BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays' comeback bid comes up short as winningest season ends in sectional semis

PONTIAC — Even after allowing a 15-0 run to open Wednesday’s IHSA Class 3A Pontiac Sectional semifinal against Peoria Richwoods, every member of the Kankakee boys basketball team remained steadfast in their confidence that they would advance to their first sectional championship game since 2020.

And it appeared at times as if that would happen, as an 18-point first half from Larenz Walters got the Kays to within four points at halftime before he gave them their first of three third-quarter leads. But the Knights regained control down the stretch and, after Walters fouled out with 3:05 remaining, defeated the Kays 70-66.

The Knights (27-4) will play defending state champion Metamora in Friday’s sectional championship. The Kays saw their winningest season in program history end with a 27-5 record.

“When you get to the [sectional] semifinals of the state playoffs you can’t come out slow and sluggish, wide-eyed, especially against a team as good as Peoria Richwoods,” Kays coach Chris Pickett said. “The silver lining, or the good thing to look at, was we knew we had the team to piece it back and make a run.

“But you obviously don’t want to do that, and digging that deep a hole put us behind the 8-ball.”

The Kays faceplanted out of the gate, turning it over on their first three possessions and a total of eight times in the first quarter. As all 6-foot-10 of Rutgers commit Lathan Sommerville went to work on the offensive end, he tallied nine first-quarter points and dished out four first-quarter assists, including three that led to 3-pointers, helping the Knights to a 15-0 run to start the game.

But the Kays eventually found a rhythm, and after facing a 23-9 deficit after a quarter, stormed back to force a Knights timeout 2:21 in the second quarter after an 11-2 Kankakee run from Walters and Lincoln Williams. After Walters opened the quarter with a triple, Williams got to the line for an old-fashioned 3-point play, and after missing the free throw, Cedric Williams rebounded his miss and kicked it back to Lincoln Williams for a 3-pointer, followed by another Walters triple to cut the deficit to five.

“We just fought — nobody wants to lose,” Walters said. “It’s my senior year and my last time playing with the kids I’ve known since fourth grade.

“We tried to fight as hard as we could to come back and win this game.”

The Knights responded with six quick points to get back up by 11 at 31-20 before an 11-4 Kays spurt ended a second quarter of runs and first half at 35-31 Richwoods, and by the time Walters capped off a 6-0 third-quarter run midway through the frame, the Kays had their first lead at 39-38.

During the next half of the third, the teams swapped five lead changes and three ties, capped off by a corner 3-pointer from Walters, who was being tightly guarded by the Knights’ Jared Jackson, just seconds before the quarter ended with the scoreboard showing a pair of 49s.

Like they were at halftime and like they’d find themselves at the end of the game, the Kays faced a four-point deficit at 53-49 when Walters was called for his fourth foul — a charge with 6:20 remaining.

Walters was relegated to the bench until the 4:12 mark with the Kays trailing 57-56. And after the lone foul on Sommerville, a charge with 3:19 on the clock, Walters was called for yet another charge at the 3:05 mark.

Down a possession with his one of the program’s most prolific scorers headed to the bench with five fouls, Pickett called a timeout to not just regroup his team but to address an officiating crew he expressed frustration with in regard to calls against star players.

Pickett said he felt the officiating proved inconsistent with the physical style of Sommerville, an inconsistency he said he often has noted when the Kays are sent south in postseason play since he took over in 2017 and felt was evident when looking at the 28-19 free-throw discrepancy in a game he felt was equally physical on both sides.

“We warn our guys that when we get to this stage of the season and come this direction for the state playoffs, the officiating is gonna be a little different than what we see in our area of the state,” Pickett said. “ … The timeout really was to address the officials. This game was played consistently by both teams and by the players, but the officiating wasn’t.

“That particular play, you take our best player out of the game, while a 6[-foot-]10 kid as aggressive as he is has one foul throughout the game. That’s a problem.”

But as he was forced to spend the final three minutes as an extension of the coaching staff on the bench, Walters saw his teammates keep pace with the Knights for most of the stretch run, once again cutting their deficit to a point at 64-63 on a whopper of a 3-pointer from Damontae May, who tallied 20 points and made all three 3s he attempted.

“The game wasn’t over. I could help from the bench, try to get our team in the right spots to make plays and win the game,” Walters said. “ … I was really confident. Damontae May is a very skilled point guard. He hit that real big 3; we just couldn’t get those stops.”

Following an old-fashioned 3-point play from Sommerville, Lincoln Williams splashed a 3 of his own to once again make it a one-point affair at 67-66 with 53 ticks on the clock.

Jackson split a pair of free throws to make it 68-66 with 23 seconds left. On an in-bounds play from the sideline with 8.9 seconds left, May was tightly guarded and kicked it to Kennarius Chandler, whose 3-point attempt with about four seconds left clanked off the rim. Sommerville grabbed the rebound with a second left and made both free throws to seal the Kays’ fate.

Pickett felt the tenacity he saw from his team down the stretch without Walters, despite the final result, was reflective of the bevy of talent the Kays boast.

“They’re talented, and they can play,” Pickett said. “Damontae has probably played the best basketball for us the past 10 games, and as a result of that, he’s gotten some college attention.

“I’m proud of our guys and our effort; I’m proud of the way our guys fought.”

And despite his criticism of what he saw as an officiating detriment, Pickett knows his Kays have their share of blame for their result after spotting the Knights 15 points off the bat and finishing 11-for-19 (58%) from the free-throw line themselves, compared to 24-for-28 (86%) from the Knights.

“At our own fault, we missed some crucial free throws,” Pickett said. “When you take all that and throw it in the pot, you come up with an L.”

The loss marked the end of the high school hoops journey for a handful of seniors, including the dynamic backcourt of Walters and May and frontcourt members Chandler and Cedric Williams.

With this senior class being sixth-graders and playing their first years of IESA basketball when their head coach came down from Chicago Vocational in 2017, Pickett said this class is more difficult to say goodbye to than most, especially when sprinkling in the fact their 27 wins set a single-season school record.

“We’re a family; they’re a part of our family, and we’re a part of their family; we spend time with their families in those family-type settings,” Pickett said. “And talent-wise, [Walters and May] are two of the better guards in the state.

“We’re gonna lose two pretty big weapons, so as a coaching staff, we have to go back to the drawing board to see how we’re gonna develop our guys for next year.”

Walters, who owns a handful of Kankakee records as a three-year starter, also quarterbacked the football team the past two seasons, including their undefeated regular season and trip to the Class 6A quarterfinals this past fall. Walters knows while a chapter of his life is closing, his book is just beginning to be written.

“It’s exciting,” Walters said. “I’m just ready to see what happens and what God has in store for me in my next chapter.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Walters had 23 points on 8-for-13 (62%) shooting, including 3-for-5 (60%) from downtown and a perfect 4-for-4 night from the stripe. He also had three rebounds, a steal and a block. May had 20 points on an insane 80% night from the field (8-for-10) that included his 3-for-3 game from downtown. He also had five boards, two assists and a steal. Lincoln Williams had 14 points, five rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks.

Sommerville had 32 points to lead all scorers as the Knights shot 21-for-42 (50%) from the field. After making their first three 3-pointers, they finished 4-for-15 (27%) from deep.