy (5-7, Sr., G) 66

<strong>CLASS 4A SECOND TEAM</strong>

<strong>NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS</strong>

Ella Todd, Palatine Fremd (6-1, Jr., G) 62

Danyella Mporokoso, Aurora Waubonsie Valley (5-7, Soph., G) 54

Trinity Jones, Bolingbrook (6-2, Soph., G/F) 52

Aubrey Galvan, Wilmette Loyola Academy (5-7, Jr., G) 43

Emory Klatt, Lincolnshire Stevenson (6-1, Sr., PF) 42

<strong>CLASS 4A HONORABLE MENTION</strong>

<strong>(19 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)</strong>

<strong>NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS</strong>

Angelina Smith, Bolingbrook (5-9, Sr., PG) 41; Kiyoko Proctor, Alton (5-6, Jr., PG) 35; Hayven Smith, Lincoln-Way East (6-6, Sr., C) 33; Lexi Sepulveda, Plainfield East (5-10, Sr., G) 26; Ariella Henigan, Chicago Kenwood Academy (5-8, Jr., G) 24; Leah Palmer, Geneva (5-11, Sr., G/F) 23; D’Myjah Bolds, O’Fallon (6-2, Sr., F) 22; Olivia Austin, LaGrange Nazareth Academy (6-1, Sr., F) 19; Kailey Starks, Evanston (5-8, Sr., G) 19; Meegan Fahy, Maine South (5-7, Sr., G) 18; Brynn Eshoo, Palatine Fremd (6-2, Sr., F) 17; Nora Ezike, LaGrange Lyons (6-2, Jr., G/F) 14; Jaeda Murphy, Homewood Flossmoor (5-6, Sr., PG) 13; Olivia Corson, Normal (5-10, Sr., G) 12; Reagan Sipla, St. Charles North (6-1, Sr., G) 11; Jarius Powers, Alton (6-1, Jr., F) 8; Jada Brown, Quincy (6-0, Fr., F) 6; Gina

Davorija, Glenbrook South (5-10, Jr., G) 6; Taylor Fohey, Quincy (6-0, Sr., F) 6; Annika Manthy, Arlington Heights Hersey (6-3, Sr., F/C) 6; Kaitlyn Parker, Downers Grove North (5-10, Sr., G) 6; Laney Stark, St. Charles North (5-6, Sr., G) 6.

— NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Morgan Feil, Chicago Mother McAuley (6-0, Sr., F) 3.

<strong>CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM</strong>

<strong>NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS</strong>

Kloe Froebe, Lincoln (5-9, Sr., G) 125 (Unanimous)

Aaliyah Guyton, Peoria High (5-8, Sr., PG/SG) 101

Xamiya Walton, Chicago Butler Prep (5-7, Sr., PG) 91

Lexi Carlsen, Sycamore (5-8, Sr., G) 52

Mia Gaines, Chicago Hyde Park (6-4, Sr., C) 50

<strong>CLASS 3A SECOND TEAM</strong>

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Victoria Matulevicius, Lombard Montini (5-9, Sr., G) 47

