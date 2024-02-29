Kays' Williams, Boilers' Allen seeing recruiting momentum amidst standout seasons

Each basketball season, local standouts are able to further home in on their skills in order to take their respective games to new heights. This season has proven to be no different.

The two biggest examples of breakout candidates are Bradley-Bourbonnais junior center Nick Allen and Kankakee sophomore shooting guard Lincoln Williams.

The two All-City standouts increasingly have shown they possess the necessary skills and traits to be productive at the next level, which is why they’ve both gained serious attention by NCAA Division I programs.

<strong>Sophomore sensation Williams making BIG splash</strong>

Perhaps the most intriguing area boys basketball prospect based on his age and athletic ability to get above the rim, the 6-foot-5 Williams is likely to become the Kays’ latest top-notch NCAA Division I prospect by the time he graduates in 2026, joining recent graduates in other sports such as football players Jyaire Hill (Michigan) and Marques Easley (Georgia) and softball player Avery Jackson (Iowa).

All season, Williams has shown he has the capabilities to be a scoring threat and do all the little things needed to play winning basketball.

Last season as a freshman, Williams quickly earned the trust from Kankakee head varsity coach Chris Pickett to get meaningful playing time while even getting the chance to become a starter toward the end of the season in 2023.

The taste of varsity as a freshman did wonders for Williams this season in his sophomore campaign. In 26 games played this year, Williams is shooting 62% from the field (174-for-280) with totals of 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game at the ripe age of 15.

“It was good to be able to play as a freshman because I really didn’t know what to expect playing on varsity, especially starting toward the end of the year playing against competition that are three to four years older than me,” Williams said. “So, coming into my sophomore year, I kind of knew what to expect and have been able to fit in well.”

In the span of two years, Williams already has received offers from plenty of his home state’s top programs. After receiving early offers from Northern Illinois, Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois and Bryant University (R.I.), Williams saw his first Power Five offer came from the University of Illinois earlier this month.

He also has gained eyes from the likes of Purdue University and Tennessee University, which both have shown interest as of late.

“My recruitment process has been really cool so far,” Williams said. “I’m from Kankakee, and not a lot of kids from Kankakee get the chance to say they can even go to a local NCAA Division I program or even a mid-major Division I program.

“It’s cool being a local kid [who] can potentially play college basketball in my home state.”

With so much room to still grow during the next few years, there’s no telling how many offers Williams might rack up by the time his senior year comes around.

“For him to only be 15 years old, it’s only going to go up from here,” Pickett said of his sophomore star.

<strong>Boilermakers big man Allen ascending</strong>

After a strong offseason that saw him put on plenty of muscle, Allen had a breakout junior season for a Boilermakers squad that ended this year 19-9 overall.

In 28 games played this winter, the 6-foot-11 big man increased his production — 19 points and 9.2 rebounds per game — to nearly double his points per game and rebounds per game averages from his sophomore campaign that ended with 11 points and 5.5 rebounds per game two seasons ago.

“Mainly, I’d say my confidence and continual improvement by getting stronger are the biggest reasons for my increase in production,” Allen said. “I was probably 200 pounds last year, and I was able to get myself up to 225 pounds, which helped with my post game a lot this season.

“I also worked a lot on my finishing at the rim.”

As a result of his increased workload and newfound confidence as an upperclassman, Allen has picked up offers from Loyola Chicago, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, Indiana State, Bryant University, Miami of Ohio and Northern Iowa — all during the course of this past year.

“It’s definitely good to have been able to get offers from so many schools,” Allen said of his recent uptick in recruitment. “It’s a little stressful, but at the same time, it gives you something to work for.”

Playing as Bradley-Bourbonnais’ centerpiece on offense, Allen’s scoring prowess came on an efficient 60% clip from the field (217-for-359). Defensively, he was just as prolific, as he went on to total 52 blocks, 30 deflections and 24 steals.

Meeting the expectations to simultaneously be the team’s defensive anchor and top scoring threat on offense, Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Ryan Kemp understands exactly why Allen is getting the attention from college scouts that he rightfully deserves.

“Allen can affect the game in multiple ways,” Kemp said. “His shot-blocking capabilities and rim protection on defense — people love that.

“On offense, they love his versatility because he can drop-step dunk on someone and then come down on the defensive end and stop someone from doing that. ... All these schools that he has offers from absolutely love him and they love his upside.”