BOYS BASKETBALL: Beecher pushes past Fieldcrest for program's first sectional title

CLIFTON — After Fieldcrest used gigantic pressure pushes in the second half to pull away in the second half of each of its first three IHSA Class 2A Regional and Sectional games, the Beecher boys basketball team knew that it couldn’t come out too comfortable with a 30-23 lead in the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Sectional championship.

But while the Knights’ full-court defensive pressure may have forced its prior opponents to stumble, the Bobcats used that second half to take things the other way, seeing their lead swell up to as large as 21 points in the second half on their way to a 60-43 win.

That win not only improved the Bobcats’ state-best record to 34-0 on the season, but more importantly earned the program its first sectional championship ever.

And it came in a championship game that saw the two teams enter play a combined 66-1 and a sectional tournament, along with Manteno and Bismarck-Henning, that saw the teams enter the sectional round at 121-8, perhaps the toughest pound-for-pound sectional in the state.

“There was a time when we were just focused on regionals and just wanted to be able to hang another number on the wall in the gym, and these guys deserved it, for sure,” Beecher head coach Tyler Shireman said. “ As we came into the sectional ... we thought we had a chance just because we have some pretty good kids, we work hard and play well together.

“I keep telling these guys our pieces really fit nice together and I knew we’d have a really good shot.”

Perhaps the biggest piece of the equation, four-year guard Adyn McGinley, paced the Bobcats with 16 points and was the captain called upon to receive the first sectional plaque in Beecher boys basketball history. And after he and his teammates celebrated with it for a moment, McGinley proudly paraded the plaque around the Beecher fan section to show the people he and his teammates play for what they had just earned.

“There’s nothing like it, small town basketball,” McGinley said. “They’re our parents, our grandparents, our coaches, some of them, just our biggest supporters too. There’s nothing we wanted to do but win it for them.”

The Bobcats never trailed Friday, as the first of three Jack Hayhurst 3-pointers kickstarted a game-opening 7-2 Beecher run. Taking a 13-9 lead into the second quarter, Ethan Rydberg heated up when he scored a total of seven points on three straight Beecher possessions, but the Knights (33-2) were able to hang in it, answering each of Rydberg’s buckets.

Brady Ruestman briefly tied things at 20 midway through the second, but Hayhurst’s second triple of the half after Rydberg’s spurt put the Bobcats on top for good with 3:44 on the second-quarter clock.

Their lead swung between one and two possessions for most of the rest of the first half, but an Orlin Nesbitt 3-pointer from nearly two yards behind the 3-point line ended the first half with Beecher up 30-23.

Knowing that Fieldcrest’s second-half full-court defense helped them storm away down the stretch in their first three postseason games, the Bobcats knew a seven-point lead would be in danger of evaporating at any moment if they allowed the Knights to force turnovers and get transition opportunities to either drive to the basket or dish it to one of several talented sharpshooters outside.

“It was a three possession game but it felt like a one possession game,” McGinley said. “We [had] to come out at our best and put some baskets in. They’re a really good team that can go on runs whenever they want.”

But as the pressure was upped by the Knights, the Bobcats responded by giving Fieldcrest a taste of its own medicine and instead were the ones who pulled away late. While they did turn it over nine times in the second half, they also forced a handful of turnovers in the second half themselves, and only allowed the Knights to score off of one of their turnovers.

Rydberg said it was the Bobcats’ long-standing familiarity with one another, many of them teammates since their youth basketball days, that allowed them to handle a pressuring look not many teams have handled this year.

“A vast majority of it is just growing up together,” Rydberg said. “After playing hundreds of games together we just know where we’re at.”

During that time, Beecher continued it’s stifling man-to-man defensive play that limited the Knights to a 16-for-40 (40%) effort from the field that included a 3-for-14 (21%) night from downtown.

“I think we matched up pretty well against them,” McGinley said. “They had some smaller guards, but they’re still pretty quick and pretty good.

“They can shoot it, and they didn’t necessarily have their best shooting night, but we just matched up pretty well against them.”

Shireman felt that additionally, his team’s ability to limit the Knights to just one offensive rebound paid large dividends in addition to the fact they were able to wear the Knights down by extending possessions and making them fly around to make the double teams they tried forcing.

“Holding them to one shot and being done was big, and on the offensive end we played with patience,” Shireman said. “We played with pace but took some time off the clock too. When they have to defend for 15, 20, 30 seconds, it hurts them down on the other end.”

All of that culminated in the most magical moment in Beecher boys basketball history Friday. After growing up watching Beecher teams of yesteryear together, this year’s Beecher team has done what no team before it has.

“When we were kids, watching the older kids, we were always like, ‘that’s gonna be us someday,’” Rydberg said. “Going through junior year and high school, it’s just amazing that all my teammates are all my best friends.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McGinley went 8-for-14 from the field to compile his 16 points, adding five rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Rydberg was 6-for-9 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line to tally his 14 points, and he also had four boards, two assists and a block. Hayhurst was a perfect 3-for-3 from deep and totaled a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Nesbitt had 11 points, six boards and an assist. Johnson had eight points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bobcats will face Chicago Phillips at 7 p.m. in Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Joliet Central Super-Sectional. The winner of Monday’s game will play in the State Finals at the University of Illinois Thursday-Saturday.