Denver Anderson, Mt Zion (6-0, Sr., G) 46

Madison Davis, Chicago Heights Marian (5-10, Sr., G) 43

Lily Esparza, Rockford Boylan (6-2, Sr., C) 42

Kiarra Kilgore, Galesburg (5-9, Sr., G) 38

<strong>CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTION</strong>

<strong>(25 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)</strong>

Julia Sollberger, Dunlap (5-7, Sr., PG) 37; Addy Engel, Morton (5-10, Sr., G/F) 33; Emma Pierson, Belvidere (5-7, Jr., PG) 31; Amerie Flowers, Hinsdale South (6-0, Sr., F) 30; <strong>Nikkel Johnson, Kankakee (5-11, Sr., F) 25;</strong> Addison Tarr, Taylorville (5-11, Jr., G) 21; Becca Heitzig, Lincoln (5-8, Sr. G) 18; Madison Hoffmann, Grayslake Central (6-1, Jr., F/G) 17; Melaina Zedalis, Mount Vernon (5-10, Jr., G/F) 14; Tessa Crawford, Jerseyville Jersey (5-7, Sr., PG) 12; Nikki Kerstein, Lombard Montini (5-6, Jr., G) 12; Sage Stratton, Quincy Notre Dame (5-8, Jr., G) 10; Tiara Johnson, Mount Vernon (5-8, Sr., G) 9; Alexis Neumann, Chatham Glenwood (6-0, Fr., G/F) 9; Jazmyne Bynum, Chicago Hyde Park (5-5, Sr., G) 8; Xyanna Walton, Chicago Butler Prep (6-0, Soph., SG) 8; Katie Hamill, Crystal Lake Central (Sr., G) 6; Jamilah Jackson, Chicago Westinghouse (5-8, Jr., PG) 6; Alyssa Martin, Effingham (5-8, Soph., G/F) 6; Bailey Masching, Pontiac (5-10, Sr., G) 6; Kamaree Pollard, Mount Vernon (5-8, Jr., G) 6; Kamryn Porter, Chicago De La Salle (5-9, Sr., G/F) 6; Jalea Shered, Centralia (5-9, Sr., G) 6; Larissa Taylor, Highland (6-0, Sr., F) 6; Avery Tibbs, Washington (5-7, Soph., G) 6.

— NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Marisa Gant, Springfield Southeast (5-8, Sr. G) 5; Sereniti Adams, Chicago Butler Prep (6-3, Sr., PF) 3; Kendra Brown, Maple Park Kaneland (5-8, Jr,, G) 3; Emma Payton, Burlington Central (6-0, Sr., PF) 3; Danielle Ruffin, Peoria High (5-3, Sr., PG) 3.

CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Amayah Doyle, Carterville (5-10, Sr., F/G) 121

Mya Wardle, Peoria Notre Dame (5-7, Sr., PG) 88

Taylor Davidson, Stillman Valley (5-10, Jr., PG) 78

<strong>Madi Schroeder, Peotone (5-11, Sr., SF) 70</strong>

<ul><li>-Alyssa Koerkenmeier, Breese Mater Dei (6-6, Jr., C) 69</li><li>-Camryn Veltrop, Morrison (6-2, Jr., C) 69</li></ul>

<strong>CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM</strong>

<strong>NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS</strong>

Lauren Miller, Central Southeastern (5-10, Jr., F) 49

Marisa Zane, Robinson (5-6, Sr., G) 49

Emma Behrmann, Nashville (5-10, Soph., G/F) 47

Lakeeyah Barnes, Chicago Phillips (5-6, Sr., PG) 40

<ul><li><strong>-Trinity Davis, Kankakee Bishop McNamara (5-8, Jr., SG) 34</strong></li><li>-Clair Hulke, Rock Island Alleman (6-0, Sr., G/F) 34</li></ul>

<strong>CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION</strong>

<strong>(25 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)</strong>

<strong>NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS</strong>

Ayva Rush, Vienna (5-7, Jr., G) 33 Dalia Dejesus, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (5-11, Soph., F) 31; Kaitlin White, Minonk Fieldcrest (5-6, Sr., PG/G) 26; Anna Weber, Pleasant Plains (5-11, Soph., F/C) 19; Sophia Hoffmann, Carlyle (5-6, Jr., G) 18; Madison Kenyon, Woodstock Marian Central Catholic (5-9, Sr., F) 16; Taylor Trame, Breese Central (5-11, Soph., SG) 16; Brooklyn Burnett, Metropolis Massac County (5-11, Sr., C) 13; Allie Geiger, Elmhurst IC Catholic Prep (5-11, Sr., PF) 13; Jayce Privia, Petersburg PORTA-A/C Central (5-9, Sr., G) 13; Carmyn Huston, Monmouth-Roseville (5-8, Sr., F) 12; Mia Brawner, Gillespie (5-9, Jr., F) 11; Maycee Randall, Mt. Carmel (6-3, Soph., C) 11; Carsyn Clark, Johnston City (6-1, Sr., C) 9; Emma Meyer, Carlyle (5-11, Sr., F/C) 9; Kallie Oestreicher, DuQuoin (5-6, Sr., G) 9; Chloe Probst, Teutopolis (5-8, Jr., G) 9; Sariah Allen, Chicago Crane (5-5, Fr., G) 8; Karlie Hoke, Petersburg

PORTA-A/C Central (6-0, Sr., G/F) 8; Jillian DeFranza, Wilmette Regina Dominican (5-7, Soph., G) 6; Audrey Erickson, Alleman (5-9, Sr., PG) 6; Macy Groharing, Byron (5-8, Soph., G/F) 6; Mya Janssen, Stillman Valley (6-0, Sr., F) 6; Katelyn Jones, Robinson (5-9, Sr., G/F) 6; Adalynn Voss, Rock Island Alleman (5-9, Soph., SG) 6.

— NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Carson Arthalony, Petersburg PORTA-A/C Central (6-1, Jr., C) 3; Summer Brinkmann, Nashville (5-11, Fr., G/F) 3; Claire Seal, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (5-10, Sr., F) 3; Allison Wheeler, Canton (6-0, Jr., F/SG) 3.

<strong>CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM</strong>

<strong>NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS</strong>

Amiah Hargrove, Christopher (6-2, Sr., F) 130

Grace Nelson, Altamont (5-11, Sr., PG) 118

Alayna Kraus, Okawville (5-8, Sr., SG/PG) 110

Gracie Furlong, Galena (5-10, Jr., SG) 102

Shelby Bowman, Biggsville West Central (5-6, Sr., PG/SG) 95

<strong>CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM</strong>

<strong>NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS</strong>

Whitney Sullivan, Orangeville (6-4, Sr., G/F) 66

Stacie Vonderheide, Effingham St. Anthony (5-5, Sr., G) 61

Abby Compton, Goreville (6-1, Sr., F) 51

Paityn London, Freeport Aquin (5-9, Fr., PG/SG) 46

<ul><li>-Lily Luczkowiak, Glasford Illini Bluffs (5-10, Sr., G/F) 38</li><li>-Elaina Rager, Pecatonica (5-7, Jr., SG) 38</li></ul>

<strong>CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION</strong>

<strong>(19 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)</strong>

<strong>NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS</strong>

<strong>Addison Fair, Gardner-South Wilmington (5-5, Sr., G) 34;</strong> Ilana Schwartz, Skokie Ida Crown Jewish (5-5, Sr., PG) 20; Lauren Flowers, Carrollton (5-9, Jr., G) 16; Jase Burkett, Woodlawn (5-6, Sr., PG) 15; Addie Hefel, Galena (5-9, Sr., PG) 15; Ali Bosnich, Peru St. Bede (6-0, Sr., C) 14; Kennedy Quinn, Abingdon-Avon (5-6, Fr., PG) 12; Kacie Sisk, Arcola (5-8, Jr., G) 9; Grace Groezinger, Lena-Winslow (6-1, Sr., F) 8; Alexa Jamison, Catlin Salt Fork (5-6, Jr., G) 8; Kennady Anderson, Kewanee Wethersfield (5-8, Sr., G) 6; Josie Armstrong, Tri-County (5-7, Sr., G) 6; Grace Bishop, Albion Edwards County (5-8, Soph., G/F) 6; Brianna Brodie, Princeville (5-9, Sr., F) 6; Audrey Gilman, Hardin Calhoun/Brussels (6-0, Jr., G) 6; Sydney Moss, Tuscola (5-10, Sr., F/C) 6; Soraya Parker, Rockford Lutheran (5-9, Soph., G) 6; Nancy Ruholl, Effingham St. Anthony (5-6, Soph., G) 6; Kate Zipprich, Hardin Calhoun/Brussels (6-1, Jr., C) 6.

— NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Mae Herman, Elmwood (5-8, Sr., G) 5; Kaylee Celus, Annawan (6-0, Sr., G/F) 3; Bryleigh Fox, Winchester/Bluffs West Central (5-9, Sr., G) 3; Josie Hughes, Havana (5-5, Jr., PG) 3; Sami Oller, Glen Carbon Father McGivney (6-0, Sr., F) 3; Paisley Twait, Serena (5-9, Sr., G/F) 3.

-Tied for the final spot on a five-player